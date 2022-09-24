Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Dave Roberts' Reaction to Pujols' 700th HR Will Have You Confused And Laughing
A range of emotions for the Dodgers manager.
Dodgers react to Albert Pujols' historic 700th home run with blend of awe and anger
Albert Pujols, a beloved mentor as a Dodger last season, joined the elite 700-home run club with his former teammates bearing witness with conflicting emotions.
Albert Pujols: 700 Home Runs Not Possible Without Playing For Dodgers
Albert Pujols signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers after unexpectedly getting released by the Los Angeles Angels last season appeared to be somewhat of an awkward fit on paper. However, the Future Hall of Famer embraced a role off the bench and consistently raved about the organization. Back at Dodger...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Talks About the Legacy of His Tenure
The Dodgers' President of Baseball Operations talked about how he measures success and what his goals are year in and year out.
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
Marlins reach decision on Don Mattingly’s future
Don Mattingly’s seventh season as manager of the Miami Marlins will be his sixth losing one with the club, and it will also be his last. Mattingly and the Marlins have reached a mutual agreement that the manager will not return next season, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Mattingly’s contract is set to expire, and he informed players and staff on Sunday that he will not be back in 2023.
Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis almost traded Albert Pujols in 2000
The St. Louis Cardinals almost traded Albert Pujols in 2000 — and it makes you wonder how much different the last 20 years nearly were. In perhaps the greatest “What if?” scenario in St. Louis Cardinals history, what would have happened had the team traded Albert Pujols?
Miami Marlins, Manager Don Mattingly Mutually Agree to Part Ways
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly will finish the season as the club's skipper, but will not return in 2023. Mattingly and the Marlins have mutually agreed to part ways. In seven seasons as under Mattingly's leadership, the Marlins made the playoffs once.
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday
Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Recalls Loudest Moment At Dodger Stadium
Freddie Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after missing the past two games due to illness. The Dodgers tied the franchise wins record by taking the series rubber match against the St. Louis Cardinals, and it also clinched the top seed in the National League playoffs.
Yankees considering designating Aroldis Chapman for assignment, per report
The New York Yankees are "at least contemplating" designating left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman for assignment, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The Yankees' decision boils down to whether or not they think Chapman's mechanical woes can be corrected over the next week -- and then if they'd be willing to carry him on their postseason roster.
Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday
The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
Dodgers tie franchise win mark, clinch NL's top playoff seed with series win
In a season full of noteworthy accomplishments, the Dodgers become the first team in MLB history to win 106 games in three consecutive full-length seasons.
