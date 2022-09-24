Read full article on original website
Keith Alexander
2d ago
from the top to the bottom REPUBLICANS HAVE NO CLUE HOW TO MOVE THIS STATE FRWD. THEY STILL LIVE IN THE PAST. VOTE BLUE
Reply(2)
2
Related
Texas governor’s race: Abbott, O’Rourke dig in on issues ahead of 1st debate
O'Rourke, Abbott dig in on key issues ahead of Texas governor's debate.
KSAT 12
Texas Democrats try to convince voters they aren’t bad for oil and gas
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2020, some Texas Democrats cringed as Joe Biden said during the final presidential debate that he would “transition" from oil, lending credence to Republican attacks that their party is a threat to the state’s biggest industry.
WFAA
New joint WFAA/Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll shows Texas Republicans leading every statewide race
TEXAS, USA — There’s an old adage that says the more things change, the more they stay the same. And according to our new poll, that applies to politics in Texas as well, as support for Republicans remains strong across the board heading into the November elections. "Texas...
New KENS 5 poll: Texas Republicans in position to sweep statewide offices in November election
SAN ANTONIO — A new Texas poll indicates GOP candidates will sweep statewide races again in November, a feat Republicans have accomplished every election cycle since 1996. "Texas Decides" is a joint effort from the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation (THPF) and KENS 5 and its TEGNA Texas sister stations WFAA in Dallas, KHOU in Houston and KVUE in Austin. It draws on a survey of 1,172 likely Texas voters that was taken September 6-15, 2022. It has a confidence interval of +/- 2.9%. The report reviewed the vote intention for the November 2022 Texas elections.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or Mad
California governor flew into Governor Greg Abbott's territory in Austin, Texas on Saturday and made his stance on several areas of the Democratic party and also if he was running for president in the future. Governor Gavin Newsom was clear and told the audience at the Texas Tribune Festival where he stood. He also praised President Joe Biden on his first two years in office.
HuffPost
No Surprise: Texas Gov. Didn't 'Eliminate All Rapists' As Promised After Anti-Abortion Law
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — When Texas’ new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes. One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc is busy as ever helping rape victims in a college town...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Volunteers for Greg Abbott's campaign attacked and have car trashed in 'political violence'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's reelection campaign said two of its volunteers were assaulted by a man near Houston on Saturday while door-knocking. The man allegedly chased the volunteers, attempted to "drag them out of their car," and damaged the sideview mirrors on their car, per the campaign. "Political violence is...
Beto O'Rourke blames Biden for more Texas Latinos voting GOP: 'Didn't spend a dime or day' in border region
AUSTIN, Texas – Beto O'Rourke, who is facing off against Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in November's election, said that the rightward shift of Latino voters in recent years is partly due to a disregard for the demographic by Democrats. "Candidate Biden didn't spend a dime or day in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Going Anywhere? Don’t Miss This Deadline in Texas
Even though the deadline isn't until next year, if you don't have one of these, you should probably start working on it right now. I know from personal experience that trying to renew your driver's license can be time-consuming. You must make an appointment, and some Texas DMV offices are booked up for weeks, and in some areas, months.
Boisterous Agitators Disrupt Election Machine Test, Badger Secretary Of State In Hays County
This article was originally published by Votebeat, a nonprofit news organization covering local election administration and voting access. About a dozen activists demanding responses to conspiracy theories about election integrity this week disrupted what is typically an uneventful public testing of voting machines ahead of an election in Hays County.
KSAT 12
1836 Project promotes sanitized version of Texas history, experts say
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A committee charged with producing a “patriotic” telling of Texas history approved a 15-page pamphlet last month that will now be distributed to new Texas drivers. The advisory...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home to avoid being served with subpoena, court record says
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home in a truck driven by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, to avoid being served a subpoena Monday, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. Ernesto Martin Herrera, a process server, was attempting to serve the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
As inflation skyrockets, local Texas governments ponder tax rate increases as they balance budgets
JASPER — Every summer, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen begins to worry about two very different storms brewing: hurricanes and his county budget. Allen and thousands of other local government officials across Texas entered this year’s budget season facing historic rates of inflation along with severe labor shortages. Complicating the budget process, counties and other taxing bodies say they can’t raise taxes to cover the growing costs of employee salaries and raw materials because their hands are tied by public pressure and recent legislation.
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott
Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘CannaBus' Tour to Educate Texans on Legal Marijuana Access
A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis. Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Carolina Velarde lived in the cream-colored, two-bedroom mobile home on lot 15 her entire life. She attended elementary school a 10-minute walk down the street, and remembers hunting for Easter...
Texas crisis centers remain busy despite plans to end rape
TEXAS, USA — When Texas' new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes. Editorial note: The above video is from a recent interview with Gov. Abbott. One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc...
texasstandard.org
Report: Texas has the most major power outages of any state in the U.S.
An environmental advocacy group’s report warns “as extreme weather events become more common and electrical infrastructure continues to age, the number of outages is only likely to increase.” This report says Texans already experience more power outages than any other state. Diego Mendoza-Moyers, business reporter covering energy,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
REAL ID Deadline is Close, Here's What Texans Need to Know
Appointments to obtain a State ID or Driver's license are being booked for weeks and in some cases, months in advance so it is important to note that the deadline is approaching to obtain the federally mandated REAL ID-compliant card. Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's...
Comments / 5