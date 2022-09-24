ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Click2Houston.com

Texas Democrats try to convince voters they aren’t bad for oil and gas

In 2020, some Texas Democrats cringed as Joe Biden said during the final presidential debate that he would “transition” from oil, lending credence to Republican attacks that their party is a threat to the state’s biggest industry. Two years later, Texas Democrats are working to send a...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

New KENS 5 poll: Texas Republicans in position to sweep statewide offices in November election

SAN ANTONIO — A new Texas poll indicates GOP candidates will sweep statewide races again in November, a feat Republicans have accomplished every election cycle since 1996. "Texas Decides" is a joint effort from the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation (THPF) and KENS 5 and its TEGNA Texas sister stations WFAA in Dallas, KHOU in Houston and KVUE in Austin. It draws on a survey of 1,172 likely Texas voters that was taken September 6-15, 2022. It has a confidence interval of +/- 2.9%. The report reviewed the vote intention for the November 2022 Texas elections.
Tom Handy

Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or Mad

California governor flew into Governor Greg Abbott's territory in Austin, Texas on Saturday and made his stance on several areas of the Democratic party and also if he was running for president in the future. Governor Gavin Newsom was clear and told the audience at the Texas Tribune Festival where he stood. He also praised President Joe Biden on his first two years in office.
Kiss 103.1 FM

Going Anywhere? Don’t Miss This Deadline in Texas

Even though the deadline isn't until next year, if you don't have one of these, you should probably start working on it right now. I know from personal experience that trying to renew your driver's license can be time-consuming. You must make an appointment, and some Texas DMV offices are booked up for weeks, and in some areas, months.
Click2Houston.com

1836 Project promotes sanitized version of Texas history, experts say

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A committee charged with producing a “patriotic” telling of Texas history approved a 15-page pamphlet last month that will now be distributed to new Texas drivers. The advisory...
Click2Houston.com

As inflation skyrockets, local Texas governments ponder tax rate increases as they balance budgets

JASPER — Every summer, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen begins to worry about two very different storms brewing: hurricanes and his county budget. Allen and thousands of other local government officials across Texas entered this year’s budget season facing historic rates of inflation along with severe labor shortages. Complicating the budget process, counties and other taxing bodies say they can’t raise taxes to cover the growing costs of employee salaries and raw materials because their hands are tied by public pressure and recent legislation.
Tom Handy

Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
texasstandard.org

Report: Texas has the most major power outages of any state in the U.S.

An environmental advocacy group’s report warns “as extreme weather events become more common and electrical infrastructure continues to age, the number of outages is only likely to increase.” This report says Texans already experience more power outages than any other state. Diego Mendoza-Moyers, business reporter covering energy,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

REAL ID Deadline is Close, Here's What Texans Need to Know

Appointments to obtain a State ID or Driver's license are being booked for weeks and in some cases, months in advance so it is important to note that the deadline is approaching to obtain the federally mandated REAL ID-compliant card. Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's...
Click2Houston.com

To save water in Texas, these nonprofits are paying farmers to leave it in reservoirs

As Texas faces an increasingly fraught environmental future from climate change, a new approach to conservation is growing. Drought conditions have created a two-pronged problem for Texas aquifers, natural bodies of water that move through porous rock underneath the Earth’s surface, and reservoirs. Without rainfall, farmers and ranchers are relying more on those well-established water supplies in the state. And without that same rainfall, the aquifer and reservoir levels can’t be replenished as quickly as they are being depleted.
FOX 28 Spokane

California governor travels to Texas amid feud with GOP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is traveling to Texas amid a public feud with the state’s Republican governor. Newsom is on his way to an easy victory for a second term as governor in California. With little pressure back home, Newsom has been spending the millions of dollars in his campaign account in other states. He has paid for ads in Florida, Texas and other conservative states. This week, Newsom criticized Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and other conservative governors as “doubling down on stupid.” Newsom’s actions will elevate his national profile, fueling speculation about his political future.
CALIFORNIA STATE

