Highlights: Minerva vs. West Branch

By Josh Frketic
 3 days ago

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch dominated Minerva as they won 51-7.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

West Branch (5-1) will visit Marlington in week seven.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

Minerva, OH
