Read full article on original website
Shae Sileci
2d ago
plus, are cops and other agents known for flashing a Fake "warrant" and bullying their way into personal spaces...and it typically isn't caught until decades later after an Innocent persons life is already ruined.
Reply
4
Steve
3d ago
The Deep State’s paramilitary org—paid for with your tax money—-is coming for you. Be careful what you say.
Reply
8
Related
Gizmodo
MyPillow CEO Is Under Federal Investigation for Potential Ties to Colorado Election Security Breach
MyPillow CEO and proverbial yeller at clouds Mike Lindell is under investigation by the Department of Justice for potential identity theft and intent to damage a protected computer potentially connected to a 2020 Colorado voting equipment security breach. Lindell’s legal team published a copy of the search and seizure warrant...
“Put up or shut up moment”: Special master corners Trump's lawyers on his "planted" evidence claims
The special master tasked with reviewing thousands of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago on Thursday demanded that former President Donald Trump's lawyers assert to the court whether the FBI lied about what they found. Trump and his lawyers after the August 8 raid repeatedly claimed without evidence that the FBI may...
Why Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes faces ethics complaint
Utah Republican Attorney General Sean Reyes joined court cases joined court cases supporting Donald Trump’s effort to overturn 2020 election results. The 65 Project filed an ethics complaint against Reyes, alleging he uses his office to amplify false claims of election fraud.
US soldier kicked out of Army after FBI says he enlisted to become better at killing Black people
A former soldier who prosecutors say claimed he enlisted to become better at killing Black people was kicked out of the Army following an FBI investigation that uncovered ties to White supremacist organizations and Nazi ideology.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ted Cruz was booed by a Texas audience when he said his plan to end school shootings is putting more police officers in schools
"You guys can instead sing kumbaya with them and hope they'll just stop, but what you're proposing doesn't work," Cruz said to a heated audience.
Leader of polygamous group in AZ charged after police find 3 young girls in his enclosed trailer
A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or...
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year
Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ex-Idaho state lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a legislative intern
A former Idaho state lawmaker was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty earlier this year of raping a 19-year-old state legislative intern in 2021.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing and seal records, according to newly released documents
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state's Government Accountability Board show. The Republican governor, who is widely seen as eyeing a 2024 White House bid,...
Oklahoma bathroom law challenged in federal lawsuit
Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing the state's new law requiring students use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City lists the State Department...
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
thefreshtoast.com
South Dakota Officials Lash Out Against Legalizing Cannabis, Insisting It Does This
Minnehaha County Sheriff said cannabis is one of the most represented drugs that law enforcement deals with on service calls and that it is often closely connected to violent crime and gang activity. As South Dakotans prepare to head to the polls this fall and vote on recreational marijuana, two...
Opinion: An unexpected missionary in the U.S. Senate race
By following Evan McMullin’s campaign, this woman learned that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes the U.S. Constitution is inspired by God.
Arizona man who flagged down deputy to confess to killing stepfather allegedly shot him over a dispute about the Bible
The Arizona man who flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road on Thursday to confess to killing his stepfather allegedly shot him over a dispute about the Bible, according to a statement of probable cause from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. Jay Albert Stevens, 52, told deputies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kyrsten Sinema Has Plans to Make Life Even Harder for Democrats
At an event with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Monday, Sinema vowed not to back down from her position on the filibuster.
AOL Corp
In heated debate, Arizona secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem reveals he sat for Jan. 6, DOJ interview
Arizona Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem revealed during Thursday's debate that he has been interviewed by both the Justice Department and Jan. 6 committee about his alleged involvement in the Capitol attack. This was the first time Finchem has publicly confirmed speaking on the matter with federal officials.
Arizona is using a 121-year-old law — written more than a decade before it achieved statehood — to enforce a near-total abortion ban
The law banning abortion was created years before Arizona became a state in 1912. The 1901 law only allows abortion if a woman's life is in jeopardy.
Marc Short, former top aide to Mike Pence, calls Trump's claim that presidents can declassify documents by thinking about it "absurd"
Marc Short, top aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, called former President Trump's assertion that presidents can declassify documents just by thinking about it "absurd." Short made the comments in an interview with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, after Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity this...
Comments / 5