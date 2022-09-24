Finley on Football: Rebels’ Safety AJ Finley Looking Forward to Challenge of Facing Tulsa’s Passing Attack

Read full article on original website
Related
therebelwalk.com
Everything Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin Said in His Monday Press Conference
OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media Monday to recap his team’s win over Tulsa and preview the Rebels’ Southeastern Conference opener this weekend against Kentucky. A transcript can be found below:. Opening statement…. “Recapping the game, sometimes you...
therebelwalk.com
Three Takeaways from the Rebels’ 35-27 win over Tulsa
OXFORD, Miss. — It wasn’t necessarily pretty, but Ole Miss moved to 4-0 after knocking off Tulsa at home Saturday. The Rebels have now concluded the 2022 non-conference slate and will prepare for the rigors of the SEC portion of the schedule. There’s a lot to talk about...
therebelwalk.com
Quinshon Judkins Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Ole Miss football freshman running back Quinshon Judkins has wasted little time establishing himself as a premier ball carrier at the collegiate level, and the Southeastern Conference has taken notice, naming Judkins the Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday. This comes as the first career...
therebelwalk.com
SEC Wrap-Up: A Look at the League’s Week-Four Action
OXFORD, Miss. – “When you wish upon a star…..”. After the fourth week of Southeastern Conference football action, each team wants to have a few coins to toss into the gridiron wishing well. It could be for health, forgiveness or to just wish the season would hurry up and end.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therebelwalk.com
Quick Glance: Ole Miss defeats Tulsa, 35-27
OXFORD, Miss. – Here is a quick glance at Ole Miss’ 35-27 win over Tulsa Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The rushing attack. Ole Miss continues to adopt the moniker of the Runnin’ Rebels. A pair of players ran for 100 yards in the game. Freshman Quinshon Judkins ran for a career-high 140 yards and quarterback Jaxson Dart had his best-rushing game with 116 yards.
therebelwalk.com
Gamer: Ole Miss escapes with 35-27 win over Tulsa
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss knocked off Tulsa at home after a solid first-half performance, and a not-as-strong second-half performance. After the game, head coach Lane Kiffin offered his thoughts on the win. “Unfortunately, we didn’t play well in the second half, especially offensively. We didn’t play well at...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss, Realtree Partner on Football Helmet, Exclusive Gear
OXFORD, Miss. — (Release) In one of college football’s marquee games of the week, Ole Miss will host Kentucky on Saturday when the Rebels will sport an exclusive helmet showcasing a custom color scheme from the camo experts at Realtree. In addition, the Rebels’ gameday wardrobe will include...
therebelwalk.com
Rebels start off fast, then grind out 35-27 win over Tulsa
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, Jr., must be familiar with that line from the contemporary American author. When the Rebels’ football team starts a game this season, the team is running. Saturday, Ole Miss opened its 35-17 win over...
RELATED PEOPLE
therebelwalk.com
News and Notables in Ole Miss’ 35-27 win over Tulsa
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss fought off a pesky Tulsa team in a 35-27 win over the Golden Hurricane in Vaught-Hemingway Saturday. Here are the news and notables from the game, courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics. SERIES INFORMATION. • This marked the fourth all-time meeting between Ole Miss and...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss moves up two spots in USA-Today Coaches Poll
There are seven teams in the SEC who are ranked in the Coaches Poll: Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Kentucky (8), Tennessee (9), Ole Miss (11), A&M (17), and Arkansas (19). Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades, beginning her journalism career as a sports writer for a newspaper in Austin, Texas. She attended Texas A&M and majored in English. Evelyn’s love for Ole Miss began when her daughter Katie attended the university on a volleyball scholarship. Evelyn created the Rebel Walk in 2013 and has served as publisher and managing editor since its inception.
therebelwalk.com
SEC Nation Heads to Oxford as No. 11 Ole Miss Hosts No. 8 Kentucky
OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, arrives in Oxford for Week 5 to preview a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 8 Kentucky. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the eighth time on Saturday,...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss moves up two spots in AP Top 25 rankings
There are seven teams in the SEC who are ranked in the AP Poll: Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Kentucky (7), Tennessee (8), Ole Miss (14), A&M (17), and Arkansas (20). Ole Miss hosts No. 7 Kentucky this coming Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Evelyn has covered...
Comments / 0