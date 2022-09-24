ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diablo, CA

Morgan Hill Times

Local Scene: South Valley Symphony plays Oct. 9; Pumpkin Patch open now

South Valley Symphony will open its 49th season Sunday, Oct. 9 with a concert of music entirely by American composers. Maestro Anthony Quartuccio will lead the orchestra in a “Made in America!” program that will open with the National Anthem and include Morton Gould’s “American Salute,” music from Aaron Copland’s “Our Town,” Leonard Bernstein’s Suite from “West Side Story,” “A Festival Prelude” by Alfred Reed, “Behind Me Dips Eternity” by Henry Mollicone, selections from “The Force Awakens” by John Williams, and a salute to TV and cinema arranger Carl Strommen.
MORGAN HILL, CA
Diablo, CA
sonomastatestar.com

Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park

Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video: burglars hit San Francisco home 3 times in night

Burglars stole from a San Francisco home three times in one night, according to the family that was targeted. Security cameras show the thieves entering the garage of a Marina home on Sept. 20. Two men made their way inside the home at Divisadero and Bay after finding that a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Smith Family Farms Hosts Tomato Day, Plus Other Fall Fun

On Saturday, Smith Family Farms hosts Tomato Day. This is their fall season kick-off with a celebration of the taste of summer with food, music mixed in with arts, crafts and more. FOOD: From 11am-3pm, we’ll have FREE samples of tomato-based dishes made by renowned chefs Heidi Krehling (Insalata’s) and...
BRENTWOOD, CA
SFist

Say It Ain't So: San Francisco's Double Play Bar and Grill Burns in Early Morning Fire

Sometime early Saturday morning, Double Play Bar and Grill — a San Francisco institution that first opened in 1909 — caught fire and suffered massive damages. While the details remain scarce, barring a few updates from social media, it appears that Double Play Bar and Grill in the Mission District was engulfed by flames Saturday, September 24. According to a post from [at]check.this.out.415 on Instagram, the beloved establishment was reportedly on fire around 5 a.m. today.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Almanac Online

San Bruno Wins Food Trend Craze with First Plant-Based Gas Mart

We interrupt our regularly scheduled program to bring you something super fun from the hood. OMG I was looking for gas off 280/380 when a Putin-eating dinosaur jumps out of nowhere - El Camino Real at Sneath Lane, across from Chase. Turns out this station has got a hellava lot...
SAN BRUNO, CA
Eater

This Bayview Bakery Brings Vegan and Gluten-Free Comfort Food and Cupcakes to the Neighborhood

There’s a new-ish bakery and comfort foods supplier in the Bayview, and this one is all gluten-free and vegan. The Happy Vegan Bakery and Cafe, run by Tobias Patella, dishes up shockingly tasty-looking dishes, given the myriad of allergies he’s accounting for. The shop offers everything from spicy chicken sandwiches slathered in coleslaw to hash brown-stuffed bagel sandwiches to strawberry muffins that look positively gluten-filled (but, somehow, are not).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA

