ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Olivia Wilde Was Once Told She Became a Better Actor After Divorcing Her Ex-Husband

By Antonio Stallings
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Actor Olivia Wilde was once able to find a silver lining in her earliest divorce. Although it was a trying time for the superstar, Wilde felt that her talents greatly benefited from her break up.

Olivia Wilde’s first husband was an Italian prince

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FnPBG_0i89UTPB00
Olivia Wilde | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Before her well-known relationship and divorce from Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis , Wilde was in a deep marriage with filmmaker Tao Ruspoli. Ruspoli couldn’t have come into the actor’s life at a more perfect time, since Wilde had grown frustrated with the dating scene by then.

A friend of Wilde’s parents suggested Ruspoli to the star, but initially she was put off by the description of her future husband.

“He wanted to introduce me to this Italian guy who made films and lived on a school bus. I said, ‘Whoa! I don’t want to meet a dude who lives on a bus,'” she once told Women’s Health .

Eventually, Wilde decided to give Ruspoli a chance, finding out that the suitor was also a prince in the process. Wilde and Ruspoli hit it off well enough to elope, but the age difference between them worried Wilde’s parents.

“My dad did have a minor heart attack, and it was hard to imagine settling down at the time,” she recalled. “But there was this wave of romantic excitement and an overwhelming sense that we were supposed to be family. We were very open to the idea that if it didn’t work, we would let it go its course. No pressure.”

Olivia Wilde was told she became a better actor after divorcing Tao Ruspoli

Wilde and Ruspoli’s marriage wouldn’t last long, and the two ended up divorcing in 2011. The actor asserted that she and her ex just drifted apart over time, although she felt she did her best to make the marriage work.

“I felt I had something to prove. If you fall off a horse, you get back up. I am not a quitter. I hung on for as long as possible until it was more hurtful to stay,” Wilde once said in an interview with Marie Claire .

However, Wilde also felt that the divorce might have been a blessing in disguise. She credited the separation for leading her towards her second husband in Sudeikis. Wilde also discovered the break up led to some unexpected benefits towards her acting.

“It makes you a more empathetic person, and I think it’s made me a better actress. Weakness is something we don’t like to admit we have. We hold it against people, until we experience it, and then we feel more compassion for it,” Wilde added.

The creator of House , the popular medical drama she featured on, noticed this change in her skill as well.

“David Shore, who created House , said, ‘You should get divorced every year; your acting’s never been better,'” she recalled.

Jason Sudeikis wasn’t sure why he and Olivia Wilde divorced

As many know, Sudeikis and Wilde’s divorce has caught much attention ever since the latter was spotted being intimate with Harry Styles. When asked for clarity over their split, Sudeikis confessed he understood as little as everyone else did.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle,” Sudeikis told GQ .

However, Sudeikis saw the divorce as an opportunity to learn more about himself and relationships.

“That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” he said. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

RELATED: Jason Sudeikis Transformed His Career After Realizing It Was Up to Him ‘to Not Just Play an A-Hole in Every Movie’

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tao Ruspoli
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
David Shore
Person
Olivia Wilde
Daily Mail

Tragedy as South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean dies aged 32 after ‘sudden illness’ – weeks before the Oscar-tipped film Triangle of Sadness that is set to make her a star is released

South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean died aged 32 from an 'unexpected sudden illness' at a New York City hospital on Monday. Her death came just weeks before the release of the Oscar-tipped satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness which was set to make her a star. Four months ago she got...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Actor#Divorcing#Horse#Italian#Women S Health
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
People

Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin's Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'

In honor of National Grief Awareness Day, Lisa Marie Presley penned an emotional essay about what she's learned in the time since her son Benjamin Keough's death by suicide in 2020 Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about life after the loss of her late son Benjamin Keough. In honor of "National Grief Awareness Day" on Tuesday, the singer, 54, penned an emotional essay about the low points she's faced in the time since Keough's death by suicide in 2020 at age 27. She also gets real about keeping strong for her three...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Why She and Husband Travis Barker ‘Stopped’ Their IVF Journey: ‘It Was A Lot’

Taking a pause. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and how IVF is currently factoring into the decision. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to WSJ. Magazine on Monday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

191K+
Followers
115K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy