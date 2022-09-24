ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Shae Sileci
2d ago

plus, are cops and other agents known for flashing a Fake "warrant" and bullying their way into personal spaces...and it typically isn't caught until decades later after an Innocent persons life is already ruined.

Steve
3d ago

The Deep State’s paramilitary org—paid for with your tax money—-is coming for you. Be careful what you say.

Daily Mail

Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year

Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
Fox News

Oklahoma bathroom law challenged in federal lawsuit

Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing the state's new law requiring students use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City lists the State Department...
Klamath Alerts

OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon

On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
CBS News

Marc Short, former top aide to Mike Pence, calls Trump's claim that presidents can declassify documents by thinking about it "absurd"

Marc Short, top aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, called former President Trump's assertion that presidents can declassify documents just by thinking about it "absurd." Short made the comments in an interview with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, after Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity this...
