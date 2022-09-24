Read full article on original website
wfsu.org
Florida wildlife managers will consider seasonal protections for manatees
State wildlife officials are set to establish a “seasonal” no-entry zone in Brevard County waters to further protect threatened manatees, which have seen an unprecedented number of deaths mostly linked to malnutrition. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission this week will consider a rule that would restrict...
wfsu.org
Florida sees its sixth property insurer declared insolvent this year
State regulators Friday asked a judge to place a property-insurance company in receivership, making it the sixth Florida property insurer declared insolvent this year amid widespread financial problems in the industry. The Florida Department of Financial Services sought to be appointed receiver for FedNat Insurance Co., which canceled 56,500 policies...
wfsu.org
Tropical Storm Ian Threatens Florida But Uncertainty Persists
Tropical Storm Ian is forecasted to strengthen over the next few days as it tracks northwestward toward the Southern Gulf of Mexico, and although the exact track of the storm is uncertain, impacts are expected along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Florida’s entire landmass east of Apalachicola is within the forecast...
wfsu.org
Major Hurricane Ian is heading toward the Gulf, and watches are up in the Florida panhandle
Hurricane Ian continues to intensify. It’s now a strong category 3 storm as it moves over the western tip of Cuba. “As its center pushes into the southeastern Gulf, the storm will likely continue strengthening, and is forecast to gain category 4 strength with winds at or over 130 miles an hour,” says Florida Public Radio Meteorologist Megan Borowski. “It should parallel the peninsula today and tomorrow before jogging to the right and making landfall on Thursday.”
