AZFamily
El Mirage woman accused of smuggling hundreds arrested
New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children.
AZFamily
Questions raised for Phoenix PD after man throwing rocks is shot and killed by officers
New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children.
AZFamily
FBI investigates possible assault on Southwest Airlines flight into Phoenix
New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children.
What will the Valley look like in 2040? The answer may surprise you
PHOENIX — Think about the Valley in 2002. No State Farm Stadium, Y2K, downtown Phoenix was a ghost town after 3 p.m. Now imagine what the Valley will look like 20 years from now. “We're projecting we're going to add another million and a half people to Maricopa County...
AZFamily
Maricopa County attorney warns parents about colorful fentanyl meant to attract young kids
New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children.
AZFamily
Kiera Bergman’s family reacts to “not guilty” trial verdict, feels justice system failed her
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Just days after a “not guilty” verdict was handed down for Jon Christopher Clark in the 2018 death of his ex-girlfriend Kiera Bergman, her family is sharing their reactions. They said this was the end of a four-year nightmare with a verdict they’re now struggling to process. “The hardest part was thinking and knowing that we let Kiera down because we didn’t get that justice for her,” said her sister, Braydee Bragg.
AZFamily
People questioning use of deadly force after man shot and killed by Phoenix PD
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department says officers shot and killed a man Saturday night after he threw rocks at them. Police say officers were crossing 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane when they heard something hitting their car. Officers pulled over, got out of the car, and told the man to stop throwing the rocks. He refused to stop and that is when the shooting happened. Police say 34-year-old Ali Osman was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Valley woman asked a motorist to call 911. She then got fatally hit by a car
PHOENIX — A Valley woman has died after a car she had flagged down for help was pushed into her by another vehicle. Although no arrests have been made, investigations are still ongoing. According to a police report, 41-year-old Candice Russell had waved down a car near 9th Avenue...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Over One Million Fentanyl Pills Seized; Largest Bust in Phoenix Police’s History
Phoenix police recently seized over one million fentanyl pills in what they are calling it the single largest fentanyl seizure in Phoenix police history. The Phoenix Police Department have arrested two men in the bust that happened on Sept. 21. Authorities say more than 1,000,000 fentanyl pills were seized in...
Washington Examiner
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
AZFamily
Man throwing rocks died in officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix Saturday evening. Phoenix police say that two officer patrol units were passing through the intersection of 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. They were suddenly hit by something that caused damage to their vehicles. The officers pulled over to talk about what had happened to them and then doubled back to the intersection to investigate.
AZFamily
Man threatened to kill fiancé before being shot by Mesa officers, docs say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New court documents revealed more about the moment leading up to a man being shot by Mesa police officers earlier in September. Police say it all stemmed from a domestic violence call from a home near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road around 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.
AZFamily
Pick-up days to change for City of Phoenix’s bulk trash program
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just days before the City of Phoenix is set to launch an adjustment to its collection days, and the city’s Public Works Department said it’s adjusting days again, this time for its bulk trash customers as it continues to struggle with staffing. Earlier this...
AZFamily
Woman accused of human smuggling said she, two others acted as ‘stash house operators’
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 24-year-old El Mirage woman arrested for human trafficking told police her boyfriend, her brother, and herself were working for “the boss” as stash house operators. On Friday, the El Mirage Police Department responded to a suspicious call for help at a...
AZFamily
Three men reportedly shot overnight in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three men were taken to the hospital after they were reportedly shot in Glendale early Sunday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Glendale police officers responded to a report about a shooting near Maryland Avenue and 52nd Drive. Officers found three men who had been shot at while they were reportedly driving in their car in the area. The driver said the three of them had been in Phoenix earlier when they were confronted by some men in another vehicle.
AZFamily
ASU celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month during Sparky's Touchdown Tailgate
The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of 19th Avenue and Tuckey lane just south of Glendale Avenue.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials
A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
Man run over by train in Phoenix Monday dies from injuries
Police say a man has died from his injuries after he was run over by a train Monday.
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
