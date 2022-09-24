Read full article on original website
South Florida Man Arrested For Not Paying After Dining At Restaurants
Police say at least three restaurants didn't see any money from this mysterious customers.
Click10.com
Suspect arrested after phone placed under woman’s dress at Broward Walmart
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida man who turned 31 Monday is celebrating his birthday behind bars after authorities say he is the person who was captured on surveillance video placing a phone under a woman’s dress. The crime happened just after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9...
cw34.com
Gunshots outside Publix; deputy-involved shooting in Greenacres
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting at a Publix in Greenacres. According to a witness, they heard gunshots at the parking lot of the store, located off S. Military Trail and Melaleuca Lane. The sheriff's office said someone fired shots...
cw34.com
Police: Man tries to kill someone twice, gun jams both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man tried to kill someone and the gun jammed, twice. On Sept. 22 the West Palm Beach Police Department arrested Marquise Reid. According to the police report, Reid,30, approached the victim who was standing in the driveway and said, "You don't believe me," and pressed the trigger.
Man accused of voyeurism at Broward Walmart in custody
The Broward County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who was caught on a store surveillance camera placing his phone under the dress of an unsuspecting female shopper.Ciano Brown, 31, was taken into custody Sunday and was being held Monday at the Broward jail, according to jail records.According to jail records, Brown is facing a charge of video voyeurism in connection with the incident on Sept. 9 at the Walmart located at 7900 W. McNab Road. The suspect and female shopper were in the cosmetics section of the store while the woman was shopping, the video shows. As the woman was browsing through the assortment of items and with her back turned, the man bent down while holding the phone and extended the device underneath the woman's dress. Investigators said they believe the man used the phone to capture a video or take a photo of the woman's undergarments without her permission. Investigators had sought the public's help to find Brown.
WPBF News 25
Man shot by deputy after trying to enter Greenacres Publix while armed
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — A man was shot by deputies at Greenacres shopping center after he tried to enter Publix while armed Monday. According to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 6 p.m. about a suspicious man in the shopping center parking lot on the 4800 block of Military trail in Greenacres.
cbs12.com
Woman crashes into garage wall, reverses, hits another house, then dies
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old woman died after crashing into her garage and then reversing into another house, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say the woman was parked in her Delray Beach garage and drove forward hitting the wall. She then reversed into a utility pole and continued to drive backwards until she hit the corner of another house.
cw34.com
Woman arrested in reference to a string of burglaries in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Port St. Lucie was arrested following a string of break-ins in Fort Pierce. The Fort Pierce Police Department said they arrested 25-year-old Zykhirea Wyatt for her involvement in the burglaries of houses across Fort Pierce. Officers say on Sept. 22, a...
cw34.com
Florida man arrested for selling cocaine and fentanyl to detectives
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 32-year-old man from Port. St. Lucie was arrested for selling cocaine and fentanyl to undercover detectives. Detectives said during an undercover sting, they bought drugs from Isaiah Thompson, 32, on multiple occasions, leading to the seizure of 77 grams of cocaine. Detectives also discovered that some of the cocaine contained fentanyl.
cw34.com
Man charged in DUI crash that killed motorcyclist in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man had a blood alcohol level of nearly 3-times over the legal limit in a fatal crash with a motorcyclist in Boca Raton. The collision, two days after Thanksgiving in 2021, killed 39-year-old Eric Brown. This past week, police arrested 59-year-old...
‘Honesty is extremely paramount’: Delray Beach weighs in on perjury case that led to man’s arrest
Just days after a man was arrested on a felony perjury charge for allegedly lying about being an HOA president, Delray Beach’s city manager addressed the odd situation, saying they were left with little choice but to press charges. The details stunned city officials and government experts, who hadn’t heard of a circumstance where a city resident was arrested on the accusation of lying during a ...
cw34.com
Woman's body found behind building in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's body was found on Embarcadero Drive on Monday. Police say the body had been there for quite some time. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the woman's body was found behind a building, just south of 45th Street. The police...
cw34.com
Missing woman who was last seen in West Palm Beach found safe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department found Leundrea Mathis safely. She was reported missing on Sunday. There is no further information on where they found her or where she was.
cw34.com
Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
DEAD IN VALENCIA FALLS: Woman Drives Into Garage, Backs Into House, Utility Pole
Wild Ride Ends In Death For 80 Year Old Woman. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that a woman is dead in Valencia Falls after smashing into her garage, then backing into a utility pole and crashing […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
'Dangerously wanted' kidnapping suspect from Broward captured on Treasure Coast
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A "dangerously wanted" man was taken off the streets this week, according to deputies. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office brought in Michael Hernandez on Sept. 21. Hernandez was wanted in Broward county for various felony charges that include false imprisonment and kidnapping.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach, Delray Beach emergency management officials prepare for Hurricane Ian impacts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Though Palm Beach County is out of the cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Ian, emergency management officials in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach are still preparing for possible storm impacts. In Delray Beach, public works crews worked Monday to protect homes and businesses...
Turnto10.com
Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases
(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
Man caught on camera placing phone up woman's dress
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man caught on surveillance camera placing a phone underneath the dress of a woman while she shopped at a local store. In a written statement, investigators identified the suspect as Ciano Brown, 30. He was arrested last year in Miami-Dade County during another incident for voyeurism, according to the statement. Police said the man was caught on camera shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store located at 7900 W. McNab Road. Investigators did not publicly identify the retailer where...
cw34.com
Illegal immigrants try to enter US by boat during tropical storm, Coast Guard says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued people from two illegal migration groups on Saturday. The groups were traveling by boat amidst a storm brewing in the waters. The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast took to Twitter after the incident saying, "These people are lucky to...
