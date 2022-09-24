EVERETT, Wash. — A female suspect is now in custody after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman in Everett dead in August. On Aug. 15, a silver Ford Escape hit 80-year-old Patti Oman at the 5400 block of Broadway Avenue and then drove off, leaving her on the side of the road. Witnesses attempted to help her, but she ultimately died of her injuries four days later, according to probable cause documents.

EVERETT, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO