Battle Ground man identified in suspicious north county death
The man found dead at a campsite surrounded by booby traps in northeast Clark County earlier this month has been identified. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office identified Shane Beech, 52, of Battle Ground, as the man discovered at a campsite east of Chelatchie Prairie on Sept. 12. His cause and manner of death were still pending as of the medical examiner’s announcement.
Hillsboro Police Department launches security camera partnership
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A new partnership in Hillsboro is aiming to make the city safer, but it can’t happen without a little help from people living in the city. The Hillsboro Police Department wants to partner with you and is asking you to share your security camera information all in an effort to assist in police investigations.
Milwaukie police searching for missing mentally disabled man
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – The Milwaukie Police Department is asking for help finding a missing mentally disabled man. Police say 26-year-old Toby Wylie left a Milwaukie home Friday and was last seen Monday around 5 a.m. near Mall 205. Wylie is mentally disabled and in need of medical treatment,...
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
16-year-old boy accused of starting Salem house fire
Salem police arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly starting a fire at a residence on Friday.
Teen groped at SE Portland bus stop, driver stops to help
An unidentified man who allegedly groped a teenager's breasts at a Southeast Portland bus stop remains at large, police said.
Salem house fire deemed arson, police arrest 16-year-old
SALEM, Ore. — Just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 23, emergency responders were called to a house fire on Wilbur Street SE in Salem. Salem Fire says the fire started on the porch but then quickly spread to a large portion of the home. Residents were able to leave quickly and no one was injured.
Car fire spreads to Beaverton apartment, 9 people displaced
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A car fire spread to and damaged a Beaverton apartment building on Sunday afternoon, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Just after 3:30 p.m., firefighters responded to multiple calls about a vehicle fire in a carport at the 11000 block of Southwest Allen Boulevard. When...
Mom of Portland teen who died from accidental fentanyl overdose sues alleged drug dealer on behalf of son
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The mom of a Portland teen who accidentally overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills is now suing the alleged drug trafficker. Kerry Cohen says her son Griffin Hoffmann had a big heart and loved life. “He was my favorite person in the world,” said Cohen. “Being around him...
Woman arrested, charged with driving stolen vehicle and DUI in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A woman was arrested Sunday in Clark County and charged with driving a vehicle reported stolen in Portland and driving under the influence, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 11 a.m., police responded to five reports of a reckless driver, several...
Stolen car found in Sandy River
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities found a stolen car in the Sandy River on Monday morning. Deputies discovered the car and called the owner who was surprised that it wasn’t parked in their driveway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. A picture tweeted by the sheriff’s office...
Vehicle slams into apartment building in NE Portland after chase with officers
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A chase between a suspect and Portland police officers ended Sunday night with a vehicle slamming into an apartment building. According to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau, an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue.
Multiple vehicles vandalized in Clark Co., police searching for suspects
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple vehicles were damaged in Hazel Dell on Saturday night, and deputies are searching for suspects, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Police said they’ve received several reports of cars with smashed windows, and dents and dings. Shannon Frantz, a neighbor who...
Workers at Southeast Portland Burgerville Location Move to Unionize
Workers at a Southeast Portland Burgerville store are joining the wave of labor organizing that's sweeping Portland. On Monday, workers employed at the Burgerville restaurant at SE Powell Ave and SE 25th Ave announced their intent to join the Burgerville Workers Union (BVWU), the nation's first fast food union. The...
Car crashes into Portland apartment after police chase
A police chase Sunday night ended with a vehicle slamming into an apartment building in Northeast Portland, according to officials.
Deputies arrest machete-wielding suspect after attack at Hazel Dell homeless camp
HAZEL DELL Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s office says one man is in custody after he attacked another man with a machete at a homeless camp. Deputies first responded around 5:45 p.m. Monday to an area behind the Globe Lighting in Hazel Dell after multiple witnesses reported witnessing two men at a homeless camp fighting. Callers said one man was striking the other with a machete.
Suspect sought after groping teenage girl in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help after a teenage girl was groped in the Richmond neighborhood on Monday. According to PPB, a 15-year-old was waiting at a bus stop around 8:45 a.m. at the corner of Southeast César E. Chávez Boulevard and Powell Boulevard when a man approached her, beginning to talk in a sexual manner. The man then started grabbing the girl and groping her chest.
OHSU report reveals shortfalls in Oregon’s addiction recovery system
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University are revealing major shortfalls in the state’s addiction recovery system. The report released by OHSU last week shows the state needs 4,900 addiction counselors, but only has 2,800. It also says the state should have 470 residential treatment facilities, but it only has 187.
Battle Ground beauty salon was recognized in Best of Clark County
The Parlour ‘73 salon in Battle Ground was named a finalist in the Best of Clark County contest for 2022. While the business didn’t win the top honors, owner Andrea Young said the salon’s expert beauticians made the recognition possible. Young started the business during the pandemic.
Man dies after reported Sumner neighborhood shooting
A man has died after a shooting in the Sumner Neighborhood early Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau announced.
