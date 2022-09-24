ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
askflagler.com

Flagler County Still in Hurricane Ian’s Path as of Monday

Though a degree of uncertainty still remains, Flagler County is still within the projected path of Hurricane Ian as of Monday afternoon. Initial landfall on the gulf coast of Florida is expected late Wednesday or early Thursday, with impact to the Flagler and Volusia County areas occurring some time Friday.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Watch: Flooding, fires and destruction from Hurricane Ian

Many neighborhoods and communities in southwest Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane has brought catastrophic flooding, heavy rain and destructive winds. What You Need To Know. Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The storm has brought flooding rains and strong winds...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Hurricane Ian will bring impacts to Central Florida this week

Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen in the eastern Gulf of Mexico as outer bands and heavy rainfall fill into Central Florida. Ian is forecast to continue to strengthen in the Gulf, before making landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast on late Wednesday or Thursday. Our Spectrum News 13 Weather Experts...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunnellon, FL
State
Florida State
City
Merritt Island, FL
City
Flagler Beach, FL
City
Palm Coast, FL
Orange County, FL
Government
City
Kissimmee, FL
County
Orange County, FL
City
Ocala, FL
City
Bunnell, FL
City
Altamonte Springs, FL
City
Belleview, FL
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Florida Government
mynews13.com

Resident who lost roof during Irma says Ian's winds are stronger

Buenaventura resident Sherica Rampasarda lived through Hurricane Irma, and lost her roof during the storm's stron winds. She reports that the wind that Hurricane Ian is bringing across the state feel much stronger. "I'm actually worried that it will flood over this year. It's a lot worse, from what I'm...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Major Hurricane Ian bringing dangerous impacts right now

Hurricane Ian is causing dangerous impacts across much of Florida. The major hurricane will bring catastrophic storm surge, wind damage and heavy rain. We also expect life-threatening flooding. Our team of meteorologists answers your questions about what we're seeing what now and what's still to come.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Nice Sunday on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We still have several days before Ian makes any sort of impacts on Florida. Today will be fairly nice with a 30% coverage of rain and a high temperature of 89°. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen, become hurricane Monday |...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Parks And Recreation#County Road#Southwest#Sandbags#Maitland Community Park
mynews13.com

Long-term care workers prepare for Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla — In Central Florida, long term care facilities are preparing to face the effects of Hurricane Ian, which Spectrum News 13 weather experts say will intensify as it heads north through the Gulf of Mexico throughout this evening. What You Need To Know. Long term care facilities...
ORLANDO, FL
positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
palmcoastobserver.com

TROPICAL STORM IAN: Storm tracking and preparedness information

Check below for the Observer's storm stories about Tropical Storm Ian, plus a list of resources for tracking the storm, preparing for potential impacts and identifying your evacuation zone, in case evacuations are advised. Storm projections and updates. Ian strengthens into a hurricane, continues on path toward Florida's Gulf Coast.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Ian forms and eyes Florida

MIAMI - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday declared a state of emergency for 24 counties as National Hurricane Center tracking models indicate Florida could be hit by Tropical Storm Ian, expected to strengthen into a major hurricane, next week. The order applies to the following counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie. "This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations," DeSantis said in a prepared statement. The declaration...
villages-news.com

Villager arrested on DUI charge after found in car at Spanish Springs Town Square

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after she was found slumped over in a car in a parking lot at Spanish Springs Town Square. Officers found 60-year-old Lori Jeanne Miller in a Toyota Camry in the wee hours Thursday morning when investigating a suspicious person report, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The car’s engine was running.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist from Sumter County dies after struck by van

A motorcyclist from Sumter County died after he was struck by a van driven by a Mount Dora man. The 28-year-old Sumterville man at 6:25 a.m. Friday was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County when he collided with a van that was attempting to make a left turn and entered into the motorcyclist’s lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy