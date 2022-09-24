Read full article on original website
KULR8
Billings police respond to two separate incidents early Saturday morning
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to two separate incidents in the early hours of Saturday morning. Just before 1:00 am, a robbery took place near the 2500 block of 1st N. A suspect entered the business, stole a person's phone and threatened to harm them. The male suspect was...
Assault on 2400 Block of 11th Ave North in Billings
Around 2:24 am today, Billings Police received a call to the 2400 block of 11th Ave North. Allegedly, multiple individuals were looking into a persons truck, and the victim took notice. One of the juveniles pulled a gun on the victim. At some point, BPD located all the juveniles nearby...
KULR8
Yellowstone County Sheriff's ask for publics help to find missing man.
Billings, MT- If you are in Yellowstone County or surrounding areas, the Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing person. Larry Grine was last known to be kayaking on the Yellowstone river somewhere near Laurel. Grine is a 69 year old man, who is 6' 2" and 170 lbs.
yourbigsky.com
BPD asking public to be careful on Rims
The Billings police department is asking the public to keep their eyes open when approaching the Rims area. There have been more cars parked there for longer periods of time and those people may be inhabiting their vehicles. There was shooting involving two teenagers in the rims two weekends ago and the BOD wants to make sure the public us aware this may not be the best time to sit at the top of the rims for a scenic view.
KULR8
Hydrocarbon spill causing temporary closure on Wicks and Main in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Crews are cleaning up a hydrocarbon spill that is causing a closure to Wicks and Main through 1:30 p.m. Monday. The Billings City Government said via Facebook Billings Fire Department and street crews are cleaning up the spill.
KULR8
Bicyclist struck by car after driver was shot on N Broadway in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man hit a bicyclist after being shot inside a vehicle on N Broadway in Billings Saturday evening. According to the Billings Police Department, the incident happened around 7:47 pm. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old driver reportedly had critical injuries and the 30-year-old...
One Shot, One Hit By a Car in Downtown Billings Near Daisy Dukes
Tonight, around 7:45 PM, Billings Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North Broadway in Downtown Billings. A 27 year old male was shot inside a vehicle, which then struck a 30 year old male bicyclist on the street. Both were transported to a local hospital, which was not...
Tri-City Herald
Teen drowns when car careens off road and flips on its roof in water, Montana cops say
A teen driver drowned after his car went off the road, flipped and landed on its roof in water, Montana officials told news outlets. Marshall Tucker Edwards, a 16-year-old from Park City, died in the crash Tuesday, Sept 20, Montana Highway Patrol told KTVQ. The teen was driving a Honda...
$100K bond set for woman charged with downtown Billings arson fires
Bond was set at $100,000 Thursday for a woman accused of setting fire to a downtown Billings church and a state correctional facility.
Billings Holiday stores targeted for robberies
Since December 2021, the Billings Holiday stores have been robbed 8 times--more than any other store in the city
Two people hospitalized after shooting outside Alberta Bair Theater
Two men were hospitalized after a shooting inside in a vehicle caused that car to crash into a nearby bicyclist.
KULR8
Gas station in Billings robbed multiple times
BILLINGS, Mont - Billings Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station on Grand Ave. Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick tells us this specific Holiday gas station has been hit eight times since December 2021. The Lieutenant says other gas stations in the city have been hit, but this one...
Stillwater County News
Jury: Billings man guilty of having meth, LSD, heroin at park
A Stillwater County jury took approximately an hour to reject a Billings man’s claim that the methamphetamine, LSD and heroin police found in his shirt pocket at Itch-Kep-Pe Park in 2021 had been drugs that he discovered at his campsite and intended to throw away so his then 6-year-old son wouldn’t find them.
Major commercial developments key to continued Billings West End growth
Billings' West End is littered with construction these days, but some of it is causing more excitement than frustration.
KULR8
Junior League of Billings hosts monthly free laundry day for community
BILLINGS, Mont. - You may not realize the small yet enormous difference that access to cleaning services makes in peoples' lives. The Junior League of Billings hopes to give back to the local community with its monthly free laundry day and hopefully remind residents of the comfort that clean clothes can provide.
KULR8
Montana Fall Prevention Program Offers Free Classes for the Elderly
BILLINGS, Mont. - In observance of National Falls Prevention Awareness this week, the Billings Fire Department raised awareness by offering practical solutions for fall injuries, most commonly experienced by the elderly. As per data from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, nearly one in three people over the...
yourbigsky.com
When will it freeze in the Billings area?
While temperatures across Montana are relatively warm this week, temperatures will start to cool. So when are meteorologists predicting the first freeze for south central and southeast Montana?. The National Weather Service in Billings released the probabilities for when the first frost, freeze, and hard freeze will hit portions of...
Lockwood family looking for answers in mysterious death
#JusticeforMarshall is circulating online in one family's efforts to find answers to their loved one's mysterious death
Billings winery offers unique experience
Winemakers struggle cultivating their wine grape crops in Montana due to our harsh winter temperatures
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What's your favorite to thing to order when you go out? If the answer is steak with some nice cooked vegetables on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Here are the three steakhouses in Montana.
