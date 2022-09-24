Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
USM holds appreciation luncheon for front-line workers
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday afternoon, the University of Southern Mississippi showed appreciation to its employees who work hard to keep the campus clean and safe. Staff from departments such as the Physical Plant, University Police Department and Housing and Residence Life were greeted by the university’s band in the Thad Cochran Center on Monday, Sept. 26.
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss fights human trafficking with new new center
After roughly seven years in a temporary location, the Hattiesburg Police Department and municipal court are moving into a new building. Ellisville Public Library receives long-promised donation. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Ellisville Public Library received a $1,000 donation on Monday, Sept. 26, from author and Mississippi native Joe...
WDAM-TV
Cornhole tournament raises funds for animal rescue league.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Animal Rescue League hosted its second annual Barks and Bags Cornhole Tournament Saturday. The event aimed to bring the community together to raise donations for the rescue. Participants were able to enjoy food, cornhole, community, and even had the chance to bid...
WDAM-TV
Ellisville Public Library receives long-promised donation
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Public Library received a $1,000 donation on Monday, Sept. 26, from author and Mississippi native Joe Edd Morris. Morris said he hopes this donation helps to keep supporting libraries all across Mississippi. “I’m giving back to this library, but it’s a way of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Chick-Fil-A Hattiesburg holding food drive to benefit Christian Services
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Chick-fil-A Hattiesburg, located will be accepting food donations on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to donate to Christian Services of Hattiesburg. Donations of non-perishable items can be made in the dining room of the Chick-fil-A at 6099 U.S. 98, from 9:30 a.m. to11 a.m. or from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
WDAM-TV
USM creates Center for Human Trafficking Research and Training
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss is taking action to help combat human trafficking in the state. The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Social Work is creating the Center for Human Trafficking Research and Training in the Joseph Greene Hall on the Hattiesburg campus. “We do know the...
WDAM-TV
Two annual Hattiesburg events team up for one fun night
Molina Healthcare mobile unit stops in Perry County to educate students. Molina Healthcare is partnering with the Mississippi Department of Health, touring the state to inform students about asthma and lead exposure. FGH welcomes new therapy dog, Cash Money, to the team. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. He has his...
WDAM-TV
Heidelberg ‘Class of 1972′ holds prom on its 50th anniversary reunion
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A high school class finally went to prom after a 50-year wait. Heidelberg High School ‘Class of 1972′ celebrated its 50th anniversary Saturday night in Laurel, hosting the prom it never got to hold at the end of its senior year. “We didn’t get...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Car show raises money for South Jones VFD
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A benefit car show is raising cash for a volunteer fire department in Jones County. The annual event, held Saturday at PIne Grove Baptist Church in Ellisville, helps out the South Jones Volunteer Fire Department. Those who entered a vehicle had a chance to win a...
WDAM-TV
Fellowship at the Fields returns to Waynesboro for a 3rd year
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Fellowship at the Fields pulled into Waynesboro this weekend for a third consecutive year to share music, stories and The Word. “It’s just an opportunity for us to grow together,” said Jonathan Grimes, a Lion’s Fest committee member. “We’re not supposed to be divided. We’re supposed to be together. We’re supposed to be able to come together and worship God together, and this just gives us the opportunity to do that.”
WDAM-TV
Shaffer Center honors homicide victims on Day of Remembrance
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Gone, but not forgotten. In honor of the National Day of Remembrance, the Shaffer Center for Crisis Intervention held a gathering for people to honor their lost loved ones. “We are doing this to honor and bring remembrance to homicide victims and also to be a...
WDAM-TV
Laurel schools hold first week of intercession classes
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel School District is looking forward to a week full of S.T.E.M. learning and hands-on activities before fall break. The district adopted a new, modified calendar that allows them to incorporate an intersession period for kindergarten through 12th-grade students to help close the learning gap. Monday, Sept. 26, was the first session of the five-day learning opportunity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Pecan Fest gives visitors a look at pioneer past
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people took advantage of great weather Saturday to visit the Fulmer Farmstead in Perry County for Day Two of the Mississippi Pecan Festival. Lots of vendors were at the event, selling hand-made products and specialty foods. There were demonstrations of antique engines and plenty...
WDAM-TV
1st Hispanic Festival showcases community health resources
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of Hattiesburg residents and health professionals gathered for a community health event Saturday celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month. The first, “Hispanic Festival” at the Hub City’s East Side Park had music, food and free health screenings. Organizers say the goal was to...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s new public safety complex up and running
The Ellisville Public Library received a $1,000 donation on Monday, Sept. 26, from author and Mississippi native Joe Edd Morris. Volunteer firefighter, bystander help rescue driver after rollover crash in Jones Co. Updated: 9 hours ago. A local volunteer firefighter and a bystander aided in rescuing a driver after her...
WDAM-TV
Volunteer firefighter, bystander help rescue driver after rollover crash in Jones Co.
After roughly seven years in a temporary location, the Hattiesburg Police Department and municipal court are moving into a new building. Ellisville Public Library receives long-promised donation. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Ellisville Public Library received a $1,000 donation on Monday, Sept. 26, from author and Mississippi native Joe...
WDAM-TV
Health emphasized at Hispanic Festival
Molina Healthcare mobile unit stops in Perry County to educate students. Molina Healthcare is partnering with the Mississippi Department of Health, touring the state to inform students about asthma and lead exposure. FGH welcomes new therapy dog, Cash Money, to the team. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT.
WDAM-TV
Hub City concert band kicks off its 40th season
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg Concert Band performed Sunday at the historic Saenger Theater to begin its season with musicians from all over the Pine Belt. “It’s our 40th season presenting in concert with this group in Hattiesburg and we’re comprised of just musicians,” Hill said. “Some...
WDAM-TV
Lost kayaker found safe thanks to thermal imagery drone technology
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Emergency Management responded to a call over the weekend. “The fortunate thing for her is that she had a plan,” said Glen Moore, executive director. Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, multiple agencies began their efforts to locate a stranded kayaker.
WDAM-TV
Caution urged as wildfire conditions form in Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials issue burn warnings as dry and windy weather creates dangerous wildfire conditions. The Jones County Emergency Operations Center issued a warning on Monday, Sept. 26, that critically low humidity and gusty winds will result in dangerous fire conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. With the...
Comments / 0