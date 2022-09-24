Read full article on original website
Related
'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'
Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
Relatives of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Call Ryan Murphy Netflix Series ‘Retraumatizing’
"Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it," Victim's sister writes about "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
‘Morning Joe’ Co-Host Mika Brzezinski on Growing Malice Within Republican Party: ‘They Think It’s Cool to Be Cruel’ (Video)
The MSNBC host responded to Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, who mocked the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Trump news - live: Jan 6 panel to screen clips of Roger Stone documentary as filmmakers comply with subpoena
The January 6 House select committee will likely screen video footage of Trump-ally Roger Stone this week during what could be their final public hearing, The Washington Post reported.Danish filmmakers told the news outlet that though they were initially hesitant to cooperate with the congressional investigation, they decided this week to comply with a subpoena from the committee.Meanwhile, a Capitol rioter who received a call from the White House during the January 6 insurrection has been publicly named for the first time as text messages emerged shedding new light on then-chief of staff Mark Meadows’ efforts to overturn the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stephen Colbert Is Not Ok With Italy’s New Right Wing PM Being a Huge ‘Lord of the Rings’ Dork (Video)
Colbert is, of course, one of the world's biggest Tolkien experts
Filmmaker Asghar Farhadi Rallies Support for Iranian Women’s Rights Protestors: ‘This Is a Human Responsibility’ (Video)
"I deeply respect their struggle for freedom and the right to choose their own destiny despite all the brutality they are subjected to," he said
NYC School Staffer Out After Project Veritas Targets Her in Hidden Camera Op
The release of a heavily-edited video appearing to show an administrator at a New York City private school discussing “sneaking” a political “agenda” into the classroom, as well as disparaging Republicans and “white boys,” has resulted in the staffer’s departure from the institution. In a letter shared by a New York Post journalist on Thursday, the president of Trinity School announced that Jennifer Norris was “no longer employed” at the academy. “Our principles are clear: bias of any kind or the threat of violence towards any person or group has no place at Trinity School,” the letter read. The footage...
Roger Waters Concerts Canceled by Polish City Because of His Views on Russia’s War
"He doesn't realize the truth," said a Krakow city councilman, who invited the Pink Floyd founder to visit devastated areas of Ukraine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tucker Carlson Suggests GOP Should Be Like Italy’s Fascist PM, Who He (Incorrectly) Says Isn’t Fascist (Video)
It makes and doesn't make sense in context
Billy Eichner Turns Jack Black Into the Ultimate LGBTQ+ Ally in a New ‘Bros’-Inspired ‘Billy on the Street’ (Video)
Leave it to the "School of Rock" comedian to run through the streets of Hollywood wearing an inclusive Pride flag as a cape
Chris Cuomo Bashes CNN’s Centrist Move: ‘I Don’t Believe in Middle Ground’
"I dont like the idea," the former CNN host said
Chris Wallace Reminds Tyler Perry That Spike Lee Called His Madea Character ‘Coonery Buffoonery’
Ive heard it all, yeah. It is what it is, the filmmaker-actor responds
‘Jihad Rehab’ Director Says Her Film Has Been Snubbed Since Sundance Uproar: ‘This Film Was Not What They Said’
Eight months after her documentary “Jihad Rehab” was greeted with accusations of Islamophobia after its Sundance premiere from several Muslim and Arab filmmakers, Meg Smaker has told The New York Times that very few festivals have chosen to screen her film while she has struggled financially to promote it.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0