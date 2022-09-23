ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers work out trio of free-agent linebackers

 3 days ago
According to the league transaction report, the Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a trio of linebackers on Friday. The report lists Marquel Lee, Dorian O’Daniel and Joel Iyiegbuniwe as having tryouts with Pittsburgh.

Lee is an inside linebacker who has been in the league since 2017. He was the Radiers fifth-round pick that season and has spent time with the Buffalo Bills as well.

O’Daniel played his college ball at Clemson and was the third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He also aligns as an inside linebacker.

Iyiegbuniwe is also an inside linebacker who came to the NFL via Western Kentucky. He was the fourth-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2018.

Why are the Steelers working out all these inside linebackers? Hard to say but the struggles in stopping the run probably has something to do with it.

lock45up
2d ago

linebackers?? did they say linebackers? u can't win in any sport UNLESS U SCORE POINTS..been a fan since I could walk im now over 50 but maybe it's time to stop supporting THIS PRODUCT!!!???

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
NFL
