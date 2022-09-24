Read full article on original website
Laura Linck
3d ago
I support LE, they literally put their life on the line everyday. Unfortunately, it sounds like the officer fired too quickly. Makes me question his vetted years. Prayers for the family, and for all involved. this is heartbreaking . 🙏🙏🙏
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED THEFT, VEHICLE ENTRY
Roseburg Police arrested a woman following an incident on Sunday. An RPD report said at 4:00 a.m. a victim reported that a rifle was stolen from his vehicle in the 2800 block of Northeast Douglas Avenue. Video footage showed that a sedan parked next to the victim’s vehicle, a female got out, stole the gun, and then left. The suspect was contacted at 5:00 p.m. and charged with first degree theft and for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. She was released from jail later that day. The firearm was not recovered.
KTVZ
OSP: SW Oregon drug raids turn up 2 tons of illegal marijuana, cash, guns; one arrest made
PROSPECT, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pair of drug raids in the Jackson County town of Prospect late last week turned up more than two tons of illegally grown marijuana, $17,000 in cash and more than a dozen guns and led to one arrest, Oregon State Police said Monday. OSP’s...
clayconews.com
UPDATE: Officer involved Shooting Investigation regarding Grants Pass Police Department in Josephine County, Oregon
GRANTS PASS, OR - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Monday September 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM, officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in progress at a city park. Upon police contact, a male suspect fled the scene on foot...
nbc16.com
Oregon State Police seize over 2 tons of illegal marijuana, 13 guns in Jackson County bust
PROSPECT, Ore. — Oregon State Police seized more than 4,000 pounds of illegal marijuana while searching two Jackson County properties last Thursday. The agency’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team worked with other law enforcement to serve the two search warrants at a warehouse and a separate property in Prospect, Oregon.
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE MAN JAILED BY DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 6:30 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 300 block of Weaver Avenue in Myrtle Creek. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license, allegedly gave false information and provided a false name. Other deputies arrived and identified the man as 30-year old Christopher Moss. He returned with warrants and was taken into custody.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Friday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 11:30 p.m. 32-year old Dallas Blake allegedly crashed his vehicle into another vehicle near the intersection of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Mosher Avenue. Blake suffered a severe laceration to his head, but a passenger was uninjured. He was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center and reportedly refused a consent blood draw so a warrant was applied for and granted.
kptv.com
Police identify man shot, killed by officer
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police identified the man shot and killed by a police officer Monday night in Grants Pass. Officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call about suspicious activity in a park at about 7:55 p.m. When they tried to contact the suspect, he ran away.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Driver crashes into fence after eluding Bend Police; Later captured
A Medford man with a felony conviction who briefly eluded Bend Police early Friday morning was arrested after crashing into a fence, the police department said. Bend PD says officers got a report around 2:16 a.m. of a vehicle theft in the 400 block of SE 6th Street. The vehicle had been returned when officers arrived, but they learned that the suspect — identified as Jacob Randall Granger, 32, of Medford — had left the area in another vehicle that had firearms inside.
Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors
A Medford man who refused to stop for police in southeast Bend early Friday morning crashed his pickup truck into a fence and ran, prompting an emergency alert to neighbors before he was captured, police said. The post Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors appeared first on KTVZ.
KDRV
Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country
MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
clayconews.com
THOUSANDS OF PLANTS SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon.
clayconews.com
CALIFORNIA RESIDENT KILLED IN FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 199 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 199 near milepost 38. The preliminary investigation revealed a white Ford pickup, operated by an adult male...
KTVL
One injured in downtown Medford shooting
MEDFORD — One individual has been flown to a Portland-area hospital following a shooting in a downtown Medford parking lot. A citizen who saw the shooting loaded the victim into his car and took the victim to the hospital. The Medford Police department said following an investigation, they believe...
KDRV
Suspect on the loose after Thursday night shooting in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore. - Medford police are searching for a suspect after a shooting on Thursday night which sent one person to the hospital. At 9:55 P.M., Officers responded to the area of Almond Street and E. 9th Street for reports of shots being fired and a gunshot victim on scene. Detectives and an MPD forensic technician were called out to investigate the shooting and collect evidence at the crime scene.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR DRUG VIOLATION
Roseburg man was jailed for a warrant and cited for a drug violation by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 8:00 p.m. an officer contacted the suspect during an unrelated incident in the 600 block of Southeast Flint Street and learned he had a warrant for his arrest. The 43-year old man was detained on the warrant and admitted that he had methamphetamine in his pocket.
Government Technology
Medford, Ore., Police Launch New Drone Response Team
(TNS) — A new team of certified drone operators will give Medford police eyes in the sky, helping them with everything from crime scene reconstruction to tracking suspects on the run. Medford's new Drone Response Team is composed of three officers who have obtained the required Federal Aviation Administration...
KDRV
Medford man charged with attempted murder now serving time at Oregon State Hospital
MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford man will be serving 20 years under the Oregon State Psychiatric Review Board after being found guilty except for insanity for the charge of attempted murder in the second degree. Kristopher Clay will be serving time at Oregon State Hospital after he was found...
kqennewsradio.com
PAIR CITED FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT
Roseburg Police cited two women following an alleged harassment incident on Thursday night. A report from RPD said just before 9:40 p.m. a 24-year old and a 48-year old allegedly fought with other at a residence in the 700 block of West Pilger Street. Both were cited for harassment and were released at the scene.
MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
KDRV
Jackson County & City of Medford looking for community response on wildfire smoke
MEDFORD, Ore-- With wildfire smoke now a common occurrence in Southern Oregon, Jackson County and the City of Medford want to hear about how wildfire and prescribed fire smoke is impacting the Jackson County community. According to Jackson County's website, officials are hoping to gather community input through the "Jackson...
