OVI checkpoint Friday night in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Mahoning County.

It will take place at 1535 Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturation patrols will also take place over the weekend throughout the county.

OVI checkpoints are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

