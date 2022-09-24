Read full article on original website
DJ Akademiks Agrees To Sit Down With LL COOL J Following 'Dusty' Controversy
DJ Akademiks has been facing a lot of heat this past week over disparaging comments he made about Hip Hop’s pioneers, and he’s now spoken out about the backlash. The media personality had half the culture up in arms last week after he branded Hip Hop’s architects as “dusty” and suggested their worth was tied to how much money they had in their bank accounts.
Tech N9ne Doesn't Want The Smoke With Fake Eminem
Tech N9ne isn’t usually one to turn down a rap challenge, but it looks like he doesn’t want the smoke with Eminem — well, someone impersonating the him at least. In a new clip shared on Monday (September 26), Canadian comedian DTG, best known for his Slim Shady parodies, once again suits up as the Detroit rapper in his trademark zip jacket, white tee, baseball cap and gold chain ensemble.
Boosie Badazz Recalls Bun B & Pimp C Looking Out For Him
Boosie Badazz has a long history with UGK’s Bun B and Pimp C dating back to when he signed with Pimp’s Trill Entertainment in 2001 fresh off a short stint in jail. The Baton Rouge native joined B High TV last week for a sit down where he reflected on the “Int’l Players Anthem” rappers taking a neophyte Boosie under their wings and showing him the ropes of the music game.
6ix9ine Involved In Brawl After Dubai DJ Reportedly Refuses To Play His Music
6ix9ine was reportedly involved in an altercation in a Dubai nightclub this week after allegedly attempting to assault a DJ for refusing to play his music. According to Hollywood Unlocked, sources report 6ix9ine approached an unnamed DJ at the Soho Garden club in the Palm Jumeirah district in Dubai, requesting to have his music played.
Yung Miami Says She’ll Marry Diddy
Diddy and Yung Miami are rumored to have begun dating in 2020. The two say there's no strings attached but fans believe Miami wants more.
T.I. Calls Out Akademiks Over Comments About Lil Wayne’s Daughter
T.I. has scolded Akademiks following the internet personality’s comments about Lil Wayne‘s daughter, Reginae Carter, and her relationship history with the likes of YFN Lucci. Tip took to Instagram over the weekend to extend an olive branch to Akademiks as he hopes they can sit down and settle...
Too $hort Explains Why He 'Made A Conscious Effort' To Keep 2Pac Away From His Friends
Too $hort is a Bay Area legend who has a lot of stories, and he recently shared a few of his personal 2Pac stories in a new interview. The two rap icons — who both lived in The Bay at one time — ran in the same circles, although Short Dawg was five years older than him. But Short was afraid to introduce 2Pac to his other friends out of fear they would encourage Pac to participate in nefarious street activities.
Chris Rock Reportedly Turned Down 'A Shit-Ton' Of Money To Host Golden Globes
Chris Rock was reportedly offered a substantial amount of money to be the host of next year’s Golden Globe Awards. The comedian, who earlier this year was assaulted by Will Smith while hosting the Oscars, is said to have been approached by organizers of the Golden Globes and asked whether he would be interested in fronting the event’s next ceremony.
DJ Drama Keeps On Cooking With Incoming Snoop Dogg ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Tape
DJ Drama has announced yet another Gangsta Grillz tape in the pipeline and it sees him reuniting with Snoop Dogg. On Monday (September 26), both artists revealed their I Still Got It mixtape will arrive on October 20. “@snoopdogg I Still Got It. Gangsta Grillz. 10/20/22,” Drama wrote on Instagram with an accompanying photo of himself on FaceTime with the Death Row icon.
DaBaby Accused Of Ripping Off Another Artist’s Track: ‘You’re Stealing From Women’
DaBaby‘s latest single, “Boogeyman” — which sparked quite a bit of discussion due to its subject matter — may have also put the artist on track for a legal battle. Toronto-based artist and songwriter Layla Hendryx has accused the controversial rapper of copying the entire hook for an unreleased song of hers, also titled “Boogeyman.” Hendrix told Rolling Stone that she’s even more angry about how the artist chose to use her work.
Rihanna & The NFL Confirm She'll Headline Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna and the National Football League has confirmed the Barbadian singer will be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year. On Sunday (September 25), Rihanna shared an Instagram post with just her tattooed arm in the air holding a football with the NFL shield prominently displayed. The NFL followed up with a tweet featuring the same photo.
Post Malone Cancels Boston Show After Onstage Accident: 'I'm Having A Difficult Time Breathing'
Boston, MA – Post Malone suffered a recent injury while performing during his Twelve Carat Tour, which appears to be affecting his health more severely now than initially thought. On Saturday (September 24), the “I Like You (Happier Song)” rapper announced he was forced to cancel his Boston show after the pain simply became too intense to bare.
Spice 1 Snaps On Akademiks Following 'Dusty' Comments: 'You Need To Get The Shit Slapped Out Your Ass'
Spice 1 is the latest Hip Hop artist to chime in on the Akademiks controversy. The media personality recently referred to the Hip Hop pioneers and architects as “dusty,” offending a roster of notable names, including LL COOL J, MC Sha-Rock and Scorpio of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.
Alicia Keys Earns 9 New Gold & Platinum RIAA Certifications For 'Fallin' + More
Alicia Keys has received multiple new plaques from the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) for a number of her early hits. On September 19, the Grammy Award-winning vocalist earned nine new RIAA certifications for a number of hits she released more than two decades ago, including “Fallin” which appeared on her 2001 debut album Songs In A Minor.
Trina Makes Her Wrestling Debut On "AEW Rampage"
Katrina Laverne Taylor, known professionally as Trina, has been in the rap industry for decades. Hailing from Miami, Florida, the 47-year-old is known for her vulgar lyrics and unwavering confidence. While her leading talent is rapping, Trina has appeared in a couple of movies and reality television shows, but recently, she's taken on another hobby-- wrestling.
Kanye West’s Air Yeezy 2 Receives Retro ‘Pharaoh’ Customisation
Known for his custom-made high fashion and streetwear hybrid shoes, NYC-based designer Ceeze has returned to take on another cultural heavyweight after dropping a Tiffany-inspired Air Jordan 1. A homage to Ye’s first collaboration with the sportswear giant, Ceeze has crafted ten pairs of Air Yeezy 2’s...
A$AP Rocky Apologizes For Rolling Loud NY Set: 'I Am So Hurt Right Now!'
New York, NY – A$AP Rocky has issued an apology after his Rolling Loud New York performance was cut short. The Harlem rapper headlined day two of the traveling festival at Citi Field in Queens on Saturday night (September 24), but his show ended on an anticlimactic note when his microphone was turned off after just 30 minutes.
21 Savage Helped Squash Meek Mill & Akademiks' Beef
Akademiks has credited 21 Savage for playing peacemaker in his beef with Meek Mill. The Off the Record podcast host appeared on The Breakfast Club on Monday (September 26), where he revealed the Atlanta rapper helped broker a truce between him and Meek. “Me and Meek cool! We good now....
