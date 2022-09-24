Sometime early Saturday morning, Double Play Bar and Grill — a San Francisco institution that first opened in 1909 — caught fire and suffered massive damages. While the details remain scarce, barring a few updates from social media, it appears that Double Play Bar and Grill in the Mission District was engulfed by flames Saturday, September 24. According to a post from [at]check.this.out.415 on Instagram, the beloved establishment was reportedly on fire around 5 a.m. today.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO