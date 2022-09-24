ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kasilof, AK

In Loving Memory of John Ennor: 1954-2022

John William Ennor, 68, passed away Aug. 30, 2022, in Oakville, Washington, his home of seven years. He was born April 5, 1954, to John Trehane Ennor and Ruth Leona Erickson in Des Moines, Iowa. He grew up in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1972. He also resided in Alaska. John earned a bachelor of science degree in fisheries and wildlife biology in 1976.
OAKVILLE, WA
Morton Historical Museum Honors a Local Immigrant Family’s Legacy

Elee Fairhart has searched several times, unsuccessfully, for another man in America with his name. The Morton resident who made his career in physical therapy has a backstory as unique as his French-Lebanese name, and it’s now on display in the Morton Historical Museum. The Fairhart family emigrated from...
MORTON, WA
Onalaska Apple Harvest Festival Brings Back Full Lineup This Week

Over the years, the Onalaska Apple Harvest Festival has grown and changed, but organizer Cathy Murphy said members of the Onalaska Alliance have always had one goal in mind when it comes to their local event. “My metric for success is that people come back,” Murphy said. “We have visitors...
ONALASKA, WA
Chehalis Man Identified as Pilot Who Died in Plane Crash in Oregon

The pilot who perished in a plane crash near Mount Jefferson, Oregon, on Thursday was identified by his daughter-in-law Sunday as Chehalis resident Wayne Wirt. Wirt was flying his Piper Cherokee solo from Llano, California, to Chehalis last week, but missed a check-in with his family at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to a written account of the incident posted by Wirt’s daughter-in-law on a GoFundMe page on Sunday.
CHEHALIS, WA
In Focus: 'Blessing of the Animals' Held at Chehalis United Methodist Church Event

Chehalis United Methodist Church Pastor Zachary Taylor smiles and interacted with pets during “Blessing of the Animals” on Saturday. PAWchella, a free pet fair, was held in the parking lot of the Chehalis United Methodist Church. The event featured free professional pet photography by Beast Friends, Blessings of the Animals Booth, local vendors and free fun activities. All well behaved pets were welcome.
CHEHALIS, WA
Loggers Put Away Ducks Early

Led by more strong play from Brooklyn Sandridge and more offense to spare, the Onalaska girls soccer team defeated Toutle Lake Monday at home, 11-0. The Loggers got five goals from Sandridge, who scored in the 16th, 19th, 26th, 42nd, and 55th minutes of the game. Her sister, Kaiyah, scored twice, with goals in the eighth and 28th minutes. Randi Haight registered a hat trick with three goals, and Kate Zandell recorded a goal, as well.
ONALASKA, WA
Winlock School District Kicks Off the School Year With a New Calendar

Editor’s Note: The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction originally published this story in mid-September. We’ll publish updates from the office throughout the school year. With back-to-school season in full swing, students, educators and families across Washington are embarking on a new year of learning, buying school...
WINLOCK, WA
Red Flag Warning Comes as Goat Rocks Fire Battle Continues

The Goat Rocks Fire northeast of Packwood continues to grow and is still 0% contained after having consumed 3,675 acres of forest as of Monday morning. On Monday from noon to 7 p.m., a red flag warning was put in place in the vicinity of the fire, which is a weather advisory signaling dry, windy conditions that increase the potential for fire growth.
PACKWOOD, WA
Mossyrock Sweeps Away CAA

The Mossyrock volleyball dispatched Columbia Adventist with little trouble Monday, sweeping the Kodiaks 25-8, 25-11, 25-13. Hailey Brooks and Payton Torrey shared the Vikings’ team lead with eight kills apiece. Torrey also had four aces and a team-high 17 digs. Erin Cournyer posted six aces to lead Mossyrock, and...
MOSSYROCK, WA
Blazers Swept by LCC in Conference Opener

Falling in its NWAC opener, the Centralia College volleyball team was swept by Lower Columbia (25-20, 25-17, 25-21) Friday night in Centralia. The Trailblazers were again led by the play of Catelyn Hunsaker, who had a perfect serving night with four aces, 21 assists, and 12 digs. Kylie Buchanan finished with seven kills, Kelly Casarez had four kills, and Tierra Washington, Maggie Busse, and Zaria Harris each had three.
CENTRALIA, WA
Port of Chehalis Considers Two Budget Routes for 2023

In a public meeting last Thursday morning, Port of Chehalis CEO Lindsey Senter discussed details of two preliminary fiscal year 2023 budgets with the port commissioners. “One is asking for more money, the other is saying all operations are net-zero,” Senter said. The first proposal discussed was the net-zero...
CHEHALIS, WA
'A Volley of Shots': Sheriff's Deputies Respond to Reported Homicide in Graham

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies responded Sunday evening to a reported homicide in the Graham area. A tweet from the sheriff's office said neighbors reported "a volley of shots" in the neighborhood, in the 25600 block of 61st Avenue Court East. Sheriff's spokesperson Darren Moss said the initial report came in...
GRAHAM, WA

