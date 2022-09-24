ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner, WA

Kitten Girl
3d ago

Can't come back from a comment like that.....especially from....someone with such a Title.

KING 5

Timothy Pauley survivor pleads against killer's release

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Prosecutors told Maggie Dowell she never had to worry about the man who killed her husband being released from prison. More than 40 years after Timothy Pauley was sentenced to three life sentences, Dowell testified against his potential release Monday. ”He is not to me releasable...
KING COUNTY, WA
Sumner, WA
q13fox.com

Ronald Clayton: Rapist sentenced to 27 years after stabbing deputy in the neck

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A judge on Monday sentenced Ronald Clayton to 27 years in prison for the attempted murder of a sheriff's deputy in Washington state. A Thurston County deputy was stabbed after responding to a disturbance at a Yelm home late on March 26, 2021. The incident happened around 8 p.m. at a home in the Nisqually Pines on Holly Street Southeast. Police say they got a 911 call for an attempted assault.
YELM, WA
Tri-City Herald

Thurston and Pierce counties become focus of search for new 2-runway airport site

CORRECTION: The three areas being considered for an airport are 6 miles in diameter. A previous version erroneously used the term radius. One site southeast of East Olympia in Thurston County and two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called “greenfield” sites still under consideration for a new airport after a state commission on Friday narrowed the options it will consider.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Man shot and killed in Graham; Pierce County deputies searching for suspect

GRAHAM, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Graham Sunday. Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, 911 dispatchers received a call that a man was shooting a gun while chasing another man on the 25600 block of 61st Avenue Court East. PCSD Sgt. Darren Moss said a woman then called 911 to report a man was attempting to break into her home and broke a window.
GRAHAM, WA
KOMO News

Brush fire causes closure of EB US 2 just east of Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — A brush fire just east of Monroe caused the closure of eastbound US 2 on Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked traffic at Main Street around 6:22 a.m. and reopened just over an hour later.
MONROE, WA
KING 5

Arrest made in Everett hit-and-run leaving 80-year-old woman dead

EVERETT, Wash. — A female suspect is now in custody after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman in Everett dead in August. On Aug. 15, a silver Ford Escape hit 80-year-old Patti Oman at the 5400 block of Broadway Avenue and then drove off, leaving her on the side of the road. Witnesses attempted to help her, but she ultimately died of her injuries four days later, according to probable cause documents.
EVERETT, WA
My Clallam County

Men arrested in Forks sentenced for 2018 murder of Tacoma woman

Tacoma – 34-year-old Jeremy Jay Warren of Forks was sentenced Friday in US District Court in Tacoma to nearly 22 years in prison for his role in the murder of a 34-year-old woman on federal land belonging to Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Also sentenced was 53-year-old Bobbie Pease of Tacoma,...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Viet-Wah, a Little Saigon staple, closing Friday amid crime, COVID concerns

SEATTLE — It's a bittersweet goodbye for a Vietnamese supermarket that's been a longtime staple in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. Viet-Wah near 12th and Jackson will be closing its doors on Sept. 30 after owners say they've lost customers throughout the pandemic because of crime, short-staffing and more. “We’re...
SEATTLE, WA
