msn.com
27 adorable dog breeds that don't shed
Dogs love unconditionally, guard the house, force us outside, and are great additions to an Instagram feed. But even the cutest pups can lead to sneezing fits, runny noses, or worse. Between 10% and 20% of the world's population is allergic to dogs and cats. And for those with asthma, the prevalence of dog allergies is even higher.
Ranking the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you're looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren's 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It's widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
natureworldnews.com
Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua
Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
notabully.org
10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
petpress.net
10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think
“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
petpress.net
10 Most Loyal Dog Breeds: Faithful Dogs Make the Best Friends
Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a good reason for that. They are incredibly loyal creatures who will stick by our side through thick and thin. This loyalty is one of the many things that make dogs such special companions.
I’m a dog trainer and these breeds are the easiest to train
THINKING of getting your first dog? Or perhaps you’ve had difficult to train pooches in the past and now want one that will be a bit more chill?. Alice Manners, dog trainer and founder of Dogs With Manners has spoken to Fabulous revealing which dog breeds tend to be the easiest to train, making them a great choice for newbie dog owners.
The Best Bear Hunting Dogs
Most hunting pursuits have a rich history, but few can compare to following behind a hound as it skillfully tracks wild game. And when it comes to hunting with hounds, no animal in the country will run a dog as hard, or far, as the black bear. You can hunt bears over bait, or shoot them from a stand at distance. But if you want the best that bear hunting has to offer, you must run them with hounds.
catingtonpost.com
The 10 Most Unique-Looking Cat Breeds
While every cat is unique in personality and beautiful in his or her own way, most of them have pretty similar features. They may be different colors and patterns, but most have fur, four legs, and a tail! That said, about 5% of cats in the world are purebred – and some of them have some pretty unique features! Here are 10 of the most unique-looking cat breeds:
dogsbestlife.com
Everything you should know about French bulldog puppies
The French bulldog puppy is perfect if you’re looking for a small, playful, and cuddly pet. These beguiling puppies love to play and then snuggle on their owner’s lap to take a nap. They will not get taller than 13 inches at the shoulder, making them an excellent...
Out of 197 recognized dog breeds, these four were the most-searched on Google in the US
Out of 197 dog breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club, less than a handful were at the top of people's minds when searching online.
Hilarious Moment Doberman Appears to 'Catwalk' in Yard Goes Viral
A Doberman named Glock has stunned the internet with his modeling skills after his owners shared a video of him doing a catwalk in the garden. The clip, shared on TikTok by the dog's owner under the username Glockthedoberman, shows the dog advancing slowly in their backyard, moving his legs like a model.
CNET
Veterinarian Reveals the Five Dog Breeds He'd Never Choose
Adorable dachshunds. Funny-faced pugs. Sweet Cavalier King Charles spaniels. They may be beloved by their human families, but all of them made a list of the top five dog breeds one British veterinarian says he'd never own. Ben Simpson-Vernon, a small-animal veterinarian in Chigwell, England, runs the Ben the Vet...
Tree Hugger
Cats, Dogs, and a Smoking Alpaca Win Pet Photo Awards
Head-butting kitties, a smoking alpaca, and all sorts of playful dogs are the stars of the winning images in the annual Comedy Pet Photo Awards. The overall winner was “Boom Boom,” above, by Kenichi Morinaga of Japan. He photographed two playful stray cats on the streets of Japan.
I’m a dog trainer and these are the best breeds if you don’t want to do much walking
WANT a pet pooch but don’t want to have to spend entire weekends going on long hikes?. Well there are some breeds that will be better suited to your lifestyle, according to dog trainer and founder of Dogs With Manners, Alice Manners. Speaking to Fabulous, Alice has shared the...
parentherald.com
The 7 Best Large Dog Breeds for Families
Most American households are pet owners, and it should be no surprise that the most popular type of pet is the family dog. While many animals make the best pet for children, nothing compares to the snuggles and play that a dog can provide. While there is a benefit to owning a small dog breed, a large dog can come on adventures, go on long walks and engage in lots of physical play. If your family has decided you're looking for a medium to a large dog but aren't sure which breed to choose, keep reading to find the perfect fit.
dailypaws.com
Is Catnip for Dogs Safe? A Vet Explains the Herb's Effects
Catnip, an herb in the mint family, is notorious for its impact on our feline friends. Some cats on catnip have a range of reactions, ranging from completely loopy, to slightly agitated, to totally mellow. But what happens if your dog sneaks into the cat toy box? Is catnip bad for dogs?
Doberman's Bizarre Bedtime Habit Delights Internet: 'Weirdest Dogs Ever'
A Doberman's unusual nighttime routine has left dog lovers baffled online. Everyone's bedtime routine is different—and it's the same for dogs. Some like a brief walk before settling in for the night, others are content with a dog treat or two. However, Katana the Doberman does things a little...
Sheep Becomes Part of the Pack Playing Fetch Alongside Dogs: VIDEO
Not looking to be part of the norm, a sheep becomes part of the pack while playing fetch alongside dogs in an adorable viral video. “This sheep identify as a dog,” the viral video’s owner declared on Twitter. The animal is seen running around with four dogs as someone off camera throws a ball.
ohmymag.co.uk
Is it okay to walk your cat on a leash? Here's what the experts say
Around 230,000 cats are killed as a result of road traffic accidents every year. But life in the deceitfully peaceful countryside where felines become easy targets for hungry wildlife is not much safer. A natural question is: how to keep kitties safe while still letting these freedom-loving creatures enjoy some...
