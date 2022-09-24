Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Louisville man facing murder charge after police say he was drunk during fatal crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man was drunk when he backed out of a south Louisville driveway and killed a motorcyclist who was driving down the road. According to court documents, 55-year-old Shwe Tun was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early Monday morning on charges of Murder and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol.
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Okolona identified by coroner; suspect in custody
The man shot and killed in Okolona Sunday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Meanwhile, the man accused of pulling the trigger is in custody. Daniel Williams, 38, of Okolona, died at 1:55 p.m. on Sunday after being found with a gunshot wound. It happened in the 3700 block...
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed by alleged drunk driver on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is in jail following a deadly motorcycle wreck in South Louisville. Shwe Tun, 55, allegedly pulled his car out in front of a motorcyclist near the 5600 block of New Cut Road, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The driver of the motorcycle died later at the hospital.
WLKY.com
LMPD arrest 20-year-old in Okolona fatal shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit has made an arrest in after a man was shot and killed in Okolona on Sunday afternoon. Police have charged 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner with murder. Authorities say he is currently booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. See the earlier story in the...
Man arrested after motorcyclist dies in New Cut Road crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police Department are investigating after a man died following a crash Sunday night. According to arrest records, LMPD officers responded to the 5600 block of New Cut Road around 7:50 p.m. Police said Shwe Tun, the driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV, tried to...
Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last week that he would live with his parents and continue his mental health treatment if they agreed to release him. He admitted that he still hears voices like the ones that told him to steal a neighbor’s pistol and fire it into the crowded lobby of Heath High School in 1997. However, Carneal said that with therapy and medication, he has learned to control his behavior. The board, meeting in Frankfort, voted 7-0 to deny parole, after deliberating in private for about 30 minutes. Carneal watched the vote over Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange. He sat hunched in a small chair as Kentucky Parole Board Chair Ladeidra Jones asked each member for their vote. Jones then told Carneal that “due to the seriousness of your crime” he would serve out his life sentence in prison.
Wave 3
20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man after a deadly shooting in the Okolona neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Kieran Faulkner, 20, of Louisville, has been arrested in connection to the case and charged with murder. Around 1:45 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to the 3700 block...
WBKO
Glasgow police investigating theft at local Rural King
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Rural King. Police said the suspect drove a mid to late 2000s gray Kia Sportage with a removed license plate hooked up to a utility trailer. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)
wdrb.com
Louisville man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has died several days after he was fatally shot on Interstate 264 near Southern Parkway. LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher said police responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway. Police found a man who had been shot, he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
wdrb.com
New Albany man sentenced to 17 years in fatal shooting over drug deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for fatally shooting a man in New Albany in 2021. Vance Martin was sentenced Monday morning. "He was sentenced to 17 years," said Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane. "16 years up at the Department...
LMPD arrests man in connection to shooting in Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) has made an arrest related to the fatal shooting that happened in the Okolona neighborhood early Sunday. LMPD said they arrested 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner in connection to the death of Daniel Williams, 38, in the 3700 block of Bonaventure Boulevard.
Wave 3
Louisville officers investigate homicide in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. Dwight Mitchell with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road and found a...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood identified by coroner
The man who was killed in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified. Latroy Swain, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road. That is near Seventh Street Road and...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed Sunday in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon near Okolona. Kieran Faulkner, 20, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Louisville Metro Police said in a release that about 1:45 p.m.,...
Silver Alert canceled for 13-year-old Scottsburg boy
A statewide Silver Alert issued earlier Monday for a 13-year-old boy from southern Indiana has been canceled.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: 13-year-old boy missing from Scottsburg, Indiana found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a 13-year-old boy missing out of Scottsburg, Indiana. A Silver Alert has been declared for Joseph Hanlin, who was last seen on Sunday at 7:15 p.m. According to the Scottsburg Police Department, he is "believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."
Search continues for suspects in deadly Jefferson County shooting
Law enforcement is requesting help from community members while investigating leads for a shooting at a block party in Louisville on September 24th that left one dead and three injured.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Buechel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Buechel around midnight, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police were dispatched to the call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road at about 12:00 a.m. That is near the Woodhaven Country Club. When they got...
wdrb.com
LMPD says dozens of vehicles picked up, more than $11,000 in fees saved during 2nd tow lot amnesty week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department got rid of dozens of cars in its crowded tow lot during its second amnesty week. All of last week, anyone whose car was impounded at the department's lot was able to pick it up for free. LMPD said 65 vehicles...
k105.com
Grayson Co. man tased, arrested on drug charges after resisting Clarkson PD officer
A Grayson County man was tased and arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop by the Clarkson Police Department. Wednesday night at approximately 11:15, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones observed a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee “pass through the intersection of Millerstown Street and West Main Street with a flashing/strobing red and blue LED bar in the back glass,” according to the arrest citation. The lights, Jones wrote in the citation, would change colors to the beat of music.
