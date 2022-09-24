ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State women's soccer gets instrumental contributions from veteran players on Senior Day

Penn State’s Senior Day was one to remember. After taking down No. 4 Rutgers on Thursday, the squad looked to build off its statement victory Sunday against Illinois. Surrounded by friends and family, seven Nittany Lions were honored prior to the game as it was Senior Day at Jeffrey Field. The players who were honored included Maddie Myers, Jordan Canniff, Penelope Hocking, Morgan Messner, Rachel Wasserman, Cassie Hiatt and Jillian Jennings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football lands at No. 11 in 5th AP Poll

There were a couple of teams ahead of the Nittany Lions that fell, making Penn State get bumped up after its 33-14 win over Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 11 in this week’s AP Poll, a small jump from its No. 14 slot last week.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's soccer defeats No. 4 Rutgers 2-0

Penn State women’s soccer earned a tough victory against top-ranked Rutgers, defeating the Scarlet Knights 2-0. Redshirt senior Ally Schlegel discusses more of the team’s dynamic in this game and how its combined effort assisted in its win against Rutgers. Schlegel also comments on how the poor weather...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's volleyball falls to Michigan in 1st loss of the year

The Saturday stripe out was dampened by a block party of Maize. In a Saturday-night showdown against Michigan, Penn State picked up its first loss of the year, concluding the winning streak at 12. “Michigan is a great team and we knew that coming in here,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Digital Collegian

Let’s be Frank | It’s weird for Penn State football to run as well as it throws

Let’s be Frank, it’s sufficiently weird to see Penn State’s run game be as much or more reliable than its passing attack. It’s been two seasons since the Nittany Lions proved they could run the ball effectively — two seasons filled with Sean Clifford being the end-all-be-all in close Penn State games. Through four games in 2022, it seems to be the opposite.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

