Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ksl.com
Family pharmacy rebuilt in Holladay after devastating fire destroyed Millcreek location
HOLLADAY — You don't see as many mom-and-pop neighborhood pharmacies anymore, especially a brand-new one. For Heather Karren, though, she just couldn't think of life without a particular pharmacy in Holladay. "It's a very unique place," she said. "Everybody knows everything about everybody." Her father, Glade Baldwin, spent 30...
KSLTV
Farmington man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the South side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s what he was...
Centerville couple hospitalized after motorhome crash in Idaho
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome. The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a […]
Gephardt Daily
Semi driver killed in Utah County rollover, fire
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-truck driver who was hauling a box trailer died Monday morning in a Utah County rollover accident that resulted in a vehicle fire. The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Monday on U.S. 6, in the area of mile...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Park City Fire responds to possible hazmat spill
PARK CITY, Utah — At approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, Park City Fire District (PCFD) responded to a possible hazmat spill on Little Kate Road. The building was quickly evacuated […]
Women survive mountain lion attack on Millcreek Canyon trail
SALT LAKE CITY — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. […]
UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
Gephardt Daily
Six injured, at least 1 critically, in ‘chaotic’ chain-reaction crash in Lehi
LEHI, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Lehi on Saturday evening. Cpl. Prawitt, Lehi Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that five vehicles were stopped at a red traffic light at Center Street, waiting for the green light to head east on Timpanogos Highway, at about 6 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslnewsradio.com
Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
ksl.com
8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers
SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
kslnewsradio.com
Draper City suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at Point of the Mountain
DRAPER, Utah — Draper city is suing the mining company at the Point of the Mountain, Geneva Rock. The city wants to keep Geneva Rock from expanding. However, the company claims its operations are protected under Utah Code. KSL Legal Consultant Greg Skordas says there’s a chance that mining...
ksl.com
Semitruck driver killed after going off embankment in Spanish Fork Canyon
THISTLE, Utah County — A semitruck driver was killed early Monday after a crash in Utah County, troopers said. The semitruck was driving west on U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon when it went off the right side of the road, as the road curved on a downhill grade, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Trail runner hurt by cougar in Millcreek Canyon, DWR searching for the animal
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Wildlife officials are looking for a cougar that hurt a runner after it was startled Sunday morning. According to Utah’s Department of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Jolley, the woman and her friend were trail running on the Pipeline Trail in Millcreek Canyon around 8:30 a.m.
KSLTV
At least one killed in Redwood Road crash
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
Gephardt Daily
Officials announce another fire in Provo Canyon
PROVO CANYON, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire has broken out in Provo Canyon at Maple Flat, which is in the vicinity of Bridal Veil Falls. While small, it’s already earned a name, the Maple Flat Fire, consuming 1/16th of an acre as of 8 p.m. Friday, according to social media posts by Utah Fire Info, the Utah Department of Natural Resources wildfire monitoring agency.
Gephardt Daily
Crash on NB I-15 in Davis County causes morning of traffic delays
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash on northbound Interstate 15 in Davis County blocked several lanes of the roadway Monday morning, and wreckage is expected to be completely cleared by about 1:45 p.m. The accident involved a semi and a box truck, Sgt. Cameron...
eastidahonews.com
Woman ejected from motorhome after tire blows on I-15
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. File photo. Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Sunday at northbound I-15 at milepost 51 in Bannock County. The driver of a 2007 Holiday Rambler motorhome pulling a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was...
kslnewsradio.com
Be on lookout for suspicious vehicle in Nephi
NEPHI, Utah — The Nephi City Police said in a Facebook post that a man was luring children to his vehicle yesterday afternoon in Nephi. The man was reported driving an older pickup truck full of plywood. Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for suspicious...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah rental prices continue to soar
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah rent prices skyrocketed more over the two last years than they did in the decade prior. A report from the Kem C. Gardner Institute shows rent went up more than 10% percent a year over the last two years. These figures display a big...
KSLTV
Life Flight responds to critical condition paragliding crash up Olympus Cove Sunday
MILLCREEK, Utah — A paraglider crashed into a mountain and is in critical condition. Crews responded to the crash up Olympus Cove around 11:25 a.m. Sunday. The paraglider was hoisted by Life Flight and transported to the University of Utah hospital. The paraglider crashed into the middle of Grandeur...
Comments / 1