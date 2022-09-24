ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

What the papers say – September 24

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wL2Al_0i89MEYU00

Saturday’s papers react to the Chancellor’s £45bn tax-cutting package which sent the pound crashing to its lowest level against the dollar in 37 years.

The Independent and The Guardian call it a mini-budget “for the rich” and run comments made by TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady in which she said it was “ Robin Hood in reverse”.

The significant tax cuts are a great gamble, The Daily Telegraph and The Times add.

FT Weekend and i Weekend lead with the tumbling of the pound to a 37-year low in response to the tax cut package.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mail , meanwhile, cover the mini-budget in a different light, with the latter hailing it a “true Tory budget”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star have the latest from the rape trial of Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy, reporting that a woman who was allegedly raped by Mendy’s co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, told police she had sex with England star Jack Grealish on the same night.

And The Sun carries claims made in a book about the Duchess of Sussex that she allegedly made a complaint about getting paid in 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

The 'Warm' Welcome 'Fell Flat': Meghan Markle Was 'Unresponsive' To Queen Consort Camilla's Advice When Joining Royal Family

Queen Consort Camilla's advice to Meghan Markle about the royal family fell on deaf ears, it seems. According to a recent biography about the newly appointed Queen Consort, titled Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: A Royal Survivor, which is set to hit bookshelves next month, the Duchess of Sussex was reportedly "unresponsive" to Camilla's advice when she wed Prince Harry back in May 2018, making her the newest member to join the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Harry feared he would become ‘irrelevant’ after Prince George turns 18, new book claims

The Duke of Sussex was determined to make an impact before Prince George turned 18 as he worried he would become “irrelevant” after that, a new book has claimed.A forthcoming book by The Times’ royal correspondent Valentine Low claims that Prince Harry was frustrated that his advisers “were holding him back” when he wanted to get involved in the same areas as his brother, the Prince of Wales.In an excerpt published in The Times, Low spoke to members of the royal household for his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown and was reportedly told that Harry held...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Benjamin Mendy
The Independent

Duke who organised Queen’s funeral banned from driving after using phone at wheel

The Duke of Norfolk, who planned Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, has been banned from driving for six months for using his phone while behind the wheel.On Monday, the Earl Marshal – who is responsible for organising the State Opening of Parliament – pleaded guilty to the offence at Lavender Hill magistrates’ court.The ban was imposed despite his claim that he needs his licence to arrange King Charles III’s upcoming coronation.Edward Fitzalan-Howard, 65, admitted to driving through a red light while on the phone to his wife after he was stopped in a BMW car in south London on 7 April...
U.K.
The Independent

Duke who organised Queen’s funeral to argue against driving ban due to planning King’s coronation

The Duke of Norfolk, who planned the Queen's funeral, will use his role in planning the King’s coronation to argue against a driving ban.Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, admitted to driving through a red light while on the phone with his wife after he was stopped in a BMW in south London on 7 April.The royal initially denied the offences but at Lavender Hill magistrates court he admitted to not paying attention to the road, and instead, was on his phone in contact with his wife at the time.Prosecutor Jonathan Bryan told magistrates the highest-ranking duke in...
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Cherry Valentine Dies at 28

George Ward, best known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as Cherry Valentine, has died according to a statement issued by his parents. Ward was a mental health nurse for England’s National Health Service before debuting on the BBC Three drag series. His drag persona, Cherry Valentine, rocketed to fame after competing in six episodes for the 2020-2021 season. Along with a statement from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, fellow contestants Bimini Bon-Boulash and Tia Kofi expressed their grief on social media.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Labour MP heard calling Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is facing calls to suspend MP Rupa Huq after she described Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as “superficially” black.In audio published online, Ms Huq can be heard discussing his elite school background, before adding that “you wouldn’t know he is black” when listening to him on the radio.The comments from the MP for Ealing Central and Acton, in west London, appeared to have been made at a fringe event at the Labour conference in Liverpool on Monday.Keir Starmer must act over Rupa Huq’s digusting comments at #LPC22 about the Chancellor.“Superficially he is a black man” because he’s...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Daily Mail#Daily Star#Linus Business#Linus Income Tax#Uk#Business Personal Finance#Independent Digital#2022 Guardian#The Times#Financial Times
Variety

