The gigantic moon hotel that could be built in Dubai
Moon World Resorts wants to build a series of gigantic dome-like hotels resembling the moon, here on planet Earth.
Russian military escalation and ‘bogus threats’ show Putin has been ‘outsmarted’ by the Ukrainians, says UK PM
CNN — Vladimir Putin’s announcement of increased military conscription to bolster Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine shows that the Russian President “has been outsmarted” by Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss told CNN in an exclusive and wide-ranging interview. The new British leader, who takes power...
Japan demands apology from Russia after diplomat allegedly blindfolded and interrogated
Japan is demanding a formal apology from Russia after Federal Security Service (FSB) agents allegedly blindfolded and interrogated a Japanese diplomat, before giving him 48 hours to leave the country.
Meta shuts down covert influence campaigns it says were run from China and Russia
Facebook parent company Meta announced Tuesday it had detected and shut down two separate networks of fake accounts engaged in covert influence operations run from China and Russia.
Travel to Japan during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Japan, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Asia's richest man sees growing isolation for China
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani says that China "will feel increasingly isolated" and the "foremost champion of globalization" would find it hard to bounce back from a period of economic weakness.
What you need to know about Iran's raging protests
Rallies that started with calls for justice for Amini's death have morphed into a larger protest, uniting an array of social factions and classes, with many calling for the fall of the regime.
Denmark to allow 'significantly reduced' mink production
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government said Friday that a temporary ban on mink breeding will expire Jan. 1, allowing mink production to resume in the country but at a ”significantly reduced” level than before the coronavirus pandemic. The government nearly two years ago ordered a cull of millions of minks and banned their farming to minimize the risk of the small mammals retransmitting the virus to contain a mutated version that could spread to people. At first the ban was set to expire at the end of 2021 but was extended for a year. As of Jan. 1, it will again be permitted to keep mink in Denmark. It was not immediately clear whether there would be a cap on the number of animals per farm. There will be limits on the number of people allowed to visit farms, and farmers will be required to register the names of visitors.
Airlines add flights to Hong Kong but the aviation hub won't be back to normal anytime soon
International airlines are scrambling to add more flights to Hong Kong as the city ends two and a half years of quarantine measures, leading to a surge in demand for travel.
Mystery leaks hit Russian undersea gas pipelines to Europe
European countries on Tuesday raced to investigate unexplained leaks in two Russian gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea near Sweden and Denmark, infrastructure at the heart of an energy crisis since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
US News and World Report
Factbox: Companies Potentially Affected by Italy's Election
(Reuters) - A right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party looks set to win a clear majority in the next parliament, exit polls said on Sunday after voting ended in an Italian national election. Here is a list of companies that could be affected by the outcome...
The big picture: Kavi Pujara’s ode to Leicester’s Golden Mile
Kavi Pujara captures the ‘poetry of homes and street corners’ of Leicester’s Hindu community during more peaceful times
Canada to remove final Covid-19 travel restrictions
From October 1, Canada is removing all remaining Covid-19 entry restrictions including testing, quarantine and isolation requirements, officials announced Monday. In addition, masks will no longer be required on planes and trains.
Phys.org
Taiwan's pangolins suffer surge in feral dog attacks
In most of its habitats, the heavily trafficked pangolin's biggest threat comes from humans. But in Taiwan, the scaly mammals brave a different danger: a surging feral dog population. Veterinarian Tseng Shao-tung, 28, has seen firsthand what a dog can do to the gentle creatures during his shifts at a...
Nature.com
Estimating long-term spatial distribution of Plodia interpunctella in various food facilities at Rajshahi Municipality, Bangladesh, through pheromone-baited traps
The Indian meal moth, Plodia interpunctella (HÃ¼bner), feeds on a wide range of commodities in most regions of the world. The present study presents six years of monitoring data for P. interpunctella in pheromone-baited traps by analyzing the trends of spatial variability, in five food facilities located in the Rajshahi municipality area of Bangladesh. We also tracked insect incidence at different spatial scales and evaluated the impact of food facility types and storage structures on insect populations. Our model showed an aggregated distribution pattern for P. interpunctella. Population patterns of P. interpunctella varied significantly among facilities. The highest number of moths captured was recorded in a grain retailer located at Municipal market, followed by a grain warehouse at Harian, pulse mill at Kazla, flour mill at Sapura and grocery shop at Katakhali. The population fluctuation of P. interpunctella moths was similar among the different locations tested, while there were no captures during the winter period. Our results indicate that long-term monitoring in a wide range of areas can be used to indicate population outbursts, under an area-wide management strategy.
Fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris
PARIS (AP) — A billowing column of dark smoke towered over Paris on Sunday from a warehouse blaze at a massive produce market that supplies the French capital and surrounding region with much of its fresh food and bills itself as the largest of its kind in the world. Firefighters urged people to stay away from the area in Paris’ southern suburbs, as 100 officers and 30 fire engines battled the blaze at the Rungis International Market. Capt. Marc Le Moine, a spokesman for the Paris fire service, said no one was injured. The fire was brought under control and there was no risk of it spreading from the soccer field-sized warehouse, covering an area of 7,000 square meters (1.7 acres), he said. The cause of the blaze was unknown but will be investigated, he added.
The UK’s ‘Trussonomics’ crashes the pound and leaves investors shaking their heads
New York CNN Business — The reviews are in on the new UK government’s plan to slash taxes and load up on debt, and they are, um, far from glowing. Here’s the deal: The British pound tumbled to a record low against the US dollar on Monday as investors around the world dumped UK assets.
Japan holds controversial state funeral for assassinated leader Shinzo Abe
Japan bid farewell to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in an elaborate state funeral Tuesday, despite public opposition to the cost of the event as the country grapples with their late leader's legacy.
ASIA・
German leader seeks energy deals, alliances on Gulf trip
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived Saturday in Saudi Arabia for the first stop of a two-day, three-country visit to the Middle East aimed at striking new energy deals and forging fresh alliances amid the economic and geopolitical turmoil resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The German government has scrambled to wean Europe’s biggest economy off Russian oil, coal and gas since coming to office last December. While imports from Russia have declined sharply since then, there are fears that Germany, like other European countries, could face an energy shortage in the coming months. Bridging the gap in natural gas supplies is a particular concern and one of the reasons Scholz is also heading to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar together with a high-level business delegation, senior officials said.
Rising Covid-19 cases in the UK may be a warning for the US
There are signs that the United Kingdom could be heading into a fall Covid-19 wave, and experts say the United States may not be far behind.
