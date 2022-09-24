Read full article on original website
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of John Ennor: 1954-2022
John William Ennor, 68, passed away Aug. 30, 2022, in Oakville, Washington, his home of seven years. He was born April 5, 1954, to John Trehane Ennor and Ruth Leona Erickson in Des Moines, Iowa. He grew up in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1972. He also resided in Alaska. John earned a bachelor of science degree in fisheries and wildlife biology in 1976.
Chronicle
Nationally Known Gospel Music Group Coming to Chehalis’ First Christian Church On Oct. 16
The Liberty Quartet, a gospel music group from Boise, Idaho, consisting of Royce Mitchell, bass; Paul Ellis, lead; Philip Batton, tenor; Will Arasmith, baritone; and Doran Ritchey, piano/baritone, will be playing at the First Christian Church in Chehalis at 6 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Liberty Quartet travels around the...
Chronicle
Morton Historical Museum Honors a Local Immigrant Family’s Legacy
Elee Fairhart has searched several times, unsuccessfully, for another man in America with his name. The Morton resident who made his career in physical therapy has a backstory as unique as his French-Lebanese name, and it’s now on display in the Morton Historical Museum. The Fairhart family emigrated from...
Chronicle
Onalaska Apple Harvest Festival Brings Back Full Lineup This Week
Over the years, the Onalaska Apple Harvest Festival has grown and changed, but organizer Cathy Murphy said members of the Onalaska Alliance have always had one goal in mind when it comes to their local event. “My metric for success is that people come back,” Murphy said. “We have visitors...
Chronicle
Meet the Armed Man Who Has Been Standing Guard Outside Thurston County Schools
Meet Anthony Triplett Jr. He’s 31, he lives near Lacey and he’s a nine-year Army veteran with two children enrolled in North Thurston Public Schools’ Evergreen Forest Elementary and Nisqually Middle School. He has worked in federal security, he says, and he followed that by forming a...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Identified as Pilot Who Died in Plane Crash in Oregon
The pilot who perished in a plane crash near Mount Jefferson, Oregon, on Thursday was identified by his daughter-in-law Sunday as Chehalis resident Wayne Wirt. Wirt was flying his Piper Cherokee solo from Llano, California, to Chehalis last week, but missed a check-in with his family at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to a written account of the incident posted by Wirt’s daughter-in-law on a GoFundMe page on Sunday.
Chronicle
In Focus: 'Blessing of the Animals' Held at Chehalis United Methodist Church Event
Chehalis United Methodist Church Pastor Zachary Taylor smiles and interacted with pets during “Blessing of the Animals” on Saturday. PAWchella, a free pet fair, was held in the parking lot of the Chehalis United Methodist Church. The event featured free professional pet photography by Beast Friends, Blessings of the Animals Booth, local vendors and free fun activities. All well behaved pets were welcome.
Chronicle
City of Centralia Accepting Nominations for Volunteer Special Recognition Award Program
Know someone who volunteered in Centralia over the past year? The city is looking for nominees to consider for the first Volunteer Special Recognition Award, a new annual program dedicated to highlighting volunteer work being done by Centralia citizens. Centralia City Council member Elizabeth Cameron created the program and is...
Chronicle
Loggers Put Away Ducks Early
Led by more strong play from Brooklyn Sandridge and more offense to spare, the Onalaska girls soccer team defeated Toutle Lake Monday at home, 11-0. The Loggers got five goals from Sandridge, who scored in the 16th, 19th, 26th, 42nd, and 55th minutes of the game. Her sister, Kaiyah, scored twice, with goals in the eighth and 28th minutes. Randi Haight registered a hat trick with three goals, and Kate Zandell recorded a goal, as well.
Chronicle
Winlock School District Kicks Off the School Year With a New Calendar
Editor’s Note: The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction originally published this story in mid-September. We’ll publish updates from the office throughout the school year. With back-to-school season in full swing, students, educators and families across Washington are embarking on a new year of learning, buying school...
