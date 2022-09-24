Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball drops 3 spots in AVCA poll after 1st loss of season to Michigan
After a Friday night win against Indiana was diminished by a Saturday loss to Michigan, Penn State was dropped in the AVCA top 25. Now sitting at 12-1, the Nittany Lions sank three spots in the poll to No.12 and will refocus with two key matches this weekend. Splitting the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football running back picks up program's 3rd consecutive Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton took home back-to-back Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, but this week another freshman back got the nod. Freshman running back Kaytron Allen was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his performance in the Nittany Lions' 33-14 win over Central Michigan.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football film review | Breaking down Saturday’s place-kicking struggles
Penn State’s performance against Central Michigan had its highs and its lows, and the same could be said about its special teams performance. The highlights on the special teams end included textbook punting from sixth-year senior Barney Amor and a muffed punt from the Chippewas. However, there were a...
Digital Collegian
4 opponents Penn State wrestling should take on during the 2022-23 season | Opinion
As 11-time National Champions, Penn State has faced off against plenty of different teams over the years. Here are a few more squads that would be interesting to see take on the Nittany Lions in the near future. Missouri. Despite leaving the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012, Mizzou...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball gets taste of own medicine, struggles to keep up with Michigan offense
The Nittany Lions dropped their winning streak, failing to use a packed Rec Hall to their advantage. After 12 victories and four sweeps in a row, Penn State got a taste of its own medicine, losing in a 3-0 clash against Michigan. So far, Penn State’s main strength has been...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer leans on senior class in tough stretch of games
Sunday’s victory against Akron was an emotional one for the blue and white on and off the field. The Nittany Lions prevailed 1-0 over the Zips on Senior Day, where they honored five senior players. Senior forward Liam Butts, who was honored as a part of the Senior Day...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer dominates Illinois on Senior Day, earns 2nd consecutive shutout victory
After an upset of No. 4 Rutgers, Penn State looked even better in its next match, applying pressure and defending well. It was a daunting task whether the team would be able to carry the momentum into its game Sunday against Illinois, but the team had no problem doing so, winning 5-0.
Digital Collegian
PHOTOS: PSU Football vs. Central Michigan
Penn State football faced off at home against Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions defeated the Chippewas 33-14.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer gathers win over No. 15 Akron, despite extended weather delay at Jeffrey Field
Penn State returned home Sunday looking to pick up a major victory against another ranked opponent. The Nittany Lions took down No. 15 Akron 1-0, despite a weather delay that kept both teams in the locker rooms for over an hour. Coming off of a tough second half performance from...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer gets instrumental contributions from veteran players on Senior Day
Penn State’s Senior Day was one to remember. After taking down No. 4 Rutgers on Thursday, the squad looked to build off its statement victory Sunday against Illinois. Surrounded by friends and family, seven Nittany Lions were honored prior to the game as it was Senior Day at Jeffrey Field. The players who were honored included Maddie Myers, Jordan Canniff, Penelope Hocking, Morgan Messner, Rachel Wasserman, Cassie Hiatt and Jillian Jennings.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey wins 3rd consecutive Big Ten matchup, but struggles offensively
Penn State played against a stingy Ohio State defense on Sunday, but was able to break through. The Nittany Lions weren’t able to score until the third quarter, but eventually won 2-0. The first half was back and forth, with both teams playing good defense. Penn State was allowed...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten football roundup | Penn State among 4 teams still undefeated in conference
Through four weeks, the fate of many Big Ten teams is beginning to take shape. While some teams extended undefeated seasons, Penn State being one, others fell, potentially derailing hopes of a conference championship. Here is a Week 4 Big Ten roundup, with the bulk conference play on the horizon.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey prevails over Ohio State thanks to a gritty effort
It wasn’t pretty for the Nittany Lions, but they got the job done. Penn State made it seven straight with a 1-0 win against Ohio State. Fresh off a 4-0 victory over its rival Michigan State and a second straight shutout, Penn State had a quick turnaround and faced another Big Ten rival in Ohio State.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football lands at No. 11 in 5th AP Poll
There were a couple of teams ahead of the Nittany Lions that fell, making Penn State get bumped up after its 33-14 win over Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 11 in this week’s AP Poll, a small jump from its No. 14 slot last week.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer defeats No. 4 Rutgers 2-0
Penn State women’s soccer earned a tough victory against top-ranked Rutgers, defeating the Scarlet Knights 2-0. Redshirt senior Ally Schlegel discusses more of the team’s dynamic in this game and how its combined effort assisted in its win against Rutgers. Schlegel also comments on how the poor weather...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football recruiting roundup |2023 commits run wild in last week’s action
Penn State’s young players came alive in its 33-14 win over Central Michigan, and it looks like the Nittany Lions will only get better in the coming years. The class of 2023 recruits impressed in their high school football games with some big receptions, bulking up the stat totals.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball falls to Michigan in 1st loss of the year
The Saturday stripe out was dampened by a block party of Maize. In a Saturday-night showdown against Michigan, Penn State picked up its first loss of the year, concluding the winning streak at 12. “Michigan is a great team and we knew that coming in here,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think...
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | It’s weird for Penn State football to run as well as it throws
Let’s be Frank, it’s sufficiently weird to see Penn State’s run game be as much or more reliable than its passing attack. It’s been two seasons since the Nittany Lions proved they could run the ball effectively — two seasons filled with Sean Clifford being the end-all-be-all in close Penn State games. Through four games in 2022, it seems to be the opposite.
Digital Collegian
Successful turnovers assist the Nittany Lions in their victory against Central Michigan
The Nittany Lions gained a fourth victory in their 2022 season against Central Michigan, defeating the Chippewas 33-14. Penn State’s victory owed some of its success to the multiple turnovers executed in the game. Cornerback Kalen King shares how the team’s goal-focus on turnovers has proven to be fruitful...
Digital Collegian
Special teams, 4 turnovers propel Penn State football to win over Central Michigan after slow start
Special teams flipped Penn State’s Week 4 matchup against Central Michigan on its head, as the Chippewas muffed a punt off the foot of punter Barney Amor, which gave the Nittany Lions the momentum they needed to finish things off. No. 14 Penn State took down Central Michigan 33-14,...
