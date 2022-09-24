Shania Twain on How Music Got Her Through Her Darkest Times and a Possible Duet With Harry Styles (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
Kelly Clarkson Lit Up The Stage In A Low-Cut Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Kelly Clarkson made a stunning appearance at the 74th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last week, rocking a glamorous, classic LBD! The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker, 40, rocked a low-cut, floor-length, long-sleeved black gown by Gucci with pleated detailing and an overall draping, goddess-like fit. The Kelly Clarkson Show host attended the Microsoft Theater event and presented Zendaya with her historical ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ with a smile, as her shimmering accessories shined in the stage lights.
ETOnline.com
Miranda Lambert Praises Husband Brendan McLoughlin for Supporting Her on Tour (Exclusive)
A good source of support and honest feedback! Miranda Lambert has nothing but love and appreciation for her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Recently, the "Bluebird" crooner sat down with ET's Cassie DiLaura backstage at her Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and she opened up about her new show, and the role her husband has played as her biggest fan.
Sam Smith's newest collab with Kim Petras takes over TikTok
British singer-songwriter Sam Smith's newest collab with Kim Petras, entitled "Unholy," has taken over TikTok.
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
ETOnline.com
'RHOC's Meghan King and Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson Dish on Their Budding Romance (Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Orange County's Meghan King and Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson just made their relationship red carpet official! ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the reality TV stars at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend, where they spoke about their budding romance. "I mean,...
MLB・
Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82
Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Death Rocks the Brown Family
Sunday was an emotional episode of Sister Wives for Kody Brown's first wife, Meri Brown. The TLC star stayed mostly quiet as the drama unfolded between her estranged husband and the rest of her sister wives over COVID rules at the beginning of the episode. But about halfway through the...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Officiant Opens Up About 'Beautiful' Ceremony (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding officiant is still on cloud nine. Jay Shetty -- a former monk, current podcast host and author -- opened up about the nuptials while speaking with ET at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival over the weekend. "I can tell you it is an honor,"...
ETOnline.com
Wynonna Judd Admits She Feels 'Incredibly Angry' Following the Death of Mother Naomi Judd
Wynonna Judd is speaking out for the first time since the death of her mother, and music partner, Naomi Judd in April. During a sit down with CBS Sunday Morning, the 58-year-old country music superstar revealed that she still feels anger following the loss of her mother. “Incredibly angry,” she...
Drew Barrymore Sobs Over ‘Thelma & Louise’, Hits on Susan Sarandon And Brings Out Dogs Dressed Like Dolly Parton on Bonkers ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Episode
If you watched The Drew Barrymore Show today and thought, “Wow, what did I just watch?” You and me, both. The actress-turned-talk show host brought on Monarch star Susan Sarandon for an episode filled with emotion, flirtation, and dogs dressed like Dolly Parton. Honestly, what more can we ask for? To kick off the Drew’s News segment, the duo, along with regular co-host Ross Mathews, continued the conversation about dating younger men. While Sarandon joked, “I’m so old, they’re only younger than me,” Barrymore took the opportunity to hit on the Rocky Horror Picture Show actress. “You’re so hot!” she exclaimed. “Are you into women? Because I’m...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Admits She's 'Crossing a Line' With Kody
It was another episode filled with tension and drama between Kody Brown and his wives on Sunday's Sister Wives. The Brown family patriarch was holding firm to his COVID protocols while several of his wives pushed back. Things start off with an update on the relationship between Kody and Christine,...
ETOnline.com
Bachelorette' Michelle Young Says Franchise Needs to 'Do Better' Following Racist Incidents (Exclusive)
Michelle Young wants to see some change from Bachelor Nation. On Saturday, ET’s Cassie DiLarua caught up with the Bachelorette at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, where she spoke out about the finale not addressing Erich Schwer’s Blackface controversy. “If I’m going to stay a part...
ETOnline.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Celebrates Elvis Night With Fun Routines - See Who Wowed and Who Went Home (Recap)
Dancing With the Stars returned Monday with a high-energy Elvis Night, which paid tribute to the King of Rock & Roll -- and the stars all stepped up to the challenge with some impressive performances. Host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro emceed the proceedings as returning judges Carrie...
ETOnline.com
Post Malone Cancels Show in Boston Following Hospitalization, One Week After Onstage Fall
Post Malone made an unfortunate announcement! On Saturday, the 28-year-old rapper announced that he was canceling his show at Boston’s TD Garden Arena -- following a hospitalization. “Boston, I love y’all so f***ing much,” the rapper -- whose real name is Austin Post -- began the note that was...
ETOnline.com
Watch Kim Kardashian Dazzle at Dolce & Gabbana Show at Milan Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian doesn't just tease. She also aims to please. Earlier this week, the 41-year-old reality TV star offered an "appetizer" before the big Dolce & Gabbana show featuring her "Ciao Kim" collection. On Saturday, she delivered the main course, which culminated with her taking a bow at Dolce & Gabbana's show at Milan Fashion Week. She looked absolutely stunning in a sparkling black gown while donning a large diamond encrusted cross necklace and cross earrings. The blonde bombshell pinned her hair up to complete the look.
ETOnline.com
Elton John Gives Electrifying Performance at the White House, 'Flabbergasted' After Big Surprise
Elton John gave a dazzling performance on the White House lawn during a musical evening hosted by President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, but it was the Rocket Man himself who became speechless and "flabbergasted" after a big surprise. The "That's What Friends Are For" singer brought his majesty...
ETOnline.com
Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She and Colin Jost Named Their Son Cosmo
Scarlett Johansson is sharing the inspiration behind her and Colin Jost’s son’s name -- Cosmo! During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Black Widow actress revealed how she and her husband landed on the not so conventional name. “We just threw a bunch of letters together,”...
ETOnline.com
Olivia Newton-John Remembered By Husband John Easterling, Co-Star John Travolta in Touching Birthday Posts
The memory of Olivia Newton-John was beautifully honored on Monday on what would have been her 74th birthday. Both her husband, John Easterling, as well as her former Grease co-star John Travolta penned touching tributes to her on Instagram. For Easterling, he chose to reflect on the wonderful times he...
‘Big Sky’ Has Found a Happy Balance Between Being a Drama and a Miniseries
In the world of television, it always feels like dramas and anthology miniseries are at odds with one another. Dramas are fun because you can return to your TV friends season after season; but narratively speaking, few options can beat the tight storytelling a miniseries allows. That’s why it’s been especially interesting to see Big Sky thread this particular needle. By evolving this crime drama to fit more of a “case of the season” format, Big Sky has figured out how to have its coffee cake, and eat it too. When Big Sky first premiered in 2020, it was a fairly...
ETOnline.com
The Best Couples Costumes for Halloween 2022: Barbie, House of the Dragon, Hocus Pocus and More
Fall is officially here, which means it's time to start planning your Halloween costumes. We're already excited for what is arguably the best party season of the year, from intimate house parties with friends and family to special events that require a costume just as elaborate. We'd like to think that two fabulous Halloween costumes are better than one, which is why we've rounded up the best couples costumes for Halloween 2022.
