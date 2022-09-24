Read full article on original website
Diddy Sparks Romance Rumors With Another Woman
Diddy's flirtatious fling with Yung Miami's been subject to some teasing, but a lot of fans are here for it. They've always shown each other love and appreciation, like when Diddy bought Yung Miami a Maybach truck this Friday. But some eagle-eyed Instagram users are doubtful after they caught a post from Papi's previous rumored flame (and 50 Cent's ex) Daphne Joy at the iHeart Radio Festival.
Nicki Minaj Fan Attempts To Snatch Rapper's Wig During Rolling Loud NY: Video
Nicki Minaj's fans go undeniably hard for her, but even their love for the Queen of Rap won't prevent them from attempting to snatch her wig from time to time. During her star-studded set at Rolling Loud New York this weekend, the 39-year-old made quite an impression on fans, bringing out guests like Lil Uzi Vert to perform their 2017 collab track, "The Way Life Goes," as well as names like BIA, G Herbo, and Fivio Foreign, but those weren't even the most talk-about moments from her headlining set.
2 Chainz Fires Back At DJ Akademiks In Defense Of Reginae Carter
2 Chainz slammed DJ Akademiks in defense of Reginae Carter on Instagram. 2 Chainz came to the defense of Reginae Carter on his Instagram Story recently, calling out DJ Akademiks for his controversial comments on Lil Wayne’s daughter. The YouTuber had spoken about Carter’s relationship history, including being linked to YFN Lucci.
T.I. Calls Out Akademiks Over Reginae Hate
Yesterday, DJ Akademiks caught Toya Johnson's wrath after he spoke about her daughter. During a live stream, the entertainment and music commentator went on a rant about Reginae's failed relationship with rapper YFN Lucci. He stated, "Reginae loved hood n*ggas; she loved YFN Lucci... You know these b*tch-- let me not call her a b*tch. These chicks love a hood n*gga until he's facing 25 to life."
Toya Johnson Goes Off On Akademiks For Calling Reginae Out Of Her Name
DJ Akademiks has created a music and entertainment commentator name for himself. From interviewing celebrities to making unwanted comments about them, the 31-year-old has garnered a few enemies in the industry. While some people let his remarks slide, this time, one person wasn’t having it. Toya Wright Johnson is...
Rihanna Confirms Super Bowl Halftime Show After Attending A$AP Rocky Afterparty
Rihanna season is coming. After gossip began spreading online, speculating that the 34-year-old could be the next performer to grace the stage during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the mother of one quickly confirmed the rumours by posting a photo of her famous tattooed hand holding up a football in front of a white screen.
Jordyn Woods Celebrates Her 25th Birthday With A Loving Message From Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods was certainly feeling the love on her 25th birthday, thanks in part to her boyfriend of over two years, Karl-Anthony Towns. The social media star celebrated another trip around the Sun on Friday (September 23), at which time her NBA-player beau uploaded a heartwarming collection of photos of the pair from throughout their relationship.
Lil Duval Believes Nia Long Will Go Back To Ime Udoka Following Cheating Scandal
For the past few days, social media has been raving about the scandal regarding Ime Udoka. The Boston Celtics Coach was suspended for an entire year after being accused of having an "improper" and "consensual" relationship with a staff member. Upon finding out the news, which was allegedly shocking to...
DJ Akademiks Apologizes For Remark About Reginae Carter
After receiving pushback over his hot take about Reginae’s romances, Akademiks is admitting to his wrongs. Things have been tense for DJ Akademiks over the last few days and while other similar news cycles usually let up around this time, the blogger remains a hot topic. Akademiks has not only ruffled feathers with his remarks about Hip Hop pioneers, but while on Twitch, he decided to target Reginae Carter.
Orlando Brown Shares Thoughts On Chrisean Rock, "Do You Have An Actual Career?"
Throughout the years, Orlando Brown's career has taken quite a turn. He started as an actor, increasing his popularity with every role, but his recent relevancy has depended on his comical interviews. From talking about conspiracy theories to spreading rumors about people in Hollywood, the 34-year-old has garnered an audience every time he shares his commentary.
50 Cent Reacts To BM Daphne Joy Hanging With Diddy
The Power creator poked fun at the rumored relationship on Instagram. Diddy is living his best life and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. The 52-year old mogul recently made headlines after buying Yung Miami a brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV. While the City Girl reveled on a recent episode of Caresha Please that she and the Bad Boy founder are seeing other people, she also made it known that they are very much in a situation-ship, telling XXL, “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”
Dess Dior Talks Her Shit On "Rich And Raw" From New "RAW" EP
Dess Dior delivered her 8-track RAW EP earlier this weekend, complete with bougie, bad bitch anthems like "Bottega," "Paris," and "Mood Board," just to name a few. The 23-year-old received a co-sign from her ex-beau, Future, after dropping off the project, sending plenty of rap lovers her way to check out her work.
Lil Baby Attends Jayda Cheaves' Birthday Party
Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves' relationship hasn't always been the best. The two dated for nearly six years and, throughout that time, produced a son named Loyal, traveled the world, and bought each other expensive gifts. While everything appeared to be fine between the two, infidelity ultimately ended their companionship.
Hilary Duff Recreates Infamous "That's So Gay" PSA 14 Years Later: Watch
While many former Disney Channel stars have been faced with endless drama and scandals throughout their early adulthood, one who has maintained her place in the public's good graces is Lizzie McGuire alumn, Hilary Duff. The 34-year-old actress has been involved with several projects in recent years, including hit shows...
Offset Slams Akbar V After She Brings Him Into War With Cardi B
She claims he called her so she fired off insults about 4PF allegedly jumping him back in the day. No one is safe in Hip Hop beefs, not even husbands. If you’ve been keeping up with social media today, specifically Twitter, then you may have seen the feisty back and forth between Cardi B and Akbar V. The two women in Rap have been shooting off insults throughout the morning and afternoon after Cardi believed that Akbar dropped of some subliminal shade online.
Erica Banks & Finesse2Tymes Seemingly Break Up
Earlier this month, rappers Erica Banks and Finesse2Tymes sparked dating rumors. The two were seen boo'd up on Instagram shortly after Finesse signed a record deal with Moneybagg Yo. While their sudden relationship shocked social media users, their alleged breakup was even more appalling. Recently, an image of the Memphis...
6ix9ine Speaks On Dubai Brawl, "DJ Got Smoked"
On Friday, September 23, Hollywood Unlocked revealed that 6ix9ine had gotten into a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai. According to sources, the rapper asked the DJ to play one of his songs for the crowd, but he refused. This allegedly led to the artist, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, attacking the DJ on the spot.
50 Cent’s BM Daphne Joy Wasn’t Happy About His Jabs Over Diddy Rumors
Daphne says she just wants is “to be happy and be left alone,” but Fif couldn’t help himself. There has been nothing but drama unfolding on every social media platform today. Over on Twitter, Cardi B and Akbar V have been engaged in a war of words, and it looks as if 50 Cent may have ruffled the feathers of Daphne Joy, the mother of his son, Sire.
Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
