ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Evansville health leaders host community mental health fair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mental health is something that’s important for everyone, and something that shouldn’t be overlooked. This is why Mental Health Matters in Evansville continued its series of community mental health fairs and forums. Saturday was another mental health fair at the CK Newsome Center, which was free and open to the public.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Homeless assistance groups prepare for cold weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With cold weather approaching, homeless assistance groups are preparing for increased need in the homeless community. At United Caring Services, they always need to stock up early. “We’re starting to get the word out to stock up on things we need, whether it’s hats and scarves...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Health
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Evansville, IN
Health
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana takes on high turnover with pro-employee policies

The state of Indiana shed hundreds of employees throughout the pandemic — and hired hundreds more since — in a turnover struggle that peaked in early 2022, according to data from the Indiana State Personnel Department. Agency leaders say new employee-friendly policies from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb are...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Maybe Pot, Maybe Not: The Future of Legal Cannabis in Indiana

STATE HOUSE--Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really great committee,” said...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri State#Mental Illness#Mental Health Care#Social Withdrawal#Health Experts#Diseases#General Health#Linus Mental Health#The Mayo Clinic#Ascension St Vincent
14news.com

UCS renovating men’s night shelter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The United Caring Shelter in downtown Evansville is getting a makeover. Officials with the men’s night shelter say it’s currently being renovated to improve recuperative care and shelter services. The shelter says they provide up to 56 beds for those who are experiencing homelessness.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOWO News

New Push For Cannabis Legalization Across Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really...
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Indiana Mom Shares Raw and Emotional Truth About Her Father’s Suicide

Yesterday, when I received a message from a friend on Facebook that I hadn't seen in almost a year, I was quite surprised. And I say "friends" loosely. Our daughters took dance together several years ago and we have mutual acquaintances. I loved seeing her camping adventures. (These people seriously camp - like weeks at a time with no water and electricity. Who does this?!) She also has the cutest little in-home crafting business Willow+Ash. We've never hung out without kids or chatted on the phone just to chat so her out-of-the-blue message was a bit out of the ordinary.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
WLKY.com

Hundreds of bikers take to the roads of southern Indiana to beat cancer

Roughly 250 bikers hit the road in southern Indiana to beat cancer. Riders started in Austin and rode 80 miles through the area. It's the 17th year for the event, which is done in honor of Wendy Nasby, a friend of the organizers who died of cancer in 2008. This...
14news.com

Evansville non-profit receives help from community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville community came through this week for a local non-profit. Jessica Angelique, the founder of the “Foster Care in the U.S.” non-profit, recently asked for help to replace a company car that was hit in a four-car crash this past weekend. “Borrowed Hearts”...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Todd Rokita Win Big Vaccine And Mask Case Against “HEAD START”

Head Start Vaccine And Mask Mandate Found Unlawful. Attorney General Todd Rokita took another punch at the Biden administration this week to fight an unlawful vaccine and mask mandate placed upon Hoosiers. “No one should be forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine out of fear of losing their job, and...
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

EPD officers and K-9′s participate in 2022 USPCA National Trials

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officers, including the four legged ones, were in Valdosta, Georgia for the 2022 USPCA National Trials. According to a press release, K-9 teams competed in obedience, agility, suspect search, evidence search, and apprehension work against the very best in the nation. Officer Reidford and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOWO News

Area Dairy Queen operator fined $42K for child labor violations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined Fort Wayne-based Dairy Queen operator H&H Coldwater LCC $42,572 for child labor violations. H&H Coldwater operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana and Michigan. Officials say that 102 minors ages 14 and 15 were...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy