Los Angeles, CA

dodgerblue.com

Albert Pujols: 700 Home Runs Not Possible Without Playing For Dodgers

Albert Pujols signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers after unexpectedly getting released by the Los Angeles Angels last season appeared to be somewhat of an awkward fit on paper. However, the Future Hall of Famer embraced a role off the bench and consistently raved about the organization. Back at Dodger...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Marlins reach decision on Don Mattingly’s future

Don Mattingly’s seventh season as manager of the Miami Marlins will be his sixth losing one with the club, and it will also be his last. Mattingly and the Marlins have reached a mutual agreement that the manager will not return next season, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Mattingly’s contract is set to expire, and he informed players and staff on Sunday that he will not be back in 2023.
MIAMI, FL
Evan Phillips
Brusdar Graterol
Kenley Jansen
Homer
Craig Kimbrel
Chris Martin
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday

Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
BOSTON, MA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Recalls Loudest Moment At Dodger Stadium

Freddie Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after missing the past two games due to illness. The Dodgers tied the franchise wins record by taking the series rubber match against the St. Louis Cardinals, and it also clinched the top seed in the National League playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees considering designating Aroldis Chapman for assignment, per report

The New York Yankees are "at least contemplating" designating left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman for assignment, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The Yankees' decision boils down to whether or not they think Chapman's mechanical woes can be corrected over the next week -- and then if they'd be willing to carry him on their postseason roster.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday

The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
BRONX, NY
