ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Shania Twain on How Music Got Her Through Her Darkest Times and a Possible Duet With Harry Styles (Exclusive)

By Paige Gawley‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Lit Up The Stage In A Low-Cut Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!

Kelly Clarkson made a stunning appearance at the 74th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last week, rocking a glamorous, classic LBD! The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker, 40, rocked a low-cut, floor-length, long-sleeved black gown by Gucci with pleated detailing and an overall draping, goddess-like fit. The Kelly Clarkson Show host attended the Microsoft Theater event and presented Zendaya with her historical ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ with a smile, as her shimmering accessories shined in the stage lights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Miranda Lambert Praises Husband Brendan McLoughlin for Supporting Her on Tour (Exclusive)

A good source of support and honest feedback! Miranda Lambert has nothing but love and appreciation for her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Recently, the "Bluebird" crooner sat down with ET's Cassie DiLaura backstage at her Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and she opened up about her new show, and the role her husband has played as her biggest fan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Deadline

Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82

Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
DUBUQUE, IA
ETOnline.com

'Sister Wives' Recap: Death Rocks the Brown Family

Sunday was an emotional episode of Sister Wives for Kody Brown's first wife, Meri Brown. The TLC star stayed mostly quiet as the drama unfolded between her estranged husband and the rest of her sister wives over COVID rules at the beginning of the episode. But about halfway through the...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Shania Twain
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Sobs Over ‘Thelma & Louise’, Hits on Susan Sarandon And Brings Out Dogs Dressed Like Dolly Parton on Bonkers ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Episode

If you watched The Drew Barrymore Show today and thought, “Wow, what did I just watch?” You and me, both. The actress-turned-talk show host brought on Monarch star Susan Sarandon for an episode filled with emotion, flirtation, and dogs dressed like Dolly Parton. Honestly, what more can we ask for? To kick off the Drew’s News segment, the duo, along with regular co-host Ross Mathews, continued the conversation about dating younger men. While Sarandon joked, “I’m so old, they’re only younger than me,” Barrymore took the opportunity to hit on the Rocky Horror Picture Show actress. “You’re so hot!” she exclaimed. “Are you into women? Because I’m...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Admits She's 'Crossing a Line' With Kody

It was another episode filled with tension and drama between Kody Brown and his wives on Sunday's Sister Wives. The Brown family patriarch was holding firm to his COVID protocols while several of his wives pushed back. Things start off with an update on the relationship between Kody and Christine,...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Zappos Theater#Duet#Songwriting#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info
ETOnline.com

Watch Kim Kardashian Dazzle at Dolce & Gabbana Show at Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian doesn't just tease. She also aims to please. Earlier this week, the 41-year-old reality TV star offered an "appetizer" before the big Dolce & Gabbana show featuring her "Ciao Kim" collection. On Saturday, she delivered the main course, which culminated with her taking a bow at Dolce & Gabbana's show at Milan Fashion Week. She looked absolutely stunning in a sparkling black gown while donning a large diamond encrusted cross necklace and cross earrings. The blonde bombshell pinned her hair up to complete the look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She and Colin Jost Named Their Son Cosmo

Scarlett Johansson is sharing the inspiration behind her and Colin Jost’s son’s name -- Cosmo! During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Black Widow actress revealed how she and her husband landed on the not so conventional name. “We just threw a bunch of letters together,”...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘Big Sky’ Has Found a Happy Balance Between Being a Drama and a Miniseries

In the world of television, it always feels like dramas and anthology miniseries are at odds with one another. Dramas are fun because you can return to your TV friends season after season; but narratively speaking, few options can beat the tight storytelling a miniseries allows. That’s why it’s been especially interesting to see Big Sky thread this particular needle. By evolving this crime drama to fit more of a “case of the season” format, Big Sky has figured out how to have its coffee cake, and eat it too. When Big Sky first premiered in 2020, it was a fairly...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

The Best Couples Costumes for Halloween 2022: Barbie, House of the Dragon, Hocus Pocus and More

Fall is officially here, which means it's time to start planning your Halloween costumes. We're already excited for what is arguably the best party season of the year, from intimate house parties with friends and family to special events that require a costume just as elaborate. We'd like to think that two fabulous Halloween costumes are better than one, which is why we've rounded up the best couples costumes for Halloween 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy