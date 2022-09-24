Finley on Football: Rebels’ Safety AJ Finley Looking Forward to Challenge of Facing Tulsa’s Passing Attack

There are seven teams in the SEC who are ranked in the Coaches Poll: Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Kentucky (8), Tennessee (9), Ole Miss (11), A&M (17), and Arkansas (19). Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades, beginning her journalism career as a sports writer for a newspaper in Austin, Texas. She attended Texas A&M and majored in English. Evelyn’s love for Ole Miss began when her daughter Katie attended the university on a volleyball scholarship. Evelyn created the Rebel Walk in 2013 and has served as publisher and managing editor since its inception.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO