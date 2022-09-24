ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Did Jeffrey Dahmer’s Grandmother Die and Where Did She Live in Real Life?

The Netflix series, DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story , introduces viewers to Jeffrey Dahmer’s grandmother, Catherine Jemima Hughes. Throughout the 10-episode true crime drama, subscribers find details about the serial killer’s childhood and his time living with his grandma. However, many people worried that Dahmer hurt his grandmother. Find out all the details about Catherine that The Jeffrey Dahmer Story left out of the Netflix portrayal.

Where did Jeffrey Dahmer’s Grandmother live?

Jeffrey Dahmer’s Grandmother, Catherine, lived at 2357 South 57th St. in West Allis, Wisconsin. It is a three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom single-family home built in 1939. Wisconsin History confirms that Herbert Dahmer owned the house.

Catherine married Jeffrey’s eventual grandfather, Herbert Walter Dahmer, in 1933. The pair had one child together — Lionel Herbert Dahmer. Jeffrey’s grandfather, Herbert, died in 1971 at age 67 when Jeffrey was 11. However, Catherine remained in the home until she died in 1992.

Jeffrey Dahmer’s grandmother’s home at 2357 South 57th St. in West Allis, Wisconsin | Google Maps

How long did Jeffrey Dahmer live with his grandmother?

Jeffrey Dahmer lived with his paternal grandmother, Catherine, for approximately seven years, beginning in 1981. He intermittently lived with her again in 1989 before and after serving time at the House of Correction on work release, until moving into the Oxford apartments in Milwaukee, Wisconsin .

In December 1981, Lionel Dahmer and Jeffrey’s stepmother, Shari, sent Jeffrey to live with his grandmother in West Allis. According to The Shrine of Jeffrey Dahmer , Catherine was the only person who Jeffrey showed affection. Jeffrey went to church, did chores, and looked for work when he moved in with her. While living with Catherine, Jeffrey worked as a phlebotomist at the Milwaukee Blood Plasma Center for 10 months. He found another job as a mixer at the Milwaukee Ambrosia Chocolate Factory in January 1985.

However, in September 1988, Jeffrey’s grandmother asked him to move out because of his constant drinking and bringing young men to her house late at night. She also complained about the strange smells coming from her garage and basement. At that time, Dahmer moved into a one-bedroom apartment at 808 North 24th Street. He moved back into his grandmother’s home in March 1989.

In May of 1990, Dahmer moved out of his grandmother’s house permanently and into the well-known Oxford Apartments, where he killed 12 of his victims . They were located on North 25th Street in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

How did Jeffrey Dahmer’s grandmother die?

‘Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, and Michael Learned as Catherine Dahmer | Netflix

Jeffrey Dahmer did not have anything to do with the death of his grandmother, Catherine. She died on Dec. 25, 1992, at the age of 88. She was buried in Highland Memorial Park. By this time, the police had arrested Dahmer for his crimes. He died in prison in 1994 , two years after his grandmother.

All 10 episodes of DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are currently streaming on Netflix.

