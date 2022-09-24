ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harpers Ferry, WV

Warren County Grand Jury of September 12, 2022 indictments

The Warren County Grand Jury of September, 2022, has issued the following indictments:. On or about January 10, 2022, through April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Hiserman did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently’ use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, task, or employment, belonging to Skyline Insurance, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WVNT-TV

This is West Virginia’s most popular Halloween decoration

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent poll has determined the most popular Halloween decoration in every state. According to a poll of more than 1,000 homeowners by Lombardo Homes, West Virginia’s most popular Halloween decoration is skeletons. Skeletons were also popular in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, Ohio, Texas and Wyoming, according to the poll.
POLITICS
thetrek.co

Goal Setting: SOBO Days 75 to 79

There’s a lot to unpack from the rest of New York, New Jersey, and the first couple miles of Pennsylvania. With less stellar views than Northern sections of trail, I found entertainment in the most random of trail encounters. Each day, I laid down on my sleeping mat and journaled about the unique, sometimes surprising, and spirit-lifting happenings of the day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lafamilytravel.com

Unforgettable Family Trip to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Thomas Jefferson described it as “worth the voyage across the Atlantic.” While he was referring to the fantastic view of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers from a large shale rock formation, the same could be said about the charming town of Harpers Ferry itself. If your family includes any history buffs, nature lovers, train enthusiasts, or adventure seekers, this is a town you will want to explore.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
WOWK 13 News

New school building projects stalled in West Virginia due to inflation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—School leaders hoping to get new building projects funded this year in West Virginia will have to wait. Normally, the School Building Authority funds new projects in December, right before its last meeting of the year, but members of the organization say that, in some cases, inflation is upwards of 50%. They say […]
BUSINESS
WTRF- 7News

When could we see the first freeze in West Virginia and Ohio

Wheeling, W. VA. (WTRF) – As we continue into the first few weeks of Fall we typically experience some cooler weather. From that, it begs the question, when could we experience the first frost across the board? The good news, near term no. But as we venture into October this weekend, that’s when we need […]
OHIO STATE
NBC Washington

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
MARYLAND STATE
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Greenbrier, Mercer, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
CHARITIES
Augusta Free Press

Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops

Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
WINCHESTER, VA
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow seasons

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season. Hunters may purchase their license and stamps at wvhunt.com or at an authorized license retailer. “With the start of fall and the opening of deer seasons and all of the goodness that’s coming just around the corner, there isn’t a better...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV

