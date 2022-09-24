Hurricane Ian continues to intensify. It’s now a strong category 3 storm as it moves over the western tip of Cuba. “As its center pushes into the southeastern Gulf, the storm will likely continue strengthening, and is forecast to gain category 4 strength with winds at or over 130 miles an hour,” says Florida Public Radio Meteorologist Megan Borowski. “It should parallel the peninsula today and tomorrow before jogging to the right and making landfall on Thursday.”

