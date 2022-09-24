Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.
West Virginia’s 10 best specialty museums, according to Tripadvisor
West Virginia is home to some unique specialty museums that you can visit on your next trip into the state or around it.
Warren County Grand Jury of September 12, 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of September, 2022, has issued the following indictments:. On or about January 10, 2022, through April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Hiserman did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently’ use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, task, or employment, belonging to Skyline Insurance, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9.
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
WVNT-TV
This is West Virginia’s most popular Halloween decoration
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent poll has determined the most popular Halloween decoration in every state. According to a poll of more than 1,000 homeowners by Lombardo Homes, West Virginia’s most popular Halloween decoration is skeletons. Skeletons were also popular in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, Ohio, Texas and Wyoming, according to the poll.
Hurricane Ian expected to bring significant rainfall to Virginia this weekend
Ian became a hurricane early Monday morning and is quickly starting to show signs of strengthening and that will continue throughout the day. Currently, the storm is in the central Caribbean and will be moving its way northward over the next 12 to 24 hours. Ian could possibly cross western Cuba by tomorrow morning.
Goal Setting: SOBO Days 75 to 79
There’s a lot to unpack from the rest of New York, New Jersey, and the first couple miles of Pennsylvania. With less stellar views than Northern sections of trail, I found entertainment in the most random of trail encounters. Each day, I laid down on my sleeping mat and journaled about the unique, sometimes surprising, and spirit-lifting happenings of the day.
PHOTOS: Nine places in Virginia are now historic landmarks
Nine new locations across Virginia have been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register this month, each of them celebrating unique aspects of Virginia history across the 19th and 20th centuries.
Ian could bring rain to Maryland, Tony shows when
Meteorologist Tony Pann shows when Maryland could see rain from what will be left over from Hurricane Ian. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||
Unforgettable Family Trip to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
Thomas Jefferson described it as “worth the voyage across the Atlantic.” While he was referring to the fantastic view of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers from a large shale rock formation, the same could be said about the charming town of Harpers Ferry itself. If your family includes any history buffs, nature lovers, train enthusiasts, or adventure seekers, this is a town you will want to explore.
New school building projects stalled in West Virginia due to inflation
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—School leaders hoping to get new building projects funded this year in West Virginia will have to wait. Normally, the School Building Authority funds new projects in December, right before its last meeting of the year, but members of the organization say that, in some cases, inflation is upwards of 50%. They say […]
When could we see the first freeze in West Virginia and Ohio
Wheeling, W. VA. (WTRF) – As we continue into the first few weeks of Fall we typically experience some cooler weather. From that, it begs the question, when could we experience the first frost across the board? The good news, near term no. But as we venture into October this weekend, that’s when we need […]
Hurricane Ian expected to quickly strengthen, and impacts to Virginia are likely
Tropical Storm Ian continues to churn in the waters between South America and Haiti/Dominican Republic Saturday evening. This storm is expected to continue to intensify over the next several days as it travels northwards.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Greenbrier, Mercer, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Bright light streaks across the sky in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware
A bright light streaked across the sky in south-central Pennsylvania Saturday night, generating reports of possible meteors, comets and even UFOs, but the object wasn't any of those. Viewers sent dozens of emails, photos and videos of the object to WGAL. There were even sightings in parts of Maryland and...
Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops
Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
Early morning townhouse fire displaces a dozen families in Charles Town
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — An early morning fire in Charles Town has displaced as many as a dozen families. Independent Fire Company Chief Adam Watson said the call came in just after 1 a.m. Monday to the townhouses on Mallard Court in Willowbrook Village. The fire was “showing through...
SNAP Stretch funded for another year in West Virginia
A $200,000 award from the WVDA will help West Virginians using food assistance have better access to fresh produce for another year.
Gov. Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow seasons
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season. Hunters may purchase their license and stamps at wvhunt.com or at an authorized license retailer. “With the start of fall and the opening of deer seasons and all of the goodness that’s coming just around the corner, there isn’t a better...
