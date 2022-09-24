ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC4

Centerville couple hospitalized after motorhome crash in Idaho

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome. The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a […]
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Gephardt Daily

Semi driver killed in Utah County rollover, fire

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-truck driver who was hauling a box trailer died Monday morning in a Utah County rollover accident that resulted in a vehicle fire. The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Monday on U.S. 6, in the area of mile...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
Gephardt Daily

Six injured, at least 1 critically, in ‘chaotic’ chain-reaction crash in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Lehi on Saturday evening. Cpl. Prawitt, Lehi Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that five vehicles were stopped at a red traffic light at Center Street, waiting for the green light to head east on Timpanogos Highway, at about 6 p.m.
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
MCCAMMON, ID
ksl.com

8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers

SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

At least one killed in Redwood Road crash

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
BLUFFDALE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Officials announce another fire in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire has broken out in Provo Canyon at Maple Flat, which is in the vicinity of Bridal Veil Falls. While small, it’s already earned a name, the Maple Flat Fire, consuming 1/16th of an acre as of 8 p.m. Friday, according to social media posts by Utah Fire Info, the Utah Department of Natural Resources wildfire monitoring agency.
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Crash on NB I-15 in Davis County causes morning of traffic delays

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash on northbound Interstate 15 in Davis County blocked several lanes of the roadway Monday morning, and wreckage is expected to be completely cleared by about 1:45 p.m. The accident involved a semi and a box truck, Sgt. Cameron...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Woman ejected from motorhome after tire blows on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. File photo. Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Sunday at northbound I-15 at milepost 51 in Bannock County. The driver of a 2007 Holiday Rambler motorhome pulling a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Be on lookout for suspicious vehicle in Nephi

NEPHI, Utah — The Nephi City Police said in a Facebook post that a man was luring children to his vehicle yesterday afternoon in Nephi. The man was reported driving an older pickup truck full of plywood. Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for suspicious...
NEPHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah rental prices continue to soar

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah rent prices skyrocketed more over the two last years than they did in the decade prior. A report from the Kem C. Gardner Institute shows rent went up more than 10% percent a year over the last two years. These figures display a big...
UTAH STATE

