sherry Hutchins
3d ago

Lucie better move because she is going to be remembered and hopefully reckoned with. My suggestion is to tie the witch to a tree and walk away. Let nature handle her.

Wet fart
3d ago

it's a shame it happens everyday. drugs has destroyed so many. why would a miserable druggie even want bring a child into the world, rehab don't work maybe rubbers and the pill would.

for real for real
3d ago

this is way passed being sad..poor child..not to worrie little one "luce" with get hers in jail

wdrb.com

Louisville man facing murder charge after police say he was drunk during fatal crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man was drunk when he backed out of a south Louisville driveway and killed a motorcyclist who was driving down the road. According to court documents, 55-year-old Shwe Tun was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early Monday morning on charges of Murder and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclist killed by alleged drunk driver on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is in jail following a deadly motorcycle wreck in South Louisville. Shwe Tun, 55, allegedly pulled his car out in front of a motorcyclist near the 5600 block of New Cut Road, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The driver of the motorcycle died later at the hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD arrest 20-year-old in Okolona fatal shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit has made an arrest in after a man was shot and killed in Okolona on Sunday afternoon. Police have charged 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner with murder. Authorities say he is currently booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. See the earlier story in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man arrested after motorcyclist dies in New Cut Road crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police Department are investigating after a man died following a crash Sunday night. According to arrest records, LMPD officers responded to the 5600 block of New Cut Road around 7:50 p.m. Police said Shwe Tun, the driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV, tried to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life

A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last week that he would live with his parents and continue his mental health treatment if they agreed to release him. He admitted that he still hears voices like the ones that told him to steal a neighbor’s pistol and fire it into the crowded lobby of Heath High School in 1997. However, Carneal said that with therapy and medication, he has learned to control his behavior. The board, meeting in Frankfort, voted 7-0 to deny parole, after deliberating in private for about 30 minutes. Carneal watched the vote over Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange. He sat hunched in a small chair as Kentucky Parole Board Chair Ladeidra Jones asked each member for their vote. Jones then told Carneal that “due to the seriousness of your crime” he would serve out his life sentence in prison.
LA GRANGE, KY
Wave 3

20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man after a deadly shooting in the Okolona neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Kieran Faulkner, 20, of Louisville, has been arrested in connection to the case and charged with murder. Around 1:45 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to the 3700 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Glasgow police investigating theft at local Rural King

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Rural King. Police said the suspect drove a mid to late 2000s gray Kia Sportage with a removed license plate hooked up to a utility trailer. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)
GLASGOW, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has died several days after he was fatally shot on Interstate 264 near Southern Parkway. LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher said police responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway. Police found a man who had been shot, he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville officers investigate homicide in Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. Dwight Mitchell with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road and found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood identified by coroner

The man who was killed in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified. Latroy Swain, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road. That is near Seventh Street Road and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed Sunday in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon near Okolona. Kieran Faulkner, 20, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Louisville Metro Police said in a release that about 1:45 p.m.,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: 13-year-old boy missing from Scottsburg, Indiana found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a 13-year-old boy missing out of Scottsburg, Indiana. A Silver Alert has been declared for Joseph Hanlin, who was last seen on Sunday at 7:15 p.m. According to the Scottsburg Police Department, he is "believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."
SCOTTSBURG, IN
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Buechel around midnight, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police were dispatched to the call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road at about 12:00 a.m. That is near the Woodhaven Country Club. When they got...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Grayson Co. man tased, arrested on drug charges after resisting Clarkson PD officer

A Grayson County man was tased and arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop by the Clarkson Police Department. Wednesday night at approximately 11:15, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones observed a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee “pass through the intersection of Millerstown Street and West Main Street with a flashing/strobing red and blue LED bar in the back glass,” according to the arrest citation. The lights, Jones wrote in the citation, would change colors to the beat of music.
CLARKSON, KY

