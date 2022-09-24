OVI checkpoint Friday night in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Mahoning County.
It will take place at 1535 Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.Local schools part of statewide threat hoax
Saturation patrols will also take place over the weekend throughout the county.
OVI checkpoints are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0