ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

New Mexico Italian restaurant owner accused of fatally shooting wife

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (TCD) -- The co-owner of popular restaurant Forghedaboudit was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his wife and business partner. According to a news release from the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 18 at approximately 7:42 p.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of Vista del Oro to a report of an injured female resident. A female, later identified as Kimberly Yacone, 48, the co-owner of the restaurant, was found deceased in the home.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso man killed while crossing Montana Ave., ID’d by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was struck in the early hours of Sunday morning in the 9000 block of Montana Ave. Officers with the Special Traffic Investigators Unit responded to this incident and their preliminary investigation report revealed that 18-year-old Juan Sanchez drove eastbound on Montana Ave. in a Pontiac G-6 while 44-year-old […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
KVIA

Central El Paso man killed in east El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas -- A 44-year-old central El Paso man died in an early Sunday morning collision, according to El Paso Police. Investigators have identified the victim as Roberto Mendoza. The crash happened on the 9000 block of Montana at 12:42 a.m. Police say 18-year-old Juan Sanchez of East El...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man killed crossing Montana Avenue identified by El Paso police

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 44-year-old man was killed when he was struck crossing Montana Avenue early Sunday. Police said Roberto Mendoza was crossing the roadway in an area where there was no crosswalk. Mendoza was struck by a Pontiac G6, police stated. He died at the scene...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police: 1 person dead in single car crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was killed in a single car crash Monday evening in Northeast El Paso. The crash happened a little before 9 p.m. at Gateway North and Cohen. The police department’s Special Traffic Investigators, who look into crashes with fatalities or major injuries, are investigating. We will update this story […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Report of lockdown at Harmony School in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police responded to a disturbance call at 9:06 a.m. Monday, according to police dispatch. Police say the school was on a lockdown call. According to police dispatch, there was one police unit at the scene and described it as a work in progress. This...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lapel#Murder#Kill Me#Violent Crime#Forghedaboudit Italian#Vista De Oro
cbs4local.com

People identified after theft reported in Vinton

VINTON, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported theft in Vinton Monday morning. The incident was reported near Doniphan Road and Vinton Road near the Rio Grande around 10:55 a.m. Officials said the property that was stolen was recovered and said...
VINTON, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash leaves one person dead in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a deadly pedestrian crash Saturday morning in the east El Paso. Special traffic investigators were called out to Montana and Admiral in the overnight hours. No further details have been given by authorities at this time. The investigation is on going.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police investigating east El Paso shooting, no injuries reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police are investigating a shooting in east El Paso along the 7900 block that happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24. No injuries were reported. Police detained two people but no arrests have been made. Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

911 call shows the shock a stepson felt when he found his step-mom shot dead

PICACHO HILLS, New Mexico - Robert Yacone is accused of shooting and murdering his wife, Kimberly Yacone. The shooting happened at their home in Picacho Hills Sunday. During the son's call to 911, you hear the stepson saying she is losing lots of blood and is dead. You hear him say she is bleeding from The post 911 call shows the shock a stepson felt when he found his step-mom shot dead appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4local.com

Police need your help identifying teens involved in car burglary

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are asking for the publics help in identifying teens responsible for breaking into vehicles in the far eastside of El Paso. The suspects are wanted after being caught on security cameras in the residential area of Lomas Del Este August 8. At least...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

One person killed in early morning collision in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - A person was killed in a collision involving a pedestrian early Sunday morning in East El Paso. The crash happened near the intersection of Montana Avenue and Admiral Street. Special Traffic Investigators responded to the scene. The call came in at 12:42 a.m., according to First...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Woman killed in car crash in south central El Paso

UPDATE: El Paso Police department have identified the victim of this morning’s pedestrian incident near downtown El Paso, as 57-year-old Maria Lorena Ponce Velazquez. Special Traffic Investigations officer say Ponce was crossing San Antonio Ave, when she was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pick up truck, driven by 37-year-old Fernando Renteria Camarena. The preliminary […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

4,000 cameras to be installed along main streets of Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Our news partners across the border have reported about surveillance cameras being installed along the main streets of Juarez. The project is said led by the Chihuahua State Government as a way to increase security in Juarez. It is said that Juarez will have around 4,000 cameras along some of […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy