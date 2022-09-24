Read full article on original website
27 First News
Leonard “Lennie” DeSantis, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard “Lennie” DeSantis, 59, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 25, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born November 26, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Leonard and Ruth (Reynolds) DeSantis. On August 6, 2016, he married...
27 First News
Virginia “Jean” (Vlasic) Gundy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Virginia “Jean” Gundy (nee Vlasic) who died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was 94. She was born November 6, 1927, to Thomas and Barbara Lorkovich...
27 First News
Cynthia Burgess-Hinton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Burgess-Hinton was the sixth child of the late Wallace and Annah O. Robinson-Burgess, born on February 22, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio. After 62 years of life, Cynthia made her transition from Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Boardman, Ohio, to her heavenly abode and received her...
27 First News
Jo Anne Haas, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 23, 2022, Jo Anne Haas, age 68 of Canfield, Ohio, passed away at her daughter’s home in Warren, Ohio. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 27, 1953 to Joseph and Margaret (Pritchard) Connolly. Jo Anne is survived be her...
27 First News
Kathleen J. Robertson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Robertson, 73 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 28, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of late Deloris McNutt. Kathleen was a member of Sacred Heart Church in...
27 First News
Lula M. Callahan, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lula M. Callahan, age 98 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born on September 18, 1924, to the late Clyde and Luella Davis Morgan. She is preceded in death by her parents; children, Lila Hansen, Robert Wilson, John Wilson, Bonita...
27 First News
Thomas Allen Ditchey, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” Allen Ditchey, 46 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, after a long battle with cancer. He was born May 2, 1976, in Warren, Ohio, the son of David A. and Yvonne (Light) Ditchey.
27 First News
Angel Cancel, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angel Cancel, 96 of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Smith’s Mill Health Campus, with his family by his side. He was born November 16, 1925, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Angel lived in Campbell for 50 years. He worked at the...
27 First News
John Pence, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Pence, 56, passed away Friday evening, September 23, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer. John was born May 10, 1966, in Youngstown, a son of Rudolph “Skip” and Beverly Pence. John graduated from Austintown...
27 First News
Stanley Artar, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Artar, 97, of Struthers, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Stanley was born October 20, 1924 in Powhatan Point, Ohio, a son of Andrew Ortar and Anna (John) Kastrevec. He was a graduate of Powhatan Point High School...
27 First News
Yarnell C. “Ya-Ya” Green, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yarnell C. “Ya-Ya” Green, Jr., 32 Youngstown departed this life on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown Campus. Ya-Ya was born March 25, 1990 in Youngstown, a son of Yarnell Mister Green, Sr., and Harriet Blair. Yarnell was an...
27 First News
Herman Andrew Kloos, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herman Andrew Kloos, 79 passed away on September 23, 2022, at Salem Region Medical Center surrounded by his family. Herman was born on November 6, 1942, one of five siblings of Frank and Pauline (Welther) Kloos in Salem, Ohio. On November 2, 1963, he was...
27 First News
Evelyn L. Pauley, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn L. Pauley of Mineral Ridge formerly of Powersville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8:45 p.m. in her residence with family members by her side. She was 98 years old. Evelyn was born in Virginia, Minnesota on May 12, 1924,...
27 First News
Betty J. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Jones, 67, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A lifelong resident of Youngstown, Betty was born June 1, 1955 to L.C. and Melzena (Holmes) Hall. After graduating from East High School in 1973, Betty held several administrative positions in health care and with...
27 First News
Mark Alexander Pawcio, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Alexander Pawcio, 66 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Residence with his family by his side. He was born June 12, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Theodore Pawcio and the late Shirley (Penn) Pawcio. He was...
27 First News
Eileen A. McFarland McElhaney, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen A. McFarland McElhaney, age 97 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Eileen was born July 4, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of John and Ellen Barry Scahill. She was a 1944 graduate of Hubbard High School. Eileen...
27 First News
Genevieve “Ginny” Mae Kelly, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Genevieve “Ginny” Mae Kelly, 81, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Palestine. She was born May 4, 1941 in Columbus, daughter of the late Willard C. and Nellie G. (Ditmas) Kelly. Ginny attended Robert Bycroft.
27 First News
Vincent “Vince” Justin Whitehead, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Vincent Justin Whitehead, 35, of Warren, transitioned to eternal peace on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Mr. Whitehead, lovingly known as “Vince”, was born February 7, 1987 in Warren, a son of Keith and Vanessa Jenkins Whitehead. He was a 2005 graduate of...
27 First News
Thomas Hendricks, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Hendricks, 85, was born December 7, 1936 in Youngstown and passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Hospice House, Poland, Ohio. He lived a full life. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1954, then attended Youngstown State University before going on to...
27 First News
Jeffrey David Ross, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey David Ross, Sr., 60, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on September 12, 1962 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Albert and Joyce Ross. He was a bricklayer for over 30 years for Local 9...
