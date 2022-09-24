ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Comments / 5

Laura Linck
3d ago

I support LE, they literally put their life on the line everyday. Unfortunately, it sounds like the officer fired too quickly. Makes me question his vetted years. Prayers for the family, and for all involved. this is heartbreaking . 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
6
Related
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED THEFT, VEHICLE ENTRY

Roseburg Police arrested a woman following an incident on Sunday. An RPD report said at 4:00 a.m. a victim reported that a rifle was stolen from his vehicle in the 2800 block of Northeast Douglas Avenue. Video footage showed that a sedan parked next to the victim’s vehicle, a female got out, stole the gun, and then left. The suspect was contacted at 5:00 p.m. and charged with first degree theft and for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. She was released from jail later that day. The firearm was not recovered.
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grants Pass, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Grants Pass, OR
City
Medford, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kqennewsradio.com

EUGENE MAN JAILED BY DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 6:30 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 300 block of Weaver Avenue in Myrtle Creek. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license, allegedly gave false information and provided a false name. Other deputies arrived and identified the man as 30-year old Christopher Moss. He returned with warrants and was taken into custody.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH

A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Friday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 11:30 p.m. 32-year old Dallas Blake allegedly crashed his vehicle into another vehicle near the intersection of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Mosher Avenue. Blake suffered a severe laceration to his head, but a passenger was uninjured. He was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center and reportedly refused a consent blood draw so a warrant was applied for and granted.
ROSEBURG, OR
kptv.com

Police identify man shot, killed by officer

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police identified the man shot and killed by a police officer Monday night in Grants Pass. Officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call about suspicious activity in a park at about 7:55 p.m. When they tried to contact the suspect, he ran away.
GRANTS PASS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ VIDEO: Driver crashes into fence after eluding Bend Police; Later captured

A Medford man with a felony conviction who briefly eluded Bend Police early Friday morning was arrested after crashing into a fence, the police department said. Bend PD says officers got a report around 2:16 a.m. of a vehicle theft in the 400 block of SE 6th Street. The vehicle had been returned when officers arrived, but they learned that the suspect — identified as Jacob Randall Granger, 32, of Medford — had left the area in another vehicle that had firearms inside.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
KTVZ News Channel 21

Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors

A Medford man who refused to stop for police in southeast Bend early Friday morning crashed his pickup truck into a fence and ran, prompting an emergency alert to neighbors before he was captured, police said. The post Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KDRV

Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country

MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
MEDFORD, OR
clayconews.com

THOUSANDS OF PLANTS SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTVL

One injured in downtown Medford shooting

MEDFORD — One individual has been flown to a Portland-area hospital following a shooting in a downtown Medford parking lot. A citizen who saw the shooting loaded the victim into his car and took the victim to the hospital. The Medford Police department said following an investigation, they believe...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Suspect on the loose after Thursday night shooting in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. - Medford police are searching for a suspect after a shooting on Thursday night which sent one person to the hospital. At 9:55 P.M., Officers responded to the area of Almond Street and E. 9th Street for reports of shots being fired and a gunshot victim on scene. Detectives and an MPD forensic technician were called out to investigate the shooting and collect evidence at the crime scene.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR DRUG VIOLATION

Roseburg man was jailed for a warrant and cited for a drug violation by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 8:00 p.m. an officer contacted the suspect during an unrelated incident in the 600 block of Southeast Flint Street and learned he had a warrant for his arrest. The 43-year old man was detained on the warrant and admitted that he had methamphetamine in his pocket.
ROSEBURG, OR
Government Technology

Medford, Ore., Police Launch New Drone Response Team

(TNS) — A new team of certified drone operators will give Medford police eyes in the sky, helping them with everything from crime scene reconstruction to tracking suspects on the run. Medford's new Drone Response Team is composed of three officers who have obtained the required Federal Aviation Administration...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PAIR CITED FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT

Roseburg Police cited two women following an alleged harassment incident on Thursday night. A report from RPD said just before 9:40 p.m. a 24-year old and a 48-year old allegedly fought with other at a residence in the 700 block of West Pilger Street. Both were cited for harassment and were released at the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
Klamath Alerts

MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR

Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
GRANTS PASS, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
84K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy