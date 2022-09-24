ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

My 13 Favorite Experiences Hiking Yellowstone’s Spectacular Lamar Valley

When it comes to wildlife viewing in Yellowstone National Park, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better place than Lamar Valley. Elk, bison, deer, pronghorn, wolves, coyotes, and grizzlies make their homes in this expansive valley, plus occasional sightings of bobcats, cougars, and red foxes. Some of the largest wild herds of bison and elk in North America are found in an area called the Northern Range, which includes Lamar Valley.
My Thoughts On My Solo New England Road Trip

In October of 2021, I planned a 9 day solo road trip through some New England states. Due to unforeseen circumstances, I ended up only doing a 7 day road trip. Now that a few months have passed since that trip, I thought I'd do a recap on the experience and express my final thoughts on the road trip experience.
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
This Man Mapped Every Number-Two Bathroom Break on His Thru-Hike of the Appalachian Trail

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Brian Garner started a new job the very day I first emailed him. Garner, a 19-year-old thru-hiker, was training to spend his first season cooking and cleaning in the iconic alpine huts of New Hampshire’s White Mountains, so he didn’t yet understand his schedule. That afternoon, when he asked his boss for some free time to do an interview, she understandably balked—why was her new employee already doing another job interview? No, he assured her, he was only talking to a journalist about how and why, under the name brianfromshitboro, he’d recently mapped, reviewed, and numerically rated every bowel movement he’d had along the 2,194-mile Appalachian Trail using the social media app Poop Map. He’d even analyzed his efforts for hiking website The Trek. He watched as regret flooded her face.
9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
5 Beautiful Hikes In The Eastern Sierra For Fall Colors

There is something magical about leaves changing from green to burnished gold, orange, scarlet red, or burgundy with the coming of the fall season. On the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada range, these colors are emphasized by a backdrop of blue skies, puffy white cumulus clouds, and sheer, granite peaks, towering from 12,000 to 14,000 feet in elevation.
6 European-Inspired Restaurants To Experience In The Hudson Valley

Crunchy filets of battered fish and crispy “chips” served in a newspaper cone. A spicy bowl of Hungarian goulash. Buttery spaetzle served with pan-fried schnitzel. Instead of investing hundreds of dollars and many hours visiting Europe to enjoy these authentic dishes, you can eat your way north of New York City along the Hudson River. From Swiss cheese fondue to the best French onion soup in the region, you’ll find a wide range of European-inspired restaurants in the Hudson Valley that will trick your taste buds into believing you’re on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.
Why A Tour Of This Private Island In Nova Scotia Sells Out In Minutes

What’s the most exclusive island in the world? Is it a flashy resort in the Maldives or a spectacular nature retreat in Fiji? Not even close! There’s no island quite as desirable as Nova Scotia’s Oak Island. Think I’m kidding? The annual allotment of 10,000 tour tickets for this Canadian island sells out in less than three minutes.
10 Top Nantucket Vacation Rental Cottages Near The Beach

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Though it reached its economic and political preeminence during the age of whaling, Nantucket has a firm grip on the popular imagination even today, in an era where the public is keener on saving whales than hunting them. 200 years ago, the island inspired the writings of Herman Melville. Today, it is still popular with Boston’s elite for a weekend away. The specific nature of Nantucket’s appeal has changed over the centuries, but it has persisted.
