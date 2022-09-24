ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Brad Little declares this week National Diaper Need Awareness Week. Here's how to help.

BOISE, Idaho — Inventory is critically low at Idaho Diaper Bank, which assists families in poverty struggling with basic necessities. Diaper prices have increased as much as 20%, causing issues for many families. Government programs do not provide funding for diapers, and with inflation affecting food, fuel and housing, there are more families in need than ever.
