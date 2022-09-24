ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Focus Podcast: Interest in Inflation

By Kevin Essebaggers
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9Tfx_0i89Yejm00

The Federal Reserve raised the key interest rate again this week in an effort to combat inflation. What does that mean for you and your money?

Professor of economics Jason Taylor from Central Michigan University explains that, and puts our current economy into some historical perspective.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Orion Advisor Solutions Appoints Charles Goldman to Board of Directors

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Orion Advisor Solutions, the premier provider of transformative wealthtech solutions for fiduciary advisors, announced today the appointment of Charles Goldman to the company’s Board of Directors, effective August 2022. Goldman joins board directors Jonathan Baum, Noreen D. Beaman, M. Roy Burns, Eric Clarke, Todd Crockett, Lori Hardwick, Brian McLaughlin, Sid Ramakrishnan, and Tony Salewski. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005205/en/ Orion Advisor Solutions announced today the appointment of Charles Goldman to the company’s Board of Directors, effective August 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy