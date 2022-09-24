Led by more strong play from Brooklyn Sandridge and more offense to spare, the Onalaska girls soccer team defeated Toutle Lake Monday at home, 11-0. The Loggers got five goals from Sandridge, who scored in the 16th, 19th, 26th, 42nd, and 55th minutes of the game. Her sister, Kaiyah, scored twice, with goals in the eighth and 28th minutes. Randi Haight registered a hat trick with three goals, and Kate Zandell recorded a goal, as well.

