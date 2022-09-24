ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

ESPN

Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan

Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
The Independent

Tyson Fury: Joe Joyce ‘couldn’t lace my boots’ but beats Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has claimed that Joe Joyce would not be able to “land one punch” on him if the two heavyweights were to meet - but backed his fellow British fighter to beat both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.Joyce claimed a significant knockout victory over Joseph Parker in Manchester on Saturday to secure the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.It was the 15th win of the undefeated 37-year-old’s career and the 14th by knockout, Joyce surviving several significant blows from Parker to win in the 11th round.Joyce publicly declared his intention to take on Usyk, who holds the full WBO belt,...
BoxingNews24.com

Mayweather warns Pacquiao: you’ll get “a$$ whooped again”

By Allan Fox: Retired stars Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr went at it in front of the media today in Japan. It seemed a little odd, and the 45-year-old Mayweather and 43-year-old Pacquiao would just happen to meet in Japan. Mayweather has been out of the ring in terms...
mmanews.com

Nate Diaz Snaps On ‘Fat Motherf—er’ Daniel Cormier; DC Responds

It looks like Nate Diaz is scoring one more knockout before he leaves the UFC, albeit a virtual one. Diaz fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279, after one of the most bizarre and wild fight weeks of all time. Initially scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, he would end up instead facing Tony Ferguson on 24 hours’ notice, following a string of altercations and weight misses that led to a reshuffling of the event.
BoxingNews24.com

VIDEO: Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin – Post Fight Review

By Geoffrey Ciani: Last weekend it finally happened. It had been 4 years since they last met, and 5 years since they first squared off – the highly anticipated third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. This one was for Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight world championship. The...
Boxing Scene

Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six

Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
Boxing Scene

Terri Harper Outclasses Hannah Rankin, Claims WBA/IBO Junior Middleweight Titles In Nottingham

Terri Harper continued the invasion of former junior lightweights ruling the 154-pound division. A brilliant performance was turned in by the 25-year-old Harper, who became a two-division titlist following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Hannah Rankin. Scores of 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93 all landed in favor of Harper who claims the WBA/IBO junior middleweight titles in Saturday’s DAZN co-feature from Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
Boxing Scene

Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch

Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels On How Chyna Would Be Perceived In Modern WWE Women's Division

One performer from WWF's Attitude Era who Shawn Michaels believes would have been "phenomenal" in today's WWE is Chyna. A founding member of D-Generation X, alongside Michaels and Triple H, Chyna was a former WWF Women's Champion and two-time WWF Intercontinental Champion. She died in 2016 at 46 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of DX three years later.
BoxingNews24.com

Josh Warrington defends against Luis Alberto Lopez on Dec.10th in Leeds

By Charles Brun: IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington will be defending against #1 IBF Luis Alberto Lopez on DAZN on December 10th. Warrington (31-1-1, 8 KOs) and Lopez (26-2, 15 KOs) will headline at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. This isn’t the type of fight that’ll attract a lot...
Boxing Scene

Oscar Valdez: "I Want To Look For That World Title Again"

Though he hates to admit it, the first defeat of his well-established career, stung Oscar Valdez. Yet, even with the Mexican star being forced to relinquish his world title to Shakur Stevenson earlier this year, the 31-year-old is doing his best to bury that unfortunate memory. With five months of inactivity passing by, Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) is hopeful that he’ll be given the opportunity to return to the win column sooner than later.
COMBAT SPORTS

