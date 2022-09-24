Read full article on original website
Nationally Known Gospel Music Group Coming to Chehalis’ First Christian Church On Oct. 16
The Liberty Quartet, a gospel music group from Boise, Idaho, consisting of Royce Mitchell, bass; Paul Ellis, lead; Philip Batton, tenor; Will Arasmith, baritone; and Doran Ritchey, piano/baritone, will be playing at the First Christian Church in Chehalis at 6 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Liberty Quartet travels around the...
In Loving Memory of John Ennor: 1954-2022
John William Ennor, 68, passed away Aug. 30, 2022, in Oakville, Washington, his home of seven years. He was born April 5, 1954, to John Trehane Ennor and Ruth Leona Erickson in Des Moines, Iowa. He grew up in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1972. He also resided in Alaska. John earned a bachelor of science degree in fisheries and wildlife biology in 1976.
In Loving Memory of Jay Morris: 1952-2022
Jay Allen Morris, 70, of Rochester, passed away Sept. 16, 2022, at Providence Centralia Hospital. He was born Feb. 23, 1952, to Robert James (Bob) Morris and Velleda Rosalie (Babe) Finch at Bethesda Oak Hospital in Toledo, Oregon. Jay was raised in Rochester, Washington with five siblings: Pat Mercer, James (Mike) Morris, Connie flZurfluh, Kelly Apperson and William (Kode) Morris.
Onalaska Apple Harvest Festival Brings Back Full Lineup This Week
Over the years, the Onalaska Apple Harvest Festival has grown and changed, but organizer Cathy Murphy said members of the Onalaska Alliance have always had one goal in mind when it comes to their local event. “My metric for success is that people come back,” Murphy said. “We have visitors...
Loggers Put Away Ducks Early
Led by more strong play from Brooklyn Sandridge and more offense to spare, the Onalaska girls soccer team defeated Toutle Lake Monday at home, 11-0. The Loggers got five goals from Sandridge, who scored in the 16th, 19th, 26th, 42nd, and 55th minutes of the game. Her sister, Kaiyah, scored twice, with goals in the eighth and 28th minutes. Randi Haight registered a hat trick with three goals, and Kate Zandell recorded a goal, as well.
City of Centralia Accepting Nominations for Volunteer Special Recognition Award Program
Know someone who volunteered in Centralia over the past year? The city is looking for nominees to consider for the first Volunteer Special Recognition Award, a new annual program dedicated to highlighting volunteer work being done by Centralia citizens. Centralia City Council member Elizabeth Cameron created the program and is...
Morton Historical Museum Honors a Local Immigrant Family’s Legacy
Elee Fairhart has searched several times, unsuccessfully, for another man in America with his name. The Morton resident who made his career in physical therapy has a backstory as unique as his French-Lebanese name, and it’s now on display in the Morton Historical Museum. The Fairhart family emigrated from...
Chehalis Man Identified as Pilot Who Died in Plane Crash in Oregon
The pilot who perished in a plane crash near Mount Jefferson, Oregon, on Thursday was identified by his daughter-in-law Sunday as Chehalis resident Wayne Wirt. Wirt was flying his Piper Cherokee solo from Llano, California, to Chehalis last week, but missed a check-in with his family at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to a written account of the incident posted by Wirt’s daughter-in-law on a GoFundMe page on Sunday.
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
Meet the Armed Man Who Has Been Standing Guard Outside Thurston County Schools
Meet Anthony Triplett Jr. He’s 31, he lives near Lacey and he’s a nine-year Army veteran with two children enrolled in North Thurston Public Schools’ Evergreen Forest Elementary and Nisqually Middle School. He has worked in federal security, he says, and he followed that by forming a...
Newborn with ties to Tri-Cities hospitalized after fatal crash
LONGVIEW, Wash. — A deadly crash took the life of one woman when her car swerved and rolled off the road, landing upside down in a drainage slough in Longview. Inside the car were her brother and two children, who got out of the submerged car with help from people who stopped.
Bearcats Barely Undercut Tigers
The W.F. West boys golf team got the better of its rivals by the slimmest of margins Friday, beating Centralia 242-245 at Riverside Golf Course. Centralia’s Von Wasson took his usual medalist honors, carding a 39. W.F. West was led by Ben Halverstadt, who came in at 42. Behind him, Weston Potter carded a 47, Deacon Meller shot a 49, and both Jake Remund and Carter Hinkley finished on 52.
In Focus: 'Blessing of the Animals' Held at Chehalis United Methodist Church Event
Chehalis United Methodist Church Pastor Zachary Taylor smiles and interacted with pets during “Blessing of the Animals” on Saturday. PAWchella, a free pet fair, was held in the parking lot of the Chehalis United Methodist Church. The event featured free professional pet photography by Beast Friends, Blessings of the Animals Booth, local vendors and free fun activities. All well behaved pets were welcome.
Mossyrock Sweeps Away CAA
The Mossyrock volleyball dispatched Columbia Adventist with little trouble Monday, sweeping the Kodiaks 25-8, 25-11, 25-13. Hailey Brooks and Payton Torrey shared the Vikings’ team lead with eight kills apiece. Torrey also had four aces and a team-high 17 digs. Erin Cournyer posted six aces to lead Mossyrock, and...
Blazers Swept by LCC in Conference Opener
Falling in its NWAC opener, the Centralia College volleyball team was swept by Lower Columbia (25-20, 25-17, 25-21) Friday night in Centralia. The Trailblazers were again led by the play of Catelyn Hunsaker, who had a perfect serving night with four aces, 21 assists, and 12 digs. Kylie Buchanan finished with seven kills, Kelly Casarez had four kills, and Tierra Washington, Maggie Busse, and Zaria Harris each had three.
Pirates Blank Raymond-South Bend
Playing in its first home game in three weeks, the Adna girls soccer team defeated Raymond-South Bend Monday, 5-0. Most of the scoring came in a late barrage in the first half, with freshman Sophie Hagseth scoring in the 25th minute off an assist from Karlee VonMoos, VonMoos assisting another goal in the 28th minute to Rocio Ruiz de Velasco Guillen, and a third first half goal off yet another assist from VonMoos scored by Destiny Roller in the 31st.
Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma
On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
My Clallam County
Men arrested in Forks sentenced for 2018 murder of Tacoma woman
Tacoma – 34-year-old Jeremy Jay Warren of Forks was sentenced Friday in US District Court in Tacoma to nearly 22 years in prison for his role in the murder of a 34-year-old woman on federal land belonging to Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Also sentenced was 53-year-old Bobbie Pease of Tacoma,...
46-Year-Old Shawn Oberbeck, 1 Other Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In SeaTac (SeaTac, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on the northbound Interstate 5 near the South 188th Street on-ramp. Two vehicles collided and got engulfed in flames, stated the officials. Investigation revealed that a wrong-way driver...
Winlock School District Kicks Off the School Year With a New Calendar
Editor’s Note: The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction originally published this story in mid-September. We’ll publish updates from the office throughout the school year. With back-to-school season in full swing, students, educators and families across Washington are embarking on a new year of learning, buying school...
