ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 The Hawk

Assault on 2400 Block of 11th Ave North in Billings

Around 2:24 am today, Billings Police received a call to the 2400 block of 11th Ave North. Allegedly, multiple individuals were looking into a persons truck, and the victim took notice. One of the juveniles pulled a gun on the victim. At some point, BPD located all the juveniles nearby...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

BPD asking public to be careful on Rims

The Billings police department is asking the public to keep their eyes open when approaching the Rims area. There have been more cars parked there for longer periods of time and those people may be inhabiting their vehicles. There was shooting involving two teenagers in the rims two weekends ago and the BOD wants to make sure the public us aware this may not be the best time to sit at the top of the rims for a scenic view.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
KULR8

Bicyclist struck by car after driver was shot on N Broadway in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man hit a bicyclist after being shot inside a vehicle on N Broadway in Billings Saturday evening. According to the Billings Police Department, the incident happened around 7:47 pm. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old driver reportedly had critical injuries and the 30-year-old...
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
KULR8

Gas station in Billings robbed multiple times

BILLINGS, Mont - Billings Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station on Grand Ave. Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick tells us this specific Holiday gas station has been hit eight times since December 2021. The Lieutenant says other gas stations in the city have been hit, but this one...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Stillwater County News

Jury: Billings man guilty of having meth, LSD, heroin at park

A Stillwater County jury took approximately an hour to reject a Billings man’s claim that the methamphetamine, LSD and heroin police found in his shirt pocket at Itch-Kep-Pe Park in 2021 had been drugs that he discovered at his campsite and intended to throw away so his then 6-year-old son wouldn’t find them.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Junior League of Billings hosts monthly free laundry day for community

BILLINGS, Mont. - You may not realize the small yet enormous difference that access to cleaning services makes in peoples' lives. The Junior League of Billings hopes to give back to the local community with its monthly free laundry day and hopefully remind residents of the comfort that clean clothes can provide.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana Fall Prevention Program Offers Free Classes for the Elderly

BILLINGS, Mont. - In observance of National Falls Prevention Awareness this week, the Billings Fire Department raised awareness by offering practical solutions for fall injuries, most commonly experienced by the elderly. As per data from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, nearly one in three people over the...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

When will it freeze in the Billings area?

While temperatures across Montana are relatively warm this week, temperatures will start to cool. So when are meteorologists predicting the first freeze for south central and southeast Montana?. The National Weather Service in Billings released the probabilities for when the first frost, freeze, and hard freeze will hit portions of...
BILLINGS, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What's your favorite to thing to order when you go out? If the answer is steak with some nice cooked vegetables on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Here are the three steakhouses in Montana.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy