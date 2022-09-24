Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban
New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children. Anxiety & Adults - talking risks, screenings, and more. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. More and more adults are reporting that...
AZFamily
Doctors react to near-total statewide abortion ban reinstated in Arizona
Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick, is one of the many health care providers telling patients they'll have to leave the state for an abortion. Planned Parenthood asks Arizona judge to put a hold on abortion ruling. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Planned Parenthood asked an Arizona judge Monday to...
"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
AZFamily
Planned Parenthood asks Arizona judge to put a hold on abortion ruling
Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick, is one of the many health care providers telling patients they'll have to leave the state for an abortion. Doctors react to near-total statewide abortion ban reinstated in Arizona. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Planned Parenthood asked an Arizona judge Monday to put on...
New AZ laws are now in effect: Here are some of the most controversial
On Saturday, nearly all of the bills signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this year went into effect. Some of them impact Arizonans in their daily lives, classrooms and voting booths. GOP legislators waved through a number of laws targeting pandemic safety measures that many found stifling. Some of them might handicap the […] The post New AZ laws are now in effect: Here are some of the most controversial appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Anti-abortion group holds a rally outside of Planned Parenthood clinic in Tucson
An anti-abortion group in Tucson discussed their next steps after Friday's abortion ban decision by a Pima County judge.
arizonasuntimes.com
Group Sounds Alarm on Arizona Voting Machine Readers Lacking Accreditation
For the last year and a half, a group of individuals in Arizona have been investigating the lack of accreditation of the laboratories that certify voting machine readers used in Arizona. Concerned that the machines are susceptible to manipulation — not just fully electronic voting machines but also electronic voting machine readers that are used with paper ballots here in Arizona — the group has made several unsuccessful attempts to get the courts to acknowledge the discrepancy, as well as calling upon elected officials in the state’s executive and legislative branches for assistance.
AZFamily
Katie Hobbs, Kris Mayes hold joint presser on Pima County abortion ban ruling
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Democratic candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs and Democratic candidate for Attorney General Kris Mayes held a joint press conference Saturday morning to address the Pima County Superior Court’s decision to uphold a total abortion ban. “Women’s rights are not a bargaining chip,” Hobbs said. “So...
statepress.com
Hazing made illegal in Arizona, 10 years after ASU student death
Hazing was made illegal in Arizona Saturday, a decade after an ASU student died after attending a fraternity event. Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2322 on Aug. 11, sponsored by Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills. Arizona is the 44th state to make hazing illegal, while Alaska, Hawaii, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming have no anti-hazing laws.
Washington Examiner
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
kjzz.org
Pollsters say Arizona politicians should pay attention to voters over 50 years old
Political candidates might want to pay closer attention to voters 50-plus this election season. That’s because this group will be the decision makers, according to a new poll that was commissioned by AARP. Older Arizonans will have a big say in the upcoming election. That’s because they’re motivated, and...
Red flags for Arizona Republicans
Arizona Republicans are spiraling toward a series of major missed opportunities after nominating MAGA-aligned candidates in key races. Driving the news: A super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell withdrew over $9 million in ads from the state, leaving Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters at a significant financial disadvantage against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Arizona: Arizona’s pre-statehood abortion ban is reinstated for statewide enforcement after a Pima County Superior Court Judge ruled to lift the 1973 court injunction.
Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: Arizona’s pre-statehood abortion ban is reinstated for statewide enforcement after a Pima County Superior Court Judge ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift the 1973 court injunction. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a...
nypressnews.com
Arizona woman smuggled hundreds of illegal immigrants across border for 15K each: police
An Arizona woman is accused of smuggling hundreds of illegal immigrants into the US after they coughed up as much as $15,000 a pop to get across the border, authorities say. Tania Estudillo Hernandez allegedly smuggled between 80 and 100 migrants a month into the country for six months before she was arrested Friday.
MSNBC
Mark Finchem admits the 'big lie' is a fraud during Arizona debate
Thanks are in order for Arizona’s right-wing conspiracy-theorist-turned-secretary-of-state-candidate Mark Finchem. Finchem — a member of the extremist Oath Keepers militia who was seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — has backed former President Donald Trump’s baseless allegations that fraudulent Arizona votes cost Trump the 2020 election. That shameful hackery earned Finchem — a member of Arizona’s House of Representatives — Trump’s endorsement in his campaign to become the state’s top elections official.
webbikeworld.com
Industry Insider: Arizona Allows Lane Filtering
As of last week, riders in the state of Arizona will be able to take advantage of lane filtering, with a wee condition or two to seal the deal. The recent update for the Grand Canyon state was purportedly signed at the last legislative season, allowing riders to change lanes between cars – but only stopped cars, and only within certain speed zones.
KTAR.com
Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
kyma.com
Arizona gas prices rise to 12.2 cents per gallon
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Average gasoline prices in Arizona have risen to 12.2 cents per gallon, averaging $4.05/g Monday. Accordingly, in a survey by GasBuddy, prices in Arizona are 6.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. In addition, prices in Arizona, overall, stand at 88.7 cents per...
AZFamily
Kari Lake’s claims against opponent Katie Hobbs proved false
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, took to social media this week, baiting the promise of a political bombshell against Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs. Now, the bombshell is blowing up and sparking new questions. Lake hurled accusations at Hobbs in a 3-minute video posted on Twitter...
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