Chronicle
Southbound Interstate 5 Will Close at Exit 60 Overnight on Sept. 29 for Construction Work
Southbound Interstate 5 will be closed at Exit 60 near Toledo from 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, to 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, as crews continue work to replace the damaged southbound section of the state Route 506/Toledo-Vader Road overpass. Specifically, contracted crews with SB Structures LLC will...
Chronicle
Lewis County Home Prices Stabilize Amid Increase in Inventory; Prices Unlikely to See Significant Declines
In a statement released earlier this month, the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (Northwest MLS) said reports that Western Washington real estate is entering a bear market are “highly exaggerated.”. “Many may not remember August is usually a slow month because we were in a full-on sprint the last two...
Chronicle
Cascade Community Healthcare Will Host Forum Focused on Lewis County Social Services on Dec. 14
Cascade Community Healthcare will host its ninth annual Legislative and Governmental Forum on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. The forum will feature a panel consisting of legislators from the 19th and 20th legislative districts and local government officials. Local social service agencies serving Lewis County in areas...
Chronicle
Red Flag Warning Comes as Goat Rocks Fire Battle Continues
The Goat Rocks Fire northeast of Packwood continues to grow and is still 0% contained after having consumed 3,675 acres of forest as of Monday morning. On Monday from noon to 7 p.m., a red flag warning was put in place in the vicinity of the fire, which is a weather advisory signaling dry, windy conditions that increase the potential for fire growth.
Chronicle
Mossyrock Sweeps Away CAA
The Mossyrock volleyball dispatched Columbia Adventist with little trouble Monday, sweeping the Kodiaks 25-8, 25-11, 25-13. Hailey Brooks and Payton Torrey shared the Vikings’ team lead with eight kills apiece. Torrey also had four aces and a team-high 17 digs. Erin Cournyer posted six aces to lead Mossyrock, and...
Chronicle
Blazers Swept by LCC in Conference Opener
Falling in its NWAC opener, the Centralia College volleyball team was swept by Lower Columbia (25-20, 25-17, 25-21) Friday night in Centralia. The Trailblazers were again led by the play of Catelyn Hunsaker, who had a perfect serving night with four aces, 21 assists, and 12 digs. Kylie Buchanan finished with seven kills, Kelly Casarez had four kills, and Tierra Washington, Maggie Busse, and Zaria Harris each had three.
Chronicle
Port of Chehalis Considers Two Budget Routes for 2023
In a public meeting last Thursday morning, Port of Chehalis CEO Lindsey Senter discussed details of two preliminary fiscal year 2023 budgets with the port commissioners. “One is asking for more money, the other is saying all operations are net-zero,” Senter said. The first proposal discussed was the net-zero...
Chronicle
Town Hall: Chehalis Residents Express Concerns Over New Apartment Complex on 21st Street
Nearly 40 residents who live on or near 21st Street in Chehalis gathered at the Lewis County Fire District 6 station for a town hall Wednesday aimed at allowing residents to voice traffic and flooding concerns related to a new proposed apartment complex. Chehalis Mayor Tony Ketchum and councilors Bob...
Chronicle
'A Volley of Shots': Sheriff's Deputies Respond to Reported Homicide in Graham
Pierce County Sheriff's deputies responded Sunday evening to a reported homicide in the Graham area. A tweet from the sheriff's office said neighbors reported "a volley of shots" in the neighborhood, in the 25600 block of 61st Avenue Court East. Sheriff's spokesperson Darren Moss said the initial report came in...
Chronicle
Pe Ell School District Opens Application to Fill Vacant Seat on School Board
The Pe Ell School District is seeking a candidate to serve out the last 15 months of an unexpired term in an at-large position on the Pe Ell School Board, the district announced Monday. The seat was previously held by Byran King, who lost a bid for the position 2...
