The statewide landscape continues to change, and with every day there seems to be another upset. The statewide outlook has changed again and the rankings look much different this week. Check out where teams landed in the first updated version of the NJ.com Top 20 of the season, including a few teams that are making their debut in the state rankings. This list includes teams from all over the state. Scroll through the post to get a full look at how things stack up in New Jersey.

SOCCER ・ 1 HOUR AGO