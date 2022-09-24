ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'

Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Jan 6 panel to screen clips of Roger Stone documentary as filmmakers comply with subpoena

The January 6 House select committee will likely screen video footage of Trump-ally Roger Stone this week during what could be their final public hearing, The Washington Post reported.Danish filmmakers told the news outlet that though they were initially hesitant to cooperate with the congressional investigation, they decided this week to comply with a subpoena from the committee.Meanwhile, a Capitol rioter who received a call from the White House during the January 6 insurrection has been publicly named for the first time as text messages emerged shedding new light on then-chief of staff Mark Meadows’ efforts to overturn the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Utopia#Myth#United States#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Model America
TheDailyBeast

NYC School Staffer Out After Project Veritas Targets Her in Hidden Camera Op

The release of a heavily-edited video appearing to show an administrator at a New York City private school discussing “sneaking” a political “agenda” into the classroom, as well as disparaging Republicans and “white boys,” has resulted in the staffer’s departure from the institution. In a letter shared by a New York Post journalist on Thursday, the president of Trinity School announced that Jennifer Norris was “no longer employed” at the academy. “Our principles are clear: bias of any kind or the threat of violence towards any person or group has no place at Trinity School,” the letter read. The footage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy