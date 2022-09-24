SCOTT COUNTY, Ind.— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close S.R. 56 for up to 30 days starting on or after Monday, October 3, for a box culvert replacement project in Scott County. Crews will be active just under two miles east of S.R. 39 near Finley Firehouse Road. Traffic will be detoured along S.R. 56 to the Salem Bypass, to S.R. 160 and I-65. The $1.3 million contract was awarded to Dave O'Mara in January and also includes a similar project on S.R. 39 near Little York that is expected to reopen this week.

SCOTT COUNTY, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO