14news.com
Evansville health leaders host community mental health fair
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mental health is something that’s important for everyone, and something that shouldn’t be overlooked. This is why Mental Health Matters in Evansville continued its series of community mental health fairs and forums. Saturday was another mental health fair at the CK Newsome Center, which was free and open to the public.
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
14news.com
Homeless assistance groups prepare for cold weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With cold weather approaching, homeless assistance groups are preparing for increased need in the homeless community. At United Caring Services, they always need to stock up early. “We’re starting to get the word out to stock up on things we need, whether it’s hats and scarves...
wdrb.com
New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana takes on high turnover with pro-employee policies
The state of Indiana shed hundreds of employees throughout the pandemic — and hired hundreds more since — in a turnover struggle that peaked in early 2022, according to data from the Indiana State Personnel Department. Agency leaders say new employee-friendly policies from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb are...
14news.com
$20 million given to western Ky. to help farmers recover from Dec. 10 tornadoes
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - $20 million is going to western Kentucky to help farmers recover from the Dec. 10 tornadoes. Officials say the money will be used to build temporary grain storage facilities. U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky directed the Department of Agriculture to release the money. McConnell says the...
WIBC.com
Maybe Pot, Maybe Not: The Future of Legal Cannabis in Indiana
STATE HOUSE--Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really great committee,” said...
14news.com
Family asking for public’s help finding Henderson woman missing for 16 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Henderson is working to uncover what happened to their mother, who disappeared more than 16 years ago. It’s a cold case we’ve been following since 2006. Tiffany Phelps’s family says they last saw her in January of 2006. Her kids were...
14news.com
UCS renovating men’s night shelter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The United Caring Shelter in downtown Evansville is getting a makeover. Officials with the men’s night shelter say it’s currently being renovated to improve recuperative care and shelter services. The shelter says they provide up to 56 beds for those who are experiencing homelessness.
Work on Kentucky’s medical marijuana program continues, with or without General Assembly
Work on establishing a medical marijuana program in Kentucky is continuing to advance on two fronts, even though the General Assembly has yet to approve legislation that would legalize its use in the state. The University of Kentucky Cannabis Center is to conduct research on the health effects of cannabis,...
WOWO News
New Push For Cannabis Legalization Across Hoosier State
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really...
Indiana Mom Shares Raw and Emotional Truth About Her Father’s Suicide
Yesterday, when I received a message from a friend on Facebook that I hadn't seen in almost a year, I was quite surprised. And I say "friends" loosely. Our daughters took dance together several years ago and we have mutual acquaintances. I loved seeing her camping adventures. (These people seriously camp - like weeks at a time with no water and electricity. Who does this?!) She also has the cutest little in-home crafting business Willow+Ash. We've never hung out without kids or chatted on the phone just to chat so her out-of-the-blue message was a bit out of the ordinary.
WLKY.com
Hundreds of bikers take to the roads of southern Indiana to beat cancer
Roughly 250 bikers hit the road in southern Indiana to beat cancer. Riders started in Austin and rode 80 miles through the area. It's the 17th year for the event, which is done in honor of Wendy Nasby, a friend of the organizers who died of cancer in 2008. This...
14news.com
Evansville non-profit receives help from community
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville community came through this week for a local non-profit. Jessica Angelique, the founder of the “Foster Care in the U.S.” non-profit, recently asked for help to replace a company car that was hit in a four-car crash this past weekend. “Borrowed Hearts”...
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
Satanic Temple challenges Indiana’s near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple is challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban with a lawsuit that takes aim at Senate Enrolled Act 1 and claims the ban infringes on their followers’ religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita are named as defendants in the lawsuit. The […]
city-countyobserver.com
Todd Rokita Win Big Vaccine And Mask Case Against “HEAD START”
Head Start Vaccine And Mask Mandate Found Unlawful. Attorney General Todd Rokita took another punch at the Biden administration this week to fight an unlawful vaccine and mask mandate placed upon Hoosiers. “No one should be forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine out of fear of losing their job, and...
wbaa.org
Indiana lawmakers appear no closer to cannabis legalization after hours of testimony
After four hours of public testimony, much of it conflicting, Indiana lawmakers appear no closer to deciding whether to legalize cannabis. The legislature has been examining the subject for about four years. And the testimony in a legislative study committee this week didn't differ much from what lawmakers have heard before.
14news.com
EPD officers and K-9′s participate in 2022 USPCA National Trials
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officers, including the four legged ones, were in Valdosta, Georgia for the 2022 USPCA National Trials. According to a press release, K-9 teams competed in obedience, agility, suspect search, evidence search, and apprehension work against the very best in the nation. Officer Reidford and...
WOWO News
Area Dairy Queen operator fined $42K for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined Fort Wayne-based Dairy Queen operator H&H Coldwater LCC $42,572 for child labor violations. H&H Coldwater operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana and Michigan. Officials say that 102 minors ages 14 and 15 were...
