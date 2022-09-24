ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sellersburg, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

All lanes back open on KY 841 west after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on KY 841 west near mile marker 9 just past I-65 in Jefferson County. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 10:19 p.m. Monday night. At least one car was involved in the crash. Lanes are estimated to be closed for at least...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: 13-year-old boy missing from Scottsburg, Indiana found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a 13-year-old boy missing out of Scottsburg, Indiana. A Silver Alert has been declared for Joseph Hanlin, who was last seen on Sunday at 7:15 p.m. According to the Scottsburg Police Department, he is "believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."
SCOTTSBURG, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sellersburg, IN
Sellersburg, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
wdrb.com

3 Baptist Health locations holding curbside flu shot clinics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shot clinics later this week at three southern Indiana locations. In a news release Monday, the health care agency said the clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the following locations:. Baptist Health Medical Group...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Motorcyclist killed by alleged drunk driver on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is in jail following a deadly motorcycle wreck in South Louisville. Shwe Tun, 55, allegedly pulled his car out in front of a motorcyclist near the 5600 block of New Cut Road, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The driver of the motorcycle died later at the hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Small structure replacement to close S.R. 56 in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind.— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close S.R. 56 for up to 30 days starting on or after Monday, October 3, for a box culvert replacement project in Scott County. Crews will be active just under two miles east of S.R. 39 near Finley Firehouse Road. Traffic will be detoured along S.R. 56 to the Salem Bypass, to S.R. 160 and I-65. The $1.3 million contract was awarded to Dave O'Mara in January and also includes a similar project on S.R. 39 near Little York that is expected to reopen this week.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Wave 3

ORV crash in Jefferson County kills 13-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on a report of a serious injury accident. Officers arrived and found a side-by-side...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed Sunday in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon near Okolona. Kieran Faulkner, 20, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Louisville Metro Police said in a release that about 1:45 p.m.,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has died several days after he was fatally shot on Interstate 264 near Southern Parkway. LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher said police responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway. Police found a man who had been shot, he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man arrested after motorcyclist dies in New Cut Road crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police Department are investigating after a man died following a crash Sunday night. According to arrest records, LMPD officers responded to the 5600 block of New Cut Road around 7:50 p.m. Police said Shwe Tun, the driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV, tried to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wdrb.com

Engineer dispels rumors about changes to busy New Albany intersection

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A busy New Albany intersection is getting a makeover, but some drivers have concerns about what's coming. The intersection of Charlestown and Kamer Miller roads is typically a busy three-way intersection that's confusing to navigate. Most people agree that change is needed, but they just don't want a roundabout.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Developer plans dance club at Bardstown Road spot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer plans to build a one-story dance club and outdoor game yard on the lot containing a closed laundromat at 1125 Bardstown Road in the Cherokee Triangle. The dance club would be between two existing nightclubs: Akiko's and Nowhere Bar. Utopia Ventures, owned by Dustin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigating after Buechel neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood. Around midnight on Sunday, Louisville Metro Police 6th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road. At the scene, officers found a male...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man after a deadly shooting in the Okolona neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Kieran Faulkner, 20, of Louisville, has been arrested in connection to the case and charged with murder. Around 1:45 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to the 3700 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD arrest 20-year-old in Okolona fatal shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit has made an arrest in after a man was shot and killed in Okolona on Sunday afternoon. Police have charged 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner with murder. Authorities say he is currently booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. See the earlier story in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy