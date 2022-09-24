ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Lawmakers and advocates look for next steps on student debt problem

By Hannah Brandt
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQSNI_0i89E46900

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – In just a few weeks, the Biden administration says borrowers will be able to apply for student loan forgiveness. With the cost of college still high, many lawmakers and advocates say there’s more to do on this issue.

Millions of people will soon see a drop in their student debt balance after President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive up to $20,000 dollars for borrowers. It also caps regular loan payments at 5% of someone’s income and wipes out loans for some after 10 years of repayment.

Carmel Martin with the White House Domestic Policy Council says the application for forgiveness should be available sometime in October.

“The Department of Education is working around the clock to stand up the program,” Martin said.

Even with these steps, advocates are looking ahead. Melissa Byrne, with the group “We the 45M,” hopes this is just the beginning.

“Renew the fight for free college, renew the fight to get more debt canceled,” Byrne said.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says he recognizes loan forgiveness alone isn’t enough.

“Everybody has some work to do to make sure that college is more affordable, including our colleagues in higher education,” Cardona said.

Many lawmakers agree that there’s more to do on this issue, and they have some ideas.

Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., introduced a bill that would double the size of Pell grants and lower interest rates for loans.

“The student loan crisis isn’t the fault of the students,” Scott said.

He believes his LOAN Act can build on the President’s actions.

“We should be making college accessible to everyone,” Scott said. “Everyone should have the opportunity to move up in society and a college education is the quickest route to do that.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., also has a pitch on college affordability. He introduced legislation that would make colleges pay half the balance of any student loan that’s fallen into default.

“The colleges ought to be the ones who are on the hook for the loans. That’s, I think, the way to really get at the issue here, which is that these colleges are getting rich by taking the money from students and giving them worthless degrees,” Hawley said.

Neither plan will move forward unless Democrats and Republicans find some common ground.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Money

How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Joe Biden
Fortune

What borrowers should do now to prepare for student debt forgiveness

Applications for President Joe Biden’s one-time widespread student loan forgiveness aren’t available yet—but there are still a number of steps borrowers can take to prepare for when they are. Biden announced last month his administration would forgive up to $20,000 for federal borrowers who were Pell Grant...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#Loan Application#Debt Forgiveness#Student Loan Forgiveness#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Student Loan Debt
CNET

Student Loans: When to Fill Out the Student Debt Forgiveness Application

Very soon, you'll be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt relieved if you owe money on student loans and you're eligible for forgiveness. Also, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNET

Student Loans: When You Can Apply to Get Up to $20K in Student Debt Canceled

As much as $20,000 of student loan debt could soon be forgiven in the coming months for those who owe money on student loans. In addition to the cancellation, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
EDUCATION
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy