Flagler County Still in Hurricane Ian’s Path as of Monday
Though a degree of uncertainty still remains, Flagler County is still within the projected path of Hurricane Ian as of Monday afternoon. Initial landfall on the gulf coast of Florida is expected late Wednesday or early Thursday, with impact to the Flagler and Volusia County areas occurring some time Friday.
mynews13.com
Interview: Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd discusses severe impacts of Hurricane Ian
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd joined Spectrum Bay News 9 for a Zoom interview on Wednesday evening to provide an update on the county’s response to Hurricane Ian. Judd said deputies are responding to emergency calls now, adding that winds are so high that...
mynews13.com
Watch: Flooding, fires and destruction from Hurricane Ian
Many neighborhoods and communities in southwest Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane has brought catastrophic flooding, heavy rain and destructive winds. What You Need To Know. Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The storm has brought flooding rains and strong winds...
mynews13.com
Hurricane Ian will bring impacts to Central Florida this week
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen in the eastern Gulf of Mexico as outer bands and heavy rainfall fill into Central Florida. Ian is forecast to continue to strengthen in the Gulf, before making landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast on late Wednesday or Thursday. Our Spectrum News 13 Weather Experts...
mynews13.com
Resident who lost roof during Irma says Ian's winds are stronger
Buenaventura resident Sherica Rampasarda lived through Hurricane Irma, and lost her roof during the storm's stron winds. She reports that the wind that Hurricane Ian is bringing across the state feel much stronger. "I'm actually worried that it will flood over this year. It's a lot worse, from what I'm...
mynews13.com
Major Hurricane Ian bringing dangerous impacts right now
Hurricane Ian is causing dangerous impacts across much of Florida. The major hurricane will bring catastrophic storm surge, wind damage and heavy rain. We also expect life-threatening flooding. Our team of meteorologists answers your questions about what we're seeing what now and what's still to come.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Volusia County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane. Florida is within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare, here is the emergency information to know in Brevard County, including evacuations, road closures, school...
click orlando
Nice Sunday on tap in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We still have several days before Ian makes any sort of impacts on Florida. Today will be fairly nice with a 30% coverage of rain and a high temperature of 89°. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen, become hurricane Monday |...
mynews13.com
Long-term care workers prepare for Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla — In Central Florida, long term care facilities are preparing to face the effects of Hurricane Ian, which Spectrum News 13 weather experts say will intensify as it heads north through the Gulf of Mexico throughout this evening. What You Need To Know. Long term care facilities...
DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring heavy rain and hurricane-force winds to the state next week. DeSantis issued the order Friday encouraging residents and...
positivelyosceola.com
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
wtxl.com
State of emergency declared for counties in southern, central Florida ahead of Tropical Depression Nine
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ahead of an anticipated tropical cyclone striking the state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency and requested a federal pre-landfall state of emergency declaration for multiple counties in the southern and central part of Florida. According to the news release from the...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Osceola County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
How to find your evacuation zone
Here is where you can find your evacuation zone and information on local shelters, in the event an evacuation is ordered in your county.
palmcoastobserver.com
TROPICAL STORM IAN: Storm tracking and preparedness information
Check below for the Observer's storm stories about Tropical Storm Ian, plus a list of resources for tracking the storm, preparing for potential impacts and identifying your evacuation zone, in case evacuations are advised. Storm projections and updates. Ian strengthens into a hurricane, continues on path toward Florida's Gulf Coast.
Tropical Storm Ian forms and eyes Florida
MIAMI - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday declared a state of emergency for 24 counties as National Hurricane Center tracking models indicate Florida could be hit by Tropical Storm Ian, expected to strengthen into a major hurricane, next week. The order applies to the following counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie. "This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations," DeSantis said in a prepared statement. The declaration...
villages-news.com
