Read full article on original website
Related
KIVI-TV
New report shows Idaho's maternal and infant health trends worsening. How advocates want to to fix it.
A new report by Idaho Kids Covered shows Idaho's maternal and infant health trends are worsening. Idaho Kids Covered recently released a new report claiming 100% of Idaho's maternal deaths in 2018 and 2019 were preventable. Health Advocates are calling on lawmakers to improve support for pregnant women and their babies.
KIVI-TV
Gov. Brad Little declares this week National Diaper Need Awareness Week. Here's how to help.
BOISE, Idaho — Inventory is critically low at Idaho Diaper Bank, which assists families in poverty struggling with basic necessities. Diaper prices have increased as much as 20%, causing issues for many families. Government programs do not provide funding for diapers, and with inflation affecting food, fuel and housing, there are more families in need than ever.
KIVI-TV
While Idaho continues to heat up, those with friends in Florida need to see this forecast
The normal high in Boise is in the mid-70s but we will see high temps in the low 90s Tuesday! That heat will continue into Wednesday. Expect a few clouds Tuesday afternoon and night. Wednesday night late, a cold front will blow through the valley with gust wind and much...
KIVI-TV
Hearing for Planned Parenthood lawsuits against the state rescheduled for October
A hearing scheduled for the Planned Parenthood lawsuit against the State of Idaho is rescheduled for October due to an illness impacting a member of the court. Officials with the Idaho Supreme Court announced the new hearing is set for Oct. 6, rescheduled from the original Sept. 29 date. There...
Comments / 0