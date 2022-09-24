ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

thereflector.com

Battle Ground man identified in suspicious north county death

The man found dead at a campsite surrounded by booby traps in northeast Clark County earlier this month has been identified. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office identified Shane Beech, 52, of Battle Ground, as the man discovered at a campsite east of Chelatchie Prairie on Sept. 12. His cause and manner of death were still pending as of the medical examiner’s announcement.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Hillsboro Police Department launches security camera partnership

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A new partnership in Hillsboro is aiming to make the city safer, but it can’t happen without a little help from people living in the city. The Hillsboro Police Department wants to partner with you and is asking you to share your security camera information all in an effort to assist in police investigations.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Milwaukie police searching for missing mentally disabled man

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – The Milwaukie Police Department is asking for help finding a missing mentally disabled man. Police say 26-year-old Toby Wylie left a Milwaukie home Friday and was last seen Monday around 5 a.m. near Mall 205. Wylie is mentally disabled and in need of medical treatment,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
KTVL

Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
INDEPENDENCE, OR
KATU.com

Salem house fire deemed arson, police arrest 16-year-old

SALEM, Ore. — Just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 23, emergency responders were called to a house fire on Wilbur Street SE in Salem. Salem Fire says the fire started on the porch but then quickly spread to a large portion of the home. Residents were able to leave quickly and no one was injured.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Car fire spreads to Beaverton apartment, 9 people displaced

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A car fire spread to and damaged a Beaverton apartment building on Sunday afternoon, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Just after 3:30 p.m., firefighters responded to multiple calls about a vehicle fire in a carport at the 11000 block of Southwest Allen Boulevard. When...
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Stolen car found in Sandy River

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities found a stolen car in the Sandy River on Monday morning. Deputies discovered the car and called the owner who was surprised that it wasn’t parked in their driveway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. A picture tweeted by the sheriff’s office...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Workers at Southeast Portland Burgerville Location Move to Unionize

Workers at a Southeast Portland Burgerville store are joining the wave of labor organizing that's sweeping Portland. On Monday, workers employed at the Burgerville restaurant at SE Powell Ave and SE 25th Ave announced their intent to join the Burgerville Workers Union (BVWU), the nation's first fast food union. The...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Deputies arrest machete-wielding suspect after attack at Hazel Dell homeless camp

HAZEL DELL Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s office says one man is in custody after he attacked another man with a machete at a homeless camp. Deputies first responded around 5:45 p.m. Monday to an area behind the Globe Lighting in Hazel Dell after multiple witnesses reported witnessing two men at a homeless camp fighting. Callers said one man was striking the other with a machete.
HAZEL DELL, WA
kptv.com

Suspect sought after groping teenage girl in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help after a teenage girl was groped in the Richmond neighborhood on Monday. According to PPB, a 15-year-old was waiting at a bus stop around 8:45 a.m. at the corner of Southeast César E. Chávez Boulevard and Powell Boulevard when a man approached her, beginning to talk in a sexual manner. The man then started grabbing the girl and groping her chest.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

OHSU report reveals shortfalls in Oregon’s addiction recovery system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University are revealing major shortfalls in the state’s addiction recovery system. The report released by OHSU last week shows the state needs 4,900 addiction counselors, but only has 2,800. It also says the state should have 470 residential treatment facilities, but it only has 187.
OREGON STATE
thereflector.com

Battle Ground beauty salon was recognized in Best of Clark County

The Parlour ‘73 salon in Battle Ground was named a finalist in the Best of Clark County contest for 2022. While the business didn’t win the top honors, owner Andrea Young said the salon’s expert beauticians made the recognition possible. Young started the business during the pandemic.
BATTLE GROUND, WA

