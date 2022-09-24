Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Baby Tate Taps 2 Chainz For Club Ready "Ain't No Love"
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean those club-ready jams have to stop. This New Music Friday (September 23), Baby Tate returns with a few bars on a 2 Chainz-assisted track that will get listeners to the dancefloor. The Warner Records release gives a nod to Ciara's "Oh" featuring Ludacris and Usher's "Love in this Club," both 2000s party favorites, and judging from the lyrics, Baby Tate makes it clear that there "Ain't No Love" when all you're looking for is a good time.
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases ‘Likkle Miss Remix’ Video — Watch
A few days after Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio: Volume 1 compilation album came out, she updated it with the release of a new song. It was a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ that dropped in the summer. Now, the pair have linked up to shoot the...
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
Fans Think Fabolous's Marriage Is Over After the Rapper Was Spotted With DaniLeigh
When it comes to the relationship status of male rappers, it can sometimes be hard to tell where they stand. After all, some men may have the Drake effect and date multiple women in the entertainment industry. On the flip side, others may fancy the idea of open relationships or simply prefer to keep their romantic life private. However, fans find themselves confused when it comes to Fabolous.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna Confirms Super Bowl Halftime Show After Attending A$AP Rocky Afterparty
Rihanna season is coming. After gossip began spreading online, speculating that the 34-year-old could be the next performer to grace the stage during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the mother of one quickly confirmed the rumours by posting a photo of her famous tattooed hand holding up a football in front of a white screen.
Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination
Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
Trina Picks Up Wrestler Diamante By Her Hair and Slaps Her – Watch
Trina has proven once again who is the baddest. On All Elite Wrestling's Grand Slam Rampage special, the Miami rapper picked up wrestler Diamante by her hair and slapped her. The AEW Grand Slam Rampage program on Friday night (Sept. 23) featured the undefeated Jade Cargill defending her TBS Championship title against Diamante, who was accompanied by Trina before the match. Cargill proved she was the strongest by delivering her signature wrestling move called Jaded on Diamante and pinning her for the win.
WWE・
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Fan Attempts To Snatch Rapper's Wig During Rolling Loud NY: Video
Nicki Minaj's fans go undeniably hard for her, but even their love for the Queen of Rap won't prevent them from attempting to snatch her wig from time to time. During her star-studded set at Rolling Loud New York this weekend, the 39-year-old made quite an impression on fans, bringing out guests like Lil Uzi Vert to perform their 2017 collab track, "The Way Life Goes," as well as names like BIA, G Herbo, and Fivio Foreign, but those weren't even the most talk-about moments from her headlining set.
hotnewhiphop.com
Hilary Duff Recreates Infamous "That's So Gay" PSA 14 Years Later: Watch
While many former Disney Channel stars have been faced with endless drama and scandals throughout their early adulthood, one who has maintained her place in the public's good graces is Lizzie McGuire alumn, Hilary Duff. The 34-year-old actress has been involved with several projects in recent years, including hit shows...
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Simmons Stunts On Akademiks: "I Remember Signing Paperwork For Jay-Z & Kanye West"
DJ Akademiks continues to face backlash for his comments about the pioneers of hip-hop. Ak's claims that the founding fathers are "dusty" because they never made the same amount as rappers today. He later doubled down on his comments, adding that the forefathers didn't provide the younger generation with enough game to avoid the same financial mistakes that they did. LL Cool J fired back at Ak but now, Russell Simmons chimed in.
HipHopDX.com
Akademiks Responds To Backlash Over 'Dusty' Rapper Comments
Akademiks has addressed the backlash he’s received from the likes of LL COOL J and Hot 97’s Ebro Darden over him calling Hip Hop pioneers “dusty.”. The controversial media personality responded via his Off The Record podcast on Friday (September 23) in an episode titled “Letter to LL Cool J.” During the 48-minute episode, Akademiks explained that his original comments were tongue-in-cheek and they have been blown way out of proportion.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Duval Believes Nia Long Will Go Back To Ime Udoka Following Cheating Scandal
For the past few days, social media has been raving about the scandal regarding Ime Udoka. The Boston Celtics Coach was suspended for an entire year after being accused of having an "improper" and "consensual" relationship with a staff member. Upon finding out the news, which was allegedly shocking to...
Yung Miami Says She’ll Marry Diddy
Diddy and Yung Miami are rumored to have begun dating in 2020. The two say there's no strings attached but fans believe Miami wants more.
hotnewhiphop.com
2 Chainz Fires Back At DJ Akademiks In Defense Of Reginae Carter
2 Chainz slammed DJ Akademiks in defense of Reginae Carter on Instagram. 2 Chainz came to the defense of Reginae Carter on his Instagram Story recently, calling out DJ Akademiks for his controversial comments on Lil Wayne’s daughter. The YouTuber had spoken about Carter’s relationship history, including being linked to YFN Lucci.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Calls Out Akademiks Over Reginae Hate
Yesterday, DJ Akademiks caught Toya Johnson's wrath after he spoke about her daughter. During a live stream, the entertainment and music commentator went on a rant about Reginae's failed relationship with rapper YFN Lucci. He stated, "Reginae loved hood n*ggas; she loved YFN Lucci... You know these b*tch-- let me not call her a b*tch. These chicks love a hood n*gga until he's facing 25 to life."
HipHopDX.com
Trina Named 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards’ 'I Am Hip Hop Award' Honoree
Trina will be honored at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with the “I Am Hip Hop” Award, putting an exclamation point on her decades-long career. The rapper, producer, TV/radio personality and entrepreneur was understandably thrilled by the announcement. “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” she said in a statement.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Would Let His Friends Leave Gang For Fear They Would Rat
It has been a tumultuous two years for Quando Rondo as his name has been increasingly mentioned ever since the death of King Von. Rondo was reportedly at the scene when a scuffle broke out in Atlanta, resulting in the murder of the O-Block icon, and his friend, Lul Tim, has been named as the assailant by authorities. Recently, following the death of Rondo's friend Lul Pab—a young man who was shot and killed right next to Rondo—the rapper said he was laying down his flags and was done with the gang life.
