Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Private Investigator Involved In High-Profile Case Goes to Prison For Tax FraudTaxBuzzClarksville, IN
Related
wdrb.com
New images show progress on $840 million VA hospital in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Robley Rex VA Medical Center posted new photos Monday showing crews working on the site of its future home. Sections of the basement wall for the main hospital are up. Work continues on the site of one of the future parking garages. Crews are working...
Wave 3
All lanes back open on KY 841 west after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on KY 841 west near mile marker 9 just past I-65 in Jefferson County. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 10:19 p.m. Monday night. At least one car was involved in the crash. Lanes are estimated to be closed for at least...
wdrb.com
LMPD says dozens of vehicles picked up, more than $11,000 in fees saved during 2nd tow lot amnesty week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department got rid of dozens of cars in its crowded tow lot during its second amnesty week. All of last week, anyone whose car was impounded at the department's lot was able to pick it up for free. LMPD said 65 vehicles...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: 13-year-old boy missing from Scottsburg, Indiana found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a 13-year-old boy missing out of Scottsburg, Indiana. A Silver Alert has been declared for Joseph Hanlin, who was last seen on Sunday at 7:15 p.m. According to the Scottsburg Police Department, he is "believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
3 Baptist Health locations holding curbside flu shot clinics
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shot clinics later this week at three southern Indiana locations. In a news release Monday, the health care agency said the clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the following locations:. Baptist Health Medical Group...
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed by alleged drunk driver on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is in jail following a deadly motorcycle wreck in South Louisville. Shwe Tun, 55, allegedly pulled his car out in front of a motorcyclist near the 5600 block of New Cut Road, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The driver of the motorcycle died later at the hospital.
Child dies in off-road vehicle accident in Indiana, officers say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child is dead after a fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana on Saturday. Indiana Conservation Officers said they responded to an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash on North 600 West just after 5 p.m. Officers said when they arrived they found an ORV on its side.
953wiki.com
Small structure replacement to close S.R. 56 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind.— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close S.R. 56 for up to 30 days starting on or after Monday, October 3, for a box culvert replacement project in Scott County. Crews will be active just under two miles east of S.R. 39 near Finley Firehouse Road. Traffic will be detoured along S.R. 56 to the Salem Bypass, to S.R. 160 and I-65. The $1.3 million contract was awarded to Dave O'Mara in January and also includes a similar project on S.R. 39 near Little York that is expected to reopen this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
ORV crash in Jefferson County kills 13-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on a report of a serious injury accident. Officers arrived and found a side-by-side...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed Sunday in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon near Okolona. Kieran Faulkner, 20, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Louisville Metro Police said in a release that about 1:45 p.m.,...
wdrb.com
Louisville man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has died several days after he was fatally shot on Interstate 264 near Southern Parkway. LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher said police responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway. Police found a man who had been shot, he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
Man arrested after motorcyclist dies in New Cut Road crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police Department are investigating after a man died following a crash Sunday night. According to arrest records, LMPD officers responded to the 5600 block of New Cut Road around 7:50 p.m. Police said Shwe Tun, the driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV, tried to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Engineer dispels rumors about changes to busy New Albany intersection
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A busy New Albany intersection is getting a makeover, but some drivers have concerns about what's coming. The intersection of Charlestown and Kamer Miller roads is typically a busy three-way intersection that's confusing to navigate. Most people agree that change is needed, but they just don't want a roundabout.
wdrb.com
Developer plans dance club at Bardstown Road spot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer plans to build a one-story dance club and outdoor game yard on the lot containing a closed laundromat at 1125 Bardstown Road in the Cherokee Triangle. The dance club would be between two existing nightclubs: Akiko's and Nowhere Bar. Utopia Ventures, owned by Dustin...
wdrb.com
Date set for 3-day grand opening of Academy Sports + Outdoors in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sporting goods store will open in Jeffersonville next month. Academy Sports and Outdoors will open Oct. 7 on Veterans Parkway just off Interstate 65. The store will have a three-day grand opening event with discounts, specials, giveaways and demonstrations. Earlier this year, the company...
wdrb.com
Police investigating after Buechel neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood. Around midnight on Sunday, Louisville Metro Police 6th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road. At the scene, officers found a male...
Wave 3
20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man after a deadly shooting in the Okolona neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Kieran Faulkner, 20, of Louisville, has been arrested in connection to the case and charged with murder. Around 1:45 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to the 3700 block...
WLKY.com
LMPD arrest 20-year-old in Okolona fatal shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit has made an arrest in after a man was shot and killed in Okolona on Sunday afternoon. Police have charged 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner with murder. Authorities say he is currently booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. See the earlier story in the...
wdrb.com
Air Force veteran breaks Kentucky skydiving record with 100 jumps in a single day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jumping out of a plane just once could be terrifying, but one man wanted to do it 100 times in a single day. Air Force veteran and Kentucky native Michael Bratcher tried just that in Elizabethtown on Monday and succeeded. He was trying to break a...
Wave 3
Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
Comments / 0