Eurovision Update: U.K. Shortlist Whittled Down to Two Candidates for Host City

The host city for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in the U.K., is one step closer to being announced. Last month the shortlist was unveiled, with Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield all in the mix. Cardiff was also in the running to host but withdrew, citing the fact that their largest venue, the Principality Stadium, would have had to cancel a “significant number” of events. Today, it was revealed that Glasgow and Liverpool will be the two cities to duke it out in a bid to host the contest, which takes place annually in May. The...
MUSIC
The Independent

Four people referred for prosecution for flying drones after Queen’s death

Four people were referred for prosecution by police for flying drones during the period after the Queen’s death, according to a senior counter-terrorism officer.Most pilots identified were “hobbyists making innocent mistakes” but a minority were reported “based on what they were trying to do,” deputy assistant commissioner of Counter Terror Police UK Matt Twist said.The number of reports from members of the public to police also shot up during Operation London Bridge, the plan for the days following the Queen’s death, reaching the monthly average in the space of just 10 days.DAC Twist said the operation had been a “highly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Labour issues prison threat for bosses under plans to clean up water industry

Water bosses will face prison sentences for the worst pollution incidents under a Labour government, the shadow environment secretary has announced.Jim McMahon used his conference speech at the Labour conference in Liverpool to outline how his party would “clean up” the water system if in power after being introduced on stage by a surprise speaker – Feargal Sharkey, who fronted The Undertones.The shadow environment secretary said Labour would introduce a legally binding target to end 90% of sewage discharges by 2030 and stronger sanctions and fines for bosses and companies who fail to do so.Mr McMahon said that in the...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Channel 4 boss in discussion with Government after doubt cast over privatisation

The chief executive of Channel 4 has said she is in contact with the Government over “where they want to end up” after the new Culture Secretary cast doubt on plans to privatise the broadcaster.Michelle Donelan, who was appointed by Liz Truss, said recently that she is re-examining the “business case” to make sure “we still agree with that decision”.The move to sell off Channel 4 was spearheaded by her predecessor Nadine Dorries during her time under Boris Johnson’s leadership.Channel 4 boss Alex Mahon told the RTS London Convention 2022 that she is in dialogue with the Department for Digital,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Tory donor makes huge profits from falling pound

Conservative party donor Crispin Odey is among those enjoying huge profits from the fall in the pound amid the market turmoil sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.Electoral Commission records show that the hedge fund manager – who once employed Mr Kwarteng as a consultant – has donated more than £350,000 to the Tories.Odey Asset Management’s European hedge fund is said to be up about 145 per cent after Mr Odey’s firm bet against the pound and government bonds in the gilts market.“It’s been helpful,” Mr Odey told the Financial Times on his short position on Sterling, while describing his bets against...
MARKETS
The Independent

British police fear weapons from Ukraine war could reach the UK and terrorists

British police are “working closely” to ensure that weapons from the Ukrainian war do not reach the UK and find their way into the hands of terrorists.Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Matt Twist said the conflict was one of several “international challenges” affecting security in the UK.Speaking at the International Security Expo in London on Tuesday, he added: “Whatever the outcome of this awful conflict, it is clear that over the medium term there will be huge amounts of weapons and ammunition in the region, which will take some time to stabilise and normalise when the phase of outright war...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Flags at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle return to full-mast as royal mourning ends

The monarchy and their households are returning to official duties as the period of royal mourning in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II ends.King Charles and other members of the royal family mourned for a week following the Queen’s funeral, but flags at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle have now returned to full mast.This week, Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit Wales for the first time since receiving their new titles as the Prince and Princess of Wales.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
U.K.
The Independent

Rich countries fail to strengthen climate plans ahead of UN deadline

The world’s richest countries have failed to update their climate goals in time to meet a United Nations deadline ahead of a key climate summit in Egypt.The majority of the G20 group of the world’s richest and largest developing nations failed to submit new or strengthened plans to cut their emissions to the UN by 23 September.This is despite the fact that they collectively represent around 80 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product and account for the same proportion of global emissions.Out of the group of 20 nations, which includes the European Union, only the United Kingdom,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Voices: Nobody is safe from savagery – what’s happened to Holly and Phil proves it

About two weeks ago, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were untouchable – the vanilla pairing of breakfast TV, the froth on your morning latte. They may not have ever inspired great excitement and passion, but they have neverthless been quintessential This Morning perfection – the soothing tonic of a cup of tea, not too much milk, a spoonful of sugar if you’re feeling cheeky. For years they have represented saccharine, everyday familarity; a comfort blanket that’s big enough for two. They have been human hot water bottles, Holly and Phil. Or, they were. Not anymore. Now, they are outcasts...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

860K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy