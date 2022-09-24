Core One Labs Signs Letter of Intent with GMP Manufacturing Partner for Production of Proprietary Psychedelic Compounds

Read full article on original website
Emerson to sell Russia business to local management
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) said on Tuesday it would sell its Russian business to the local management team for an undisclosed amount, marking the U.S. industrial firm's exit from the country.
R&D Day: Presentations to Highlight Transgene’s Competitive Positioning, Capabilities to Engineer Novel Immunotherapies for Patients with Cancer, and Update on Initial Clinical Data
Meeting to highlight Company’s innovative portfolio, supported by updated clinical data, demonstrating the potential of therapeutic vaccine and oncolytic virus candidates to improve cancer patient outcomes. Regulatory News:. Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG) (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, will host today an R&D...
Harley-Davidson spins off LiveWire in $1.8 billion SPAC merger
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) on Tuesday spun off its electric motorcycle division, LiveWire, in a SPAC deal creating the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the United States.
U.S. to appeal court loss against sugar merger
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it would appeal a judge's ruling that U.S. Sugar Corp's plans to buy rival Imperial Sugar Co was legal under antitrust law, according to a court filing.
