MIAMI - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday declared a state of emergency for 24 counties as National Hurricane Center tracking models indicate Florida could be hit by Tropical Storm Ian, expected to strengthen into a major hurricane, next week. The order applies to the following counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie. "This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations," DeSantis said in a prepared statement. The declaration...

5 DAYS AGO