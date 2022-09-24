ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban

New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children. Anxiety & Adults - talking risks, screenings, and more. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. More and more adults are reporting that...
Doctors react to near-total statewide abortion ban reinstated in Arizona

Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick, is one of the many health care providers telling patients they'll have to leave the state for an abortion. Planned Parenthood asks Arizona judge to put a hold on abortion ruling. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Planned Parenthood asked an Arizona judge Monday to...
Jeremy Beren

"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona

A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
Planned Parenthood asks Arizona judge to put a hold on abortion ruling

Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick, is one of the many health care providers telling patients they'll have to leave the state for an abortion. Doctors react to near-total statewide abortion ban reinstated in Arizona. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Planned Parenthood asked an Arizona judge Monday to put on...
Arizona Mirror

New AZ laws are now in effect: Here are some of the most controversial

On Saturday, nearly all of the bills signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this year went into effect. Some of them impact Arizonans in their daily lives, classrooms and voting booths.  GOP legislators waved through a number of laws targeting pandemic safety measures that many found stifling. Some of them might handicap the […] The post New AZ laws are now in effect: Here are some of the most controversial appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com

Group Sounds Alarm on Arizona Voting Machine Readers Lacking Accreditation

For the last year and a half, a group of individuals in Arizona have been investigating the lack of accreditation of the laboratories that certify voting machine readers used in Arizona. Concerned that the machines are susceptible to manipulation — not just fully electronic voting machines but also electronic voting machine readers that are used with paper ballots here in Arizona — the group has made several unsuccessful attempts to get the courts to acknowledge the discrepancy, as well as calling upon elected officials in the state’s executive and legislative branches for assistance.
Hazing made illegal in Arizona, 10 years after ASU student death

Hazing was made illegal in Arizona Saturday, a decade after an ASU student died after attending a fraternity event. Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2322 on Aug. 11, sponsored by Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills. Arizona is the 44th state to make hazing illegal, while Alaska, Hawaii, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming have no anti-hazing laws.
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday

(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
Red flags for Arizona Republicans

Arizona Republicans are spiraling toward a series of major missed opportunities after nominating MAGA-aligned candidates in key races. Driving the news: A super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell withdrew over $9 million in ads from the state, leaving Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters at a significant financial disadvantage against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).
Breaking News: Arizona: Arizona’s pre-statehood abortion ban is reinstated for statewide enforcement after a Pima County Superior Court Judge ruled to lift the 1973 court injunction.

Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: Arizona’s pre-statehood abortion ban is reinstated for statewide enforcement after a Pima County Superior Court Judge ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift the 1973 court injunction. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a...
Mark Finchem admits the 'big lie' is a fraud during Arizona debate

Thanks are in order for Arizona’s right-wing conspiracy-theorist-turned-secretary-of-state-candidate Mark Finchem. Finchem — a member of the extremist Oath Keepers militia who was seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — has backed former President Donald Trump’s baseless allegations that fraudulent Arizona votes cost Trump the 2020 election. That shameful hackery earned Finchem — a member of Arizona’s House of Representatives — Trump’s endorsement in his campaign to become the state’s top elections official.
Industry Insider: Arizona Allows Lane Filtering

As of last week, riders in the state of Arizona will be able to take advantage of lane filtering, with a wee condition or two to seal the deal. The recent update for the Grand Canyon state was purportedly signed at the last legislative season, allowing riders to change lanes between cars – but only stopped cars, and only within certain speed zones.
Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
Arizona gas prices rise to 12.2 cents per gallon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Average gasoline prices in Arizona have risen to 12.2 cents per gallon, averaging $4.05/g Monday. Accordingly, in a survey by GasBuddy, prices in Arizona are 6.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. In addition, prices in Arizona, overall, stand at 88.7 cents per...
Kari Lake’s claims against opponent Katie Hobbs proved false

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, took to social media this week, baiting the promise of a political bombshell against Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs. Now, the bombshell is blowing up and sparking new questions. Lake hurled accusations at Hobbs in a 3-minute video posted on Twitter...
