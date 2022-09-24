Read full article on original website
Texas governor’s race: Abbott, O’Rourke dig in on issues ahead of 1st debate
O'Rourke, Abbott dig in on key issues ahead of Texas governor's debate.
Click2Houston.com
Texas Democrats try to convince voters they aren’t bad for oil and gas
In 2020, some Texas Democrats cringed as Joe Biden said during the final presidential debate that he would “transition” from oil, lending credence to Republican attacks that their party is a threat to the state’s biggest industry. Two years later, Texas Democrats are working to send a...
WFAA
New joint WFAA/Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll shows Texas Republicans leading every statewide race
TEXAS, USA — There’s an old adage that says the more things change, the more they stay the same. And according to our new poll, that applies to politics in Texas as well, as support for Republicans remains strong across the board heading into the November elections. "Texas...
New KENS 5 poll: Texas Republicans in position to sweep statewide offices in November election
SAN ANTONIO — A new Texas poll indicates GOP candidates will sweep statewide races again in November, a feat Republicans have accomplished every election cycle since 1996. "Texas Decides" is a joint effort from the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation (THPF) and KENS 5 and its TEGNA Texas sister stations WFAA in Dallas, KHOU in Houston and KVUE in Austin. It draws on a survey of 1,172 likely Texas voters that was taken September 6-15, 2022. It has a confidence interval of +/- 2.9%. The report reviewed the vote intention for the November 2022 Texas elections.
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or Mad
California governor flew into Governor Greg Abbott's territory in Austin, Texas on Saturday and made his stance on several areas of the Democratic party and also if he was running for president in the future. Governor Gavin Newsom was clear and told the audience at the Texas Tribune Festival where he stood. He also praised President Joe Biden on his first two years in office.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Volunteers for Greg Abbott's campaign attacked and have car trashed in 'political violence'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's reelection campaign said two of its volunteers were assaulted by a man near Houston on Saturday while door-knocking. The man allegedly chased the volunteers, attempted to "drag them out of their car," and damaged the sideview mirrors on their car, per the campaign. "Political violence is...
Going Anywhere? Don’t Miss This Deadline in Texas
Even though the deadline isn't until next year, if you don't have one of these, you should probably start working on it right now. I know from personal experience that trying to renew your driver's license can be time-consuming. You must make an appointment, and some Texas DMV offices are booked up for weeks, and in some areas, months.
Beto O'Rourke blames Biden for more Texas Latinos voting GOP: 'Didn't spend a dime or day' in border region
AUSTIN, Texas – Beto O'Rourke, who is facing off against Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in November's election, said that the rightward shift of Latino voters in recent years is partly due to a disregard for the demographic by Democrats. "Candidate Biden didn't spend a dime or day in...
Boisterous Agitators Disrupt Election Machine Test, Badger Secretary Of State In Hays County
This article was originally published by Votebeat, a nonprofit news organization covering local election administration and voting access. About a dozen activists demanding responses to conspiracy theories about election integrity this week disrupted what is typically an uneventful public testing of voting machines ahead of an election in Hays County.
Click2Houston.com
1836 Project promotes sanitized version of Texas history, experts say
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A committee charged with producing a “patriotic” telling of Texas history approved a 15-page pamphlet last month that will now be distributed to new Texas drivers. The advisory...
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas Today
California Governor Gavin NewsomScreenshot from Twitter. California Governor Gavin Newsom is flying into Texas on Saturday since he seems to believe he will win his re-election with ease. The governor has money to spend, so he is using the money flying into Texas to share his views mainly targeting Governor Greg Abbott.
Click2Houston.com
As inflation skyrockets, local Texas governments ponder tax rate increases as they balance budgets
JASPER — Every summer, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen begins to worry about two very different storms brewing: hurricanes and his county budget. Allen and thousands of other local government officials across Texas entered this year’s budget season facing historic rates of inflation along with severe labor shortages. Complicating the budget process, counties and other taxing bodies say they can’t raise taxes to cover the growing costs of employee salaries and raw materials because their hands are tied by public pressure and recent legislation.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home to avoid being served with subpoena, court record says
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home in a truck driven by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, to avoid being served a subpoena Monday, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. Ernesto Martin Herrera, a process server, was attempting to serve the...
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott
Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
texasstandard.org
Report: Texas has the most major power outages of any state in the U.S.
An environmental advocacy group’s report warns “as extreme weather events become more common and electrical infrastructure continues to age, the number of outages is only likely to increase.” This report says Texans already experience more power outages than any other state. Diego Mendoza-Moyers, business reporter covering energy,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
REAL ID Deadline is Close, Here's What Texans Need to Know
Appointments to obtain a State ID or Driver's license are being booked for weeks and in some cases, months in advance so it is important to note that the deadline is approaching to obtain the federally mandated REAL ID-compliant card. Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's...
Click2Houston.com
To save water in Texas, these nonprofits are paying farmers to leave it in reservoirs
As Texas faces an increasingly fraught environmental future from climate change, a new approach to conservation is growing. Drought conditions have created a two-pronged problem for Texas aquifers, natural bodies of water that move through porous rock underneath the Earth’s surface, and reservoirs. Without rainfall, farmers and ranchers are relying more on those well-established water supplies in the state. And without that same rainfall, the aquifer and reservoir levels can’t be replenished as quickly as they are being depleted.
Dallas Observer
Following Paxton’s Lead, Texas Republicans Lose It Over Bexar County Sheriff's Migrant Plane Probe
When the Bexar County sheriff held a livestream press conference on Monday, he didn’t hold back from letting everyone know he was angry. In fact, he said he was “furious” over a stunt last week that saw dozens of migrants recruited from Texas and shipped to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
FOX 28 Spokane
California governor travels to Texas amid feud with GOP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is traveling to Texas amid a public feud with the state’s Republican governor. Newsom is on his way to an easy victory for a second term as governor in California. With little pressure back home, Newsom has been spending the millions of dollars in his campaign account in other states. He has paid for ads in Florida, Texas and other conservative states. This week, Newsom criticized Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and other conservative governors as “doubling down on stupid.” Newsom’s actions will elevate his national profile, fueling speculation about his political future.
