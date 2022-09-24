ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Keith Alexander
2d ago

from the top to the bottom REPUBLICANS HAVE NO CLUE HOW TO MOVE THIS STATE FRWD. THEY STILL LIVE IN THE PAST. VOTE BLUE

KSAT 12

Texas Democrats try to convince voters they aren’t bad for oil and gas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2020, some Texas Democrats cringed as Joe Biden said during the final presidential debate that he would “transition" from oil, lending credence to Republican attacks that their party is a threat to the state’s biggest industry.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

New KENS 5 poll: Texas Republicans in position to sweep statewide offices in November election

SAN ANTONIO — A new Texas poll indicates GOP candidates will sweep statewide races again in November, a feat Republicans have accomplished every election cycle since 1996. "Texas Decides" is a joint effort from the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation (THPF) and KENS 5 and its TEGNA Texas sister stations WFAA in Dallas, KHOU in Houston and KVUE in Austin. It draws on a survey of 1,172 likely Texas voters that was taken September 6-15, 2022. It has a confidence interval of +/- 2.9%. The report reviewed the vote intention for the November 2022 Texas elections.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or Mad

California governor flew into Governor Greg Abbott's territory in Austin, Texas on Saturday and made his stance on several areas of the Democratic party and also if he was running for president in the future. Governor Gavin Newsom was clear and told the audience at the Texas Tribune Festival where he stood. He also praised President Joe Biden on his first two years in office.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Going Anywhere? Don’t Miss This Deadline in Texas

Even though the deadline isn't until next year, if you don't have one of these, you should probably start working on it right now. I know from personal experience that trying to renew your driver's license can be time-consuming. You must make an appointment, and some Texas DMV offices are booked up for weeks, and in some areas, months.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

1836 Project promotes sanitized version of Texas history, experts say

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A committee charged with producing a “patriotic” telling of Texas history approved a 15-page pamphlet last month that will now be distributed to new Texas drivers. The advisory...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

As inflation skyrockets, local Texas governments ponder tax rate increases as they balance budgets

JASPER — Every summer, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen begins to worry about two very different storms brewing: hurricanes and his county budget. Allen and thousands of other local government officials across Texas entered this year’s budget season facing historic rates of inflation along with severe labor shortages. Complicating the budget process, counties and other taxing bodies say they can’t raise taxes to cover the growing costs of employee salaries and raw materials because their hands are tied by public pressure and recent legislation.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘CannaBus' Tour to Educate Texans on Legal Marijuana Access

A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis. Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas crisis centers remain busy despite plans to end rape

TEXAS, USA — When Texas' new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes. Editorial note: The above video is from a recent interview with Gov. Abbott. One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc...
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Report: Texas has the most major power outages of any state in the U.S.

An environmental advocacy group’s report warns “as extreme weather events become more common and electrical infrastructure continues to age, the number of outages is only likely to increase.” This report says Texans already experience more power outages than any other state. Diego Mendoza-Moyers, business reporter covering energy,...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

REAL ID Deadline is Close, Here's What Texans Need to Know

Appointments to obtain a State ID or Driver's license are being booked for weeks and in some cases, months in advance so it is important to note that the deadline is approaching to obtain the federally mandated REAL ID-compliant card. Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's...
TEXAS STATE

