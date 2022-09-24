Read full article on original website
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (TCD) -- The co-owner of popular restaurant Forghedaboudit was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his wife and business partner. According to a news release from the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 18 at approximately 7:42 p.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of Vista del Oro to a report of an injured female resident. A female, later identified as Kimberly Yacone, 48, the co-owner of the restaurant, was found deceased in the home.
