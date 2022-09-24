Disney has announced that it’s shutting down some of its operations for several days as Hurricane Ian approaches Central Florida.“Walt Disney World Resort is preparing for necessary operational adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service,” the company says on its site.“Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close Wednesday, Sept 28 through Friday, Sept 30 due to the weather,” Disney said in a weather update. “We are contacting guests with...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO