Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Illnesses and injuries reported by Cedar Creek fire crews
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — 37 illnesses and injuries have been reported from fire crews battling the Cedar Creek Fire. The wildfire has been burning nonstop since August 1, and now only 20% is contained. The Cedar Creek Fire currently sits at 114,104 acres, which equals around 178 square miles. That's...
kpic
Cedar Creek Fire is now at 20% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire is now up to 114,104 acres with 20% containment. Fire officials report that with moderated fire behavior, crews equipment, and helicopters were able to make progress on all divisions of the fire on Sunday. They say that firing operations were marginally successful,...
kpic
Drive-by shooting in Cottage Grove under investigation
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Cottage Grove police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning. The shooting happened at 1:00 a.m. in the area of Anthony Avenue and Anthony Court. The City of Cottage Grove says multiple resources were directed to the investigation and police immediately began working the identify those involved.
kpic
Gas prices rise in Oregon; average now above $5
EUGENE, Ore. — The average price for a gallon of gas in Oregon is above five dollars a gallon for the first time since early August. After weeks of steady decline in prices they are now heading in the opposite direction. In Eugene and Springfield, prices have risen nearly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpic
Eugene PD holds 5k fundraiser for Special Olympics athletes
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Run with the Cops 5k was held Sunday at Dorris Ranch, held in partnership with law enforcement torch run and Eugene Springfield Special Olympics. The fundraising event looks to help raise money for Special Olympics athletes in the area. With law enforcement from the...
kpic
Ducks QB Bo Nix has career day in Oregon's win at Washington State
PULLMAN, Wa. — He's been a punching bag for internet trolls since his days at Auburn, but Saturday in Pullman, in front of a sold out crown at Martin Stadium down by five with two minutes to go, Ducks quarterback Bo Nix silenced the haters. A 50-yard touchdown pass...
Comments / 0