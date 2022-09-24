ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAA

Texas volunteer firefighter dies in line of duty, fire department says

ALVIN, Texas — A firefighter with the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department died in the line of duty after responding to a structure fire on Friday, the department said. AVFD said Captain Charles D. Krampota worked with Alvin ISD for more than 30 years and was a member of the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department for more than 20 years.
ALVIN, TX
WFAA

Trial set to begin for son accused of killing parents at Texas home in 2016

HOUSTON — The second murder trial for a Houston teen accused of killing his parents in 2016 is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 3. It's been more than six years since former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife, Dawn, were shot and killed inside their southwest Houston home. And it's been more than three years since Antonio Armstrong Jr.'s murder trial ended in a mistrial.
HOUSTON, TX

