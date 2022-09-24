Read full article on original website
Monmouth County field hockey roundup for Sept. 26: Monmouth gets win
Olivia Farley scored two goals to lead Monmouth past Red Bank Regional 5-2 in Little Silver. Red Bank Regional (1-4) sported a 2-1 lead at halftime before Monmouth (4-5) took control in the second half with four unanswered goals. Alyson Amadruto, Alexandra Parent, and Kelly Dopazo also netted one for...
HS Boys Soccer Photos: No. 5 Delbarton at Roxbury, Sept. 26, 2022
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
Burlington co. girls soccer for Sept. 26: Maple Shade tops Pemberton, Holy Cross wins
Junior Billie Ormsby had a goal and an assist as Maple Shade shut out Pemberton 2-0 in Maple Shade. Sophomore Hadley Schaal had a goal while junior goalie Caitlyn Ortiz made two saves for Maple Shade (6-1-1), which is unbeaten in five straight matches. Pemberton fell to 3-5. Holy Cross...
Somerset County girls soccer roundup: Immaculate tops Ridge
Isabelle Bariso and Kezia Wong netted one goal each for Immaculata in its 2-1 victory over Ridge in Basking Ridge. Devin Reeves and Isabella Moro recorded assists on the two goals. Katie Keefe scored Ridge’s lone goal. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Somerset County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Manville a one-goal winner
Emin Vallecillo Zelaya and Josh Rojas recorded one goal each for Manville in its 2-1 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Manville. Lenin Rios and Nico Ozuna had one assist each for Manville, which jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Jeremy Campos made five saves in the victory. The N.J....
Burlington co. girls field hockey for Sep 26: Burlington Twp, Maple Shade, Triton roll
Freshman Olivia Ent had a goal and assist to help lift Burlington Township to a 4-0 win over Timber Creek in Burlington Township. Seniors Kailey Mayoros, Kylie Krawiec and Megan LeHenaff had a goal apiece for Burlington Township (5-4) while sophomore Mia Ceja chipped in with an assist. Senior goalie...
Monmouth County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Wall gets victory
Hailey Funkhouser and Erynn Richey recorded a goal as Wall defeated Trinity Hall 2-0 in Wall. Wall (6-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second. Kaitlyn Pettit also had an assist. Emily Venezia made seven saves for Trinity Hall (2-4-2). Brick Township 6,...
Warren County field hockey recap for Sept. 26: No. 12 Phillipsburg beats Belvidere
Gracie Merrick starred for Phillipsburg, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 6-3 win over Belvidere in Phillipsburg. Avery Ritt also had two goals for Phillipsburg, which led 3-1 at halftime. Jill Miller and Sammy Helman recorded one goal each in the victory. Kayla Connors paced Belvidere with...
Ocean County field hockey for Sept. 26: Olivia Fraticelli sets record, No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro wins
Olivia Fraticelli made history for Toms River North as she broke the all-time Shore Conference scoring record in her team’s 6-0 victory over Toms River South in Toms River. Fraticelli scored all six of her team’s goals as she sits atop the leaderboard with 166 goals and 43 assists for a total of 375 points in her career.
Passaic County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Manchester Regional prevails
Robinson Santos made six saves as Manchester Regional pulled away from Secaucus during a 5-1 victory in Haledon. Matias Moran Lara and Ricardo Avila finished with one goal and one assist each to lead Manchester Regional (3-3) offensively. Jacob Yearty scored the lone goal of the contest for Secaucus (2-5)....
Ocean County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Donovan Catholic earns victory
Brody Levy’s overtime goal lifted Donovan Catholic past Red Bank Catholic 2-1 in Toms River. Saeed Torress got Red Bank Catholic (0-7) on the board with a first-half goal before Matt Fletcher tied things up in the second. Peyton Calvetto recorded an assist on the game-winner while Harrison Hopkins...
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Monday, Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Sept. 26, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Bergen County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Wood-Ridge, North Arlington roll to victory
Fiona Helly scored four goals to lead Wood-Ridge to a 5-0 victory over Harrison in Wood-Ridge. Mairead Helly scored the fifth goal for Wood-Ridge (4-3). Lia Russo logged two assists while Isabella Drotos also dished out an assist. Harrison fell to 1-4 following the loss. North Arlington 8, Midland Park...
Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap
Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Hudson County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Memorial, Bayonne among winners
Jesus Garcia scored the game-winning goal in the 36th minute of the second half for Memorial in its 1-0 win over Ferris in Jersey City. Pedro Romano made five saves in the shutout. Bayonne 3, Snyder 0. Jaiden Garcia scored the first two goals of the game assisted by Jose...
Football recruits react to light show during Rutgers-Iowa game: ‘The new lights were insane’
Rutgers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-10, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium but the Scarlet Knights — after years of playing day games at home and night games on other teams’ fields — played under new multicolor LED lights and a choreographed light show accompanied by the stadium’s sound system and team band, which turned the game into a full-on entertainment event.
Middlesex county boys soccer for Sept. 26: Middlesex wins, South River still unbeaten
Senior Kelvin Gonzalez scored 1:30 into the second overtime off a pass from senior Erick Ramos to lift Piscataway Magnet to a 1-0 win over Edison Magnet in Piscataway. Sophomore keeper Kenny Palacios finished with two saves for Piscataway Magnet (6-2), which has won three of its last four matches and earned its fourth shutout of the season.
Ocean County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Brick Township, Red Bank Regional win
Desirae Majett scored two goals to lead Brick Township past Long Branch 6-0 in Long Branch. Brick Township (1-6) jumped ahead early with four goals in the first half before netting two more in the second. Erika Pokorny also had a goal and two assists. A’layah Vincent finished with 10...
Lyndhurst over New Milford - Football recap
Camilo Torres returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to go with six tackles as Lyndhurst defeated New Milford, 17-14, in New Milford. Greg Frangipane, who caught four passes for 58 yards, opened the scoring for Lyndhurst (2-2) when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bellenger. Cameron Werner’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 17-0 and Dwayne Tucker made 10 tackles, two for a loss.
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
