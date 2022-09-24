Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Bear surprises Bay Area woman during getaway; Range Rover wrecked
A Bay Area woman was surprised by a bear who tore through her SUV while she was on a weekend getaway. She says the bear became trapped in the vehicle in Gold Country.
Morgan Hill Times
Local Scene: South Valley Symphony plays Oct. 9; Pumpkin Patch open now
South Valley Symphony will open its 49th season Sunday, Oct. 9 with a concert of music entirely by American composers. Maestro Anthony Quartuccio will lead the orchestra in a “Made in America!” program that will open with the National Anthem and include Morton Gould’s “American Salute,” music from Aaron Copland’s “Our Town,” Leonard Bernstein’s Suite from “West Side Story,” “A Festival Prelude” by Alfred Reed, “Behind Me Dips Eternity” by Henry Mollicone, selections from “The Force Awakens” by John Williams, and a salute to TV and cinema arranger Carl Strommen.
Bay Area has entered a lull in COVID-19 cases as outdoor events flood calendars
The uptick in outdoor events signals a more relaxed attitude at this stage in the pandemic, but may be concerning as we head into fall and this year’s flu season.
KTVU FOX 2
History and memorabilia burn over the weekend at storied San Francisco sports bar
A storied piece of San Francisco history burned over the weekend. The city lost a piece of its history, as well as baseball history. San Francisco fire crews worked Saturday to save what they could of Double Play Bar and Grill.
sonomastatestar.com
Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park
Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
What 'benign weather' in SF Bay Area forecast means
Fog - or what the weather service calls a "well-defined marine layer" - mark the start of this week.
sfstandard.com
SF’s Downtown Condos Are Piling Up And Pricing Down As Housing Market Cools
High-rise condos near San Francisco’s downtown—which account for the bulk of San Francisco’s newer housing stock—are piling up amid rising interest rates and a shift in the city’s housing market. The luxury condos are another casualty of San Francisco’s slow return to offices, with a...
TODAY.com
An uncle and nephew run a bakery on wheels. Its colorful pan dulce is turning heads on the internet
During Hispanic Heritage Month, TODAY is sharing the community’s history, pain, joy and pride. We are highlighting Hispanic trailblazers and rising voices. TODAY will be publishing personal essays, stories, videos and specials throughout the month of September and October. For more, head here. As the relative calm of the...
Famous San Francisco dim sum restaurant Yank Sing is where tourists, co-workers and locals collide
"The har gow captured my heart, but the sesame balls stole the show."
KTVU FOX 2
Video: burglars hit San Francisco home 3 times in night
Burglars stole from a San Francisco home three times in one night, according to the family that was targeted. Security cameras show the thieves entering the garage of a Marina home on Sept. 20. Two men made their way inside the home at Divisadero and Bay after finding that a...
eastcountytoday.net
Smith Family Farms Hosts Tomato Day, Plus Other Fall Fun
On Saturday, Smith Family Farms hosts Tomato Day. This is their fall season kick-off with a celebration of the taste of summer with food, music mixed in with arts, crafts and more. FOOD: From 11am-3pm, we’ll have FREE samples of tomato-based dishes made by renowned chefs Heidi Krehling (Insalata’s) and...
SFist
Say It Ain't So: San Francisco's Double Play Bar and Grill Burns in Early Morning Fire
Sometime early Saturday morning, Double Play Bar and Grill — a San Francisco institution that first opened in 1909 — caught fire and suffered massive damages. While the details remain scarce, barring a few updates from social media, it appears that Double Play Bar and Grill in the Mission District was engulfed by flames Saturday, September 24. According to a post from [at]check.this.out.415 on Instagram, the beloved establishment was reportedly on fire around 5 a.m. today.
Mix-up with airline ticket leaves vacationer stuck at home while friends leave for dream cruise
When the Walnut Creek woman arrived at the airport, the ticket agent realized her last name had been listed as her first AND last name -- and because it didn't match her passport, she couldn't be allowed to board.
San Francisco cable car operator delighted to be 'bad guy' as Hallmark movie films in city
"It was a mixture of surprise and delight."
NBC Bay Area
From the Blue Angels to ship tours, here's what you need to know about San Francisco Fleet Week
San Francisco Fleet Week is back. The fall tradition will be highlighted by the Blue Angels screaming across the skies, but there are plenty of other events to check out. Explore the guide below to learn more about Fleet Week events. When is San Francisco Fleet Week 2022?. Fleet Week...
'At risk': Missing Bay Area mom and son, 5, sought by police
Berkeley police are seeking to make contact with a mother and her 5-year-old son, who were last heard from on Thursday.
The Almanac Online
San Bruno Wins Food Trend Craze with First Plant-Based Gas Mart
We interrupt our regularly scheduled program to bring you something super fun from the hood. OMG I was looking for gas off 280/380 when a Putin-eating dinosaur jumps out of nowhere - El Camino Real at Sneath Lane, across from Chase. Turns out this station has got a hellava lot...
Eater
This Bayview Bakery Brings Vegan and Gluten-Free Comfort Food and Cupcakes to the Neighborhood
There’s a new-ish bakery and comfort foods supplier in the Bayview, and this one is all gluten-free and vegan. The Happy Vegan Bakery and Cafe, run by Tobias Patella, dishes up shockingly tasty-looking dishes, given the myriad of allergies he’s accounting for. The shop offers everything from spicy chicken sandwiches slathered in coleslaw to hash brown-stuffed bagel sandwiches to strawberry muffins that look positively gluten-filled (but, somehow, are not).
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022
Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
200 BART passengers stuck in Transbay Tube, disabled train will be towed, agency says
BART is experiencing "major delays" Friday morning as it says around 200 passengers are stuck on a disabled train in the Transbay Tube, and another train is en route to tow the train to the nearest station to get people off.